Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Solberg: M-Sport would be a “very interesting option” for 2023 WRC Next / Meeke on shortlist for Hyundai 2023 WRC drive
WRC / Rally Spain Preview

WRC Spain: Everything you need to know

The World Rally Championship circus heads to Spain for the penultimate round of the season, with only the manufacturers’ title yet to be resolved after Kalle Rovanpera's New Zealand coronation.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC Spain: Everything you need to know

Toyota driver Rovanpera wrapped up his maiden drivers’ title last time out in New Zealand, and became the the WRC’s youngest-ever world champion at the age of 22 years and one day.

PLUS: How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

While Rovanpera has sealed the championship with two rounds to spare, the Finn will likely be an integral part of Toyota’s bid to retain the manufacturers title it won last year. Toyota holds an 81-point lead over rivals Hyundai.

Toyota’s ranks will once again be boosted by eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, who will pilot the third GR Yaris after finishing second in New Zealand behind Rovanpera. Elfyn Evans will also be hungry to end a victory drought that stretches back to October last year, when he won Rally Finland.

Toyota will face a stern test in Spain as Hyundai has won the last two rallies held in the country courtesy of Thierry Neuville’s triumphs in 2019 and 2021. The squad will also feature experienced local hero Dani Sordo, who will jump in the third i20 N.

M-Sport will field five Ford Pumas, with Adrien Fourmaux returning to the WRC for the first time since crashing out of Ypres Rally Belgium in August. The damage sustained to the car resulted in the Frenchman missing the last two events in Greece and New Zealand.

Belgian Pierre-Louis Loubet is back behind the wheel of a Puma following his impressive run to fourth in Greece last month. But the event will be the last for the Craig Breen/Paul Nagle pairing, with the latter retiring from co-driving in the WRC following the event to be replaced by James Fulton.

What is Rally Spain?

Rally Spain has been a cornerstone event on the WRC calendar since it joined the schedule in 1991, but its history can be traced back to 1957. The tarmac event was included in the European Championship from 1975, before it eventually joined the WRC in 1991.

The rally features some of the most iconic pieces of tarmac in world rallying, forming fast-yet-narrow stages that push drivers to the limit.

The rally relocated from its Costa Brava home to Salou in 2002. After being a pure asphalt event, it developed into a mixed surface event in 2010, before returning to its all-asphalt roots in 2021.

Neuville is the defending event winner from 2021

Neuville is the defending event winner from 2021

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Rally Spain winners

A total of 18 drivers have stood on the top step of the podium at Rally Spain since the event’s current guise was held for the first time in 1988, after it merged with Rally Costa Brava.

Nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb is the undisputed king of Rally Spain, having triumphed on nine occasions. His first arrived in 2005, driving for Citroen, sparking a streak of eight consecutive wins in Spain. The Frenchman’s last triumph arrived on his return to the WRC with Citroen in 2018.

Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier has the next best record in Spain, with three wins (2013, 2014, 2016), while Carlos Sainz (1992, 1995), Colin McRae (1996, 2000), Didier Auriol (1998, 2000), Giles Panizzi (2002, 2003) and Thierry Neuville (2019, 2021) are all two-time winners.

Citroen is the most successful manufacturer at the event, having chalked up 11 wins.

Rally Spain itinerary

This year’s edition will be contested over 19 stages, comprising 293.77km across three days of competitive action.

Thursday 20 October
Shakedown - begins 0801 BST - 0901 local

Friday 21 October (8 stages - 118.92km)
Stage 1 - Stage 8 - begins 0733 BST - 0833 local

Saturday 22 October (7 stages - 118.75km)
Stage 9 - Stage 15 - begins 0744 BST - 0844 local

Sunday 23 October (4 stages - 56.10km)
Stage 16 - Stage 19 - Final stage begins 0318 BST - 1518 local

Fourmaux returns to the five-strong M-Sport Ford lineup after missing the last two rallies

Fourmaux returns to the five-strong M-Sport Ford lineup after missing the last two rallies

Photo by: M-Sport

Rally Spain Entry List (Rally1) - Road order

Rally Spain will feature 66 entries headlined by 12 Rally1 cars.

#69 Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen - Toyota Gazoo Racing - GR Yaris Rally1
#8 Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja - Hyundai Motorsport - i20 N Rally1
#11 Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe - Hyundai Motorsport - i20 N Rally1
#33 Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin - Toyota Gazoo Racing - GR Yaris Rally1
#18 Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston - Toyota Gazoo Racing - GR Yaris Rally1
#42 Craig Breen/Paul Nagle - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma
#1 Sebastien Ogier/Benjamin Veillas - Toyota Gazoo Racing - GR Yaris Rally1
#6 Dani Sordo/ Candido Carrera - Hyundai Motorsport - i20 N Rally1
#44 Gus Greensmith/Jonas Andersson - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma Rally1
#7 Pierre-Louis Loubet/Vincent Landais - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma Rally1
#16 Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma Rally1
#9 Jourdan Serderidis/Frederic Miclotte - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma Rally1

What’s new for WRC in 2022?

This year represents the introduction of new Rally1 regulations, designed to move the WRC into a much more sustainable future and to attract new manufacturers. They have resulted in Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport Ford designing and building all-new cars around a new safer, steel spaceframe chassis.

The biggest change to the cars is the introduction of a mandatory 100kW hybrid unit coupled to the 1.6-litre turbocharged internal combustion engine, the only key component carried over from the previous generation of cars. In tandem, this will allow the powertrain to develop 500bhp to be used in short bursts across every stage.

Cars are up to 70kg heavier than their predecessors, mainly due to the addition of the hybrid system. In total, Rally1 machines weigh in at approximately 1260kg.

Rovanpera is contesting his first event after being crowned WRC champion in New Zealand

Rovanpera is contesting his first event after being crowned WRC champion in New Zealand

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The new regulations have effectively abolished extra aerodynamic devices, such as wings and flicks being added to the bodywork outside of the front splitter and rear wing. The overall downforce created and its effect on the car has been reduced by approximately 15% compared to the previous generation of vehicle.

Trick centre differentials, used to finetune handling, are now banned in favour of a simpler front and rear mechanical limited-slip differential that offers a fixed 50:50 toque split between the front and rear wheels. Suspension travel has been reduced to 270mm.

How does the Rally1 hybrid system work?

Drivers will have the use of hybrid power during every stage, with power boosts activated by the throttle pedal, while further boosts will be unlocked through energy regeneration under braking during stages.

Pilots will be required to regenerate 30 kilojoules of energy before another boost is granted that will be used the next time they touch the throttle pedal.

The extra 130 horsepower is delivered through the use of three bespoke homologated engine maps selected by teams, depending on the type of stage and conditions.

Determined by the FIA and event organisers, drivers will be required to navigate parts of road sections and around event service parks in full electric mode.

In full electric mode the car has a range of 20km, while its 3.9KWH battery, operating up to 750 volts, can be plugged in and recharged in the service park within 30 minutes. The hybrid unit can withstand an impact of 70G.

The cars are powered by a 100% sustainable fuel.

Crowds will be out in force to watch home hero Sordo in action

Crowds will be out in force to watch home hero Sordo in action

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

How can I follow Rally Spain?

Autosport will be providing reports, interviews and reaction. Motorsport.tv will also have regular highlights both during and after each WRC round in 2022.

Pay television

WRC Plus All Live will provide live coverage from every stage. BT Sport will also show live action and provide daily highlights shows from every event this season.

Free to air television UK

ITV4 will broadcast highlights on Tuesday 25 October.

shares
comments
Solberg: M-Sport would be a “very interesting option” for 2023 WRC
Previous article

Solberg: M-Sport would be a “very interesting option” for 2023 WRC
Next article

Meeke on shortlist for Hyundai 2023 WRC drive

Meeke on shortlist for Hyundai 2023 WRC drive
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Meeke on shortlist for Hyundai 2023 WRC drive
WRC

Meeke on shortlist for Hyundai 2023 WRC drive

Solberg: M-Sport would be a “very interesting option” for 2023 WRC
WRC

Solberg: M-Sport would be a “very interesting option” for 2023 WRC

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus
WRC

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

Latest news

Meeke on shortlist for Hyundai 2023 WRC drive
WRC WRC

Meeke on shortlist for Hyundai 2023 WRC drive

Kris Meeke has emerged on Hyundai’s shortlist for drivers to complete its 2023 World Rally Championship roster.

How Ferrari took a look at the map to avoid getting lost with 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari took a look at the map to avoid getting lost with 2022 F1 car

On the face of it, the past few months have not been good for the Ferrari Formula 1 team, certainly in terms of race performances.

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Marko: De Vries should be AlphaTauri F1's team leader in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: De Vries should be AlphaTauri F1's team leader in 2023

Red Bull's Helmut Marko believes AlphaTauri hire Nyck de Vries will be the team's leader from the start of his 2023 Formula 1 debut season, despite his rookie status.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers are no less demanding. Autosport got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

WRC
Sep 28, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Plus

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.