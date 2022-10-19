WRC Spain: Everything you need to know

Toyota driver Rovanpera wrapped up his maiden drivers’ title last time out in New Zealand, and became the the WRC’s youngest-ever world champion at the age of 22 years and one day.

While Rovanpera has sealed the championship with two rounds to spare, the Finn will likely be an integral part of Toyota’s bid to retain the manufacturers title it won last year. Toyota holds an 81-point lead over rivals Hyundai.

Toyota’s ranks will once again be boosted by eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, who will pilot the third GR Yaris after finishing second in New Zealand behind Rovanpera. Elfyn Evans will also be hungry to end a victory drought that stretches back to October last year, when he won Rally Finland.

Toyota will face a stern test in Spain as Hyundai has won the last two rallies held in the country courtesy of Thierry Neuville’s triumphs in 2019 and 2021. The squad will also feature experienced local hero Dani Sordo, who will jump in the third i20 N.

M-Sport will field five Ford Pumas, with Adrien Fourmaux returning to the WRC for the first time since crashing out of Ypres Rally Belgium in August. The damage sustained to the car resulted in the Frenchman missing the last two events in Greece and New Zealand.

Belgian Pierre-Louis Loubet is back behind the wheel of a Puma following his impressive run to fourth in Greece last month. But the event will be the last for the Craig Breen/Paul Nagle pairing, with the latter retiring from co-driving in the WRC following the event to be replaced by James Fulton.

What is Rally Spain?

Rally Spain has been a cornerstone event on the WRC calendar since it joined the schedule in 1991, but its history can be traced back to 1957. The tarmac event was included in the European Championship from 1975, before it eventually joined the WRC in 1991.

The rally features some of the most iconic pieces of tarmac in world rallying, forming fast-yet-narrow stages that push drivers to the limit.

The rally relocated from its Costa Brava home to Salou in 2002. After being a pure asphalt event, it developed into a mixed surface event in 2010, before returning to its all-asphalt roots in 2021.

Neuville is the defending event winner from 2021 Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Rally Spain winners

A total of 18 drivers have stood on the top step of the podium at Rally Spain since the event’s current guise was held for the first time in 1988, after it merged with Rally Costa Brava.

Nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb is the undisputed king of Rally Spain, having triumphed on nine occasions. His first arrived in 2005, driving for Citroen, sparking a streak of eight consecutive wins in Spain. The Frenchman’s last triumph arrived on his return to the WRC with Citroen in 2018.

Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier has the next best record in Spain, with three wins (2013, 2014, 2016), while Carlos Sainz (1992, 1995), Colin McRae (1996, 2000), Didier Auriol (1998, 2000), Giles Panizzi (2002, 2003) and Thierry Neuville (2019, 2021) are all two-time winners.

Citroen is the most successful manufacturer at the event, having chalked up 11 wins.

Rally Spain itinerary

This year’s edition will be contested over 19 stages, comprising 293.77km across three days of competitive action.

Thursday 20 October

Shakedown - begins 0801 BST - 0901 local

Friday 21 October (8 stages - 118.92km)

Stage 1 - Stage 8 - begins 0733 BST - 0833 local

Saturday 22 October (7 stages - 118.75km)

Stage 9 - Stage 15 - begins 0744 BST - 0844 local

Sunday 23 October (4 stages - 56.10km)

Stage 16 - Stage 19 - Final stage begins 0318 BST - 1518 local

Fourmaux returns to the five-strong M-Sport Ford lineup after missing the last two rallies Photo by: M-Sport

Rally Spain Entry List (Rally1) - Road order

Rally Spain will feature 66 entries headlined by 12 Rally1 cars.

#69 Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen - Toyota Gazoo Racing - GR Yaris Rally1

#8 Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja - Hyundai Motorsport - i20 N Rally1

#11 Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe - Hyundai Motorsport - i20 N Rally1

#33 Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin - Toyota Gazoo Racing - GR Yaris Rally1

#18 Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston - Toyota Gazoo Racing - GR Yaris Rally1

#42 Craig Breen/Paul Nagle - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma

#1 Sebastien Ogier/Benjamin Veillas - Toyota Gazoo Racing - GR Yaris Rally1

#6 Dani Sordo/ Candido Carrera - Hyundai Motorsport - i20 N Rally1

#44 Gus Greensmith/Jonas Andersson - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma Rally1

#7 Pierre-Louis Loubet/Vincent Landais - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma Rally1

#16 Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma Rally1

#9 Jourdan Serderidis/Frederic Miclotte - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma Rally1

What’s new for WRC in 2022?

This year represents the introduction of new Rally1 regulations, designed to move the WRC into a much more sustainable future and to attract new manufacturers. They have resulted in Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport Ford designing and building all-new cars around a new safer, steel spaceframe chassis.

The biggest change to the cars is the introduction of a mandatory 100kW hybrid unit coupled to the 1.6-litre turbocharged internal combustion engine, the only key component carried over from the previous generation of cars. In tandem, this will allow the powertrain to develop 500bhp to be used in short bursts across every stage.

Cars are up to 70kg heavier than their predecessors, mainly due to the addition of the hybrid system. In total, Rally1 machines weigh in at approximately 1260kg.

Rovanpera is contesting his first event after being crowned WRC champion in New Zealand Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The new regulations have effectively abolished extra aerodynamic devices, such as wings and flicks being added to the bodywork outside of the front splitter and rear wing. The overall downforce created and its effect on the car has been reduced by approximately 15% compared to the previous generation of vehicle.

Trick centre differentials, used to finetune handling, are now banned in favour of a simpler front and rear mechanical limited-slip differential that offers a fixed 50:50 toque split between the front and rear wheels. Suspension travel has been reduced to 270mm.

How does the Rally1 hybrid system work?

Drivers will have the use of hybrid power during every stage, with power boosts activated by the throttle pedal, while further boosts will be unlocked through energy regeneration under braking during stages.

Pilots will be required to regenerate 30 kilojoules of energy before another boost is granted that will be used the next time they touch the throttle pedal.

The extra 130 horsepower is delivered through the use of three bespoke homologated engine maps selected by teams, depending on the type of stage and conditions.

Determined by the FIA and event organisers, drivers will be required to navigate parts of road sections and around event service parks in full electric mode.

In full electric mode the car has a range of 20km, while its 3.9KWH battery, operating up to 750 volts, can be plugged in and recharged in the service park within 30 minutes. The hybrid unit can withstand an impact of 70G.

The cars are powered by a 100% sustainable fuel.

Crowds will be out in force to watch home hero Sordo in action Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

How can I follow Rally Spain?

Autosport will be providing reports, interviews and reaction. Motorsport.tv will also have regular highlights both during and after each WRC round in 2022.

Pay television

WRC Plus All Live will provide live coverage from every stage. BT Sport will also show live action and provide daily highlights shows from every event this season.

Free to air television UK

ITV4 will broadcast highlights on Tuesday 25 October.