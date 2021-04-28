Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Tarquini: Hyundai will be my last manufacturer Next / Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad
WTCR News

WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA

By:

Eurosport Events has agreed a new three-year extension with the FIA and WSC to promote the FIA World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA

The new agreement with the world motorsport governing body ensures Eurosport Events will act as WTCR promoter until the end of the 2025 season.

Likewise the licence agreement with WSC to use the TCR technical regulations has also been extended to cover the same period.

Prior to the extension, its current deal was due to expire at the end of 2022.

Eurosport Events has been the promoters of the WTCR since its inception in 2018, while its relationship with the category stretches back to 2005 then known as the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC).

The company also promotes the new all-electric Pure ETCR touring car series which will make its debut this year.

“We’ve worked non-stop to keep high the level of WTCR through a very constructive cooperation with the FIA and a quality global promotion,” said François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events.

“By securing a contract extension, even during this unprecedented period we are all living through, we’ve cemented this commitment and provided much needed stability to all our stakeholders.

Read Also:

“We believe in high level combustion customer racing and will do everything possible to make WTCR an even more environmentally sustainable competition over the next five years.

“With Eurosport Events promoting new electric touring car activities from this season it’s only right to enforce the message that this is not a case of one chapter closing and others opening, but of all our activities receiving a significant level of investment for the long term.”

Alan Gow, President of the FIA Touring Car Commission added: “In Eurosport Events we have a partner that’s fully committed to delivering the best possible WTCR.

“We are delighted to be extending this extremely successful alliance that began in 2005 and shows no sign of slowing down, only speeding up.

"With Eurosport Events and the FIA’s Sporting Department, the WTCR is in very good hands now and for the future.”

WTCR is set to embark upon 16 round championship beginning at Germany’s Nurburgring Nordschleife on 3-5 June.

This year will see the introduction of a new model as Hyundai debuts its new Elantra N TCR racer, while the category has also agreed to use biofuel, provided by P1 Racing Fuels, that feature 15 percent renewable components.

shares
comments
Tarquini: Hyundai will be my last manufacturer

Previous article

Tarquini: Hyundai will be my last manufacturer

Next article

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

3h
5
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

40min
Latest news
WTCR reveals 22-car entry list for 2021 season
WTCR

WTCR reveals 22-car entry list for 2021 season

May 17, 2021
Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad
WTCR

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad

May 14, 2021
WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA
WTCR

WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA

Apr 28, 2021
Tarquini: Hyundai will be my last manufacturer
WTCR

Tarquini: Hyundai will be my last manufacturer

Apr 17, 2021
Hyundai to field four new Elantra cars in WTCR for 2021
WTCR

Hyundai to field four new Elantra cars in WTCR for 2021

Apr 12, 2021
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID Rally Italy
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach Monaco
FIA F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus
BTCC

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement Plus

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats Plus

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle Plus

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter Plus

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history Plus

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
A world champion in waiting's tortuous path to recovery Plus

A world champion in waiting's tortuous path to recovery

Tiago Monteiro seemed destined to win the World Touring Car Championship last year, until a huge testing crash halted his charge. After early whispers of a swift racing return, he recounts his arduous (and incomplete) road to recovery

WTCR
Aug 9, 2018
Why a world championship made the ultimate sacrifice Plus

Why a world championship made the ultimate sacrifice

A rulebook scrapped with two-thirds of its planned existence remaining and the disintegration of a 'world championship' - yet everyone's a winner from one of modern motorsport's greatest acts of martyrdom

WTCR
Jan 9, 2018

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

WTCR reveals 22-car entry list for 2021 season
WTCR WTCR

WTCR reveals 22-car entry list for 2021 season

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad
WTCR WTCR

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad

WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA
WTCR WTCR

WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA

Tarquini: Hyundai will be my last manufacturer
WTCR WTCR

Tarquini: Hyundai will be my last manufacturer

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.