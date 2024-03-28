All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
BTCC

Rob Huff back in BTCC with Toyota

Former World Touring Car champion Rob Huff will contest his first full British Touring Car Championship season in 20 years with Toyota’s Speedworks Motorsport team.

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

WTCR

The 44-year-old, who won the WTCC crown in 2012 during a world tin-top career than encompassed 36 race wins across a 19-year span, will form one half of Speedworks’ official Toyota Gazoo Racing GB line-up alongside reigning Jack Sears Trophy champion Andrew Watson.

The other two Speedworks-run Toyota Corolla GR Sports will be fielded under the LKQ banner for Josh Cook and Aiden Moffat.

Huff’s desire for a full-time return to the BTCC for the first time since his rookie touring car season in 2004 with SEAT was made clear when he contested a one-off at Knockhill last August in a Team Hard Cupra.

That outing came six years after another one-off, at Silverstone in 2017, when he scored a podium finish with the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall team while subbing for Tom Chilton, who was recovering from a gall bladder operation.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be back in the BTCC,” Huff told Autosport. “It’s where I was inspired by motorsport as a young lad and it was very much where I got my breakthrough at the beginning of my career.

“To be able to come back 20 years later is absolutely brilliant. I’ve always kept an eye on BTCC obviously, just because I’m a huge fan of it and always have been.”

Rob Huff, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown Cupra Leon

Rob Huff, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown Cupra Leon

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Huff’s primary focus last year was on the TCR World Tour, in which he narrowly lost out on the title at the final round, but following his Knockhill outing he visited the final two BTCC events at Silverstone and Brands Hatch to open discussions with teams.

Negotiations soon began with Speedworks chiefs Christian and Amy Dick, which led to Huff sampling the Corolla in a wet post-season test at Croft.

“I only wanted to come back to the BTCC in a top team and a car that I feel I can achieve great things in,” added Huff.

“I spoke to pretty much everyone on the grid. I just got a very, very good feeling from Christian and Amy. What they do and the way they go about doing it aligns very much with my own positivity and motivation.”

Huff explained that he could have continued in the TCR World Tour in 2024, despite Audi – with which he was aligned last season with Comtoyou Racing – closing down its customer sport department.

“There were definitely opportunities for me in the world championship, which I have turned down on the basis that I really want to focus on BTCC,” said Huff, who also won the TCR Scandinavia crown on a one-year break from world tin-top competition in 2020.

Rob Huff, SEAT Toledo Cupra, celebrates his Race 1 second place

Rob Huff, SEAT Toledo Cupra, celebrates his Race 1 second place

Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / Motorsport Images

“I could run both championships – that has been spoken about and there are no clashes – but I don’t want to.”

Speedworks boss Christian Dick said: “It goes without saying that we are thrilled to bring a driver of Rob’s calibre and success on board for the forthcoming campaign.

“His record in the sport speaks for itself – he has raced against, and regularly beaten, the very best in the world, and he is just as razor-sharp now as he was when he started out more than two decades ago.

Read Also:

“The BTCC is a unique beast that requires a very specific skillset, and we’ve obviously seen quick drivers return before after some time away and struggle to re-adapt, but when Rob rejoined the grid at Silverstone in 2017 and Knockhill last summer, he was immediately back in the groove.

“When he tested the Corolla last year, he instantly felt at home and his wealth of experience of driving different cars will be hugely beneficial as we continue to strive to extract every last ounce of performance out of the Toyota – while offering an invaluable bank of knowledge for Andrew [Watson] to draw upon in his second season in the championship.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article BTCC announces deal for every 2024 race to be streamed live on TikTok

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Marcus Simmons
More from
Marcus Simmons
Introducing the IndyCar junior race winner still too young to join GB3

Introducing the IndyCar junior race winner still too young to join GB3

National
Introducing the IndyCar junior race winner still too young to join GB3
Turkington gets new BMW engine for 2024 BTCC title attack

Turkington gets new BMW engine for 2024 BTCC title attack

BTCC
Turkington gets new BMW engine for 2024 BTCC title attack
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
More from
Rob Huff
Thompson back as Huff seeks BTCC 2024 ride

Thompson back as Huff seeks BTCC 2024 ride

BTCC
Thompson back as Huff seeks BTCC 2024 ride
Huff in shock BTCC return with Cupra 

Huff in shock BTCC return with Cupra 

BTCC
Knockhill
Huff in shock BTCC return with Cupra 
Double victory ends Cupra drivers' WTCR season on a high

Double victory ends Cupra drivers' WTCR season on a high

WTCR
Sochi
Double victory ends Cupra drivers' WTCR season on a high

Latest news

Friday favourite: The LMP1 beast that became an extension of Davidson

Friday favourite: The LMP1 beast that became an extension of Davidson

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Friday favourite: The LMP1 beast that became an extension of Davidson
Aprilia needs "better bike" to be stronger in 2025 MotoGP rider market

Aprilia needs "better bike" to be stronger in 2025 MotoGP rider market

MGP MotoGP
Aprilia needs "better bike" to be stronger in 2025 MotoGP rider market
Bird: Imminent Formula E victories “not expected again” ahead of Tokyo E-Prix

Bird: Imminent Formula E victories “not expected again” ahead of Tokyo E-Prix

FE Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
Bird: Imminent Formula E victories “not expected again” ahead of Tokyo E-Prix
RB must give Ricciardo an F1 car "he's more comfortable with"

RB must give Ricciardo an F1 car "he's more comfortable with"

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
RB must give Ricciardo an F1 car "he's more comfortable with"

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How a BTCC Alliance swept the field away in 2023

How a BTCC Alliance swept the field away in 2023

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How a BTCC Alliance swept the field away in 2023
How a top-down overhaul formed the basis of Sutton's 2023 BTCC dominance

How a top-down overhaul formed the basis of Sutton's 2023 BTCC dominance

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How a top-down overhaul formed the basis of Sutton's 2023 BTCC dominance
A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

Plus
Plus
Historics
By Kevin Turner
A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing
Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe