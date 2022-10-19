Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Spain: Everything you need to know Next / Toyota WRC boss reveals growing interest in 2023 seats
WRC News

Meeke on shortlist for Hyundai 2023 WRC drive

Kris Meeke has emerged on Hyundai’s shortlist for drivers to complete its 2023 World Rally Championship roster.

Tom Howard
By:
Meeke on shortlist for Hyundai 2023 WRC drive

The former factory Mini, Citroen and Toyota WRC driver is among a number of candidates the South Korean marque is considering, as it looks to reshuffle its line-up for 2023.

Hyundai is yet to confirm plans for next season although it is thought the organisation is set to continue to field three Rally1 cars.

The team has however announced that it will part ways with Oliver Solberg at the end of the year, meaning there is potentially at least one vacancy in its line-up should the team continue to run a shared third car. Dani Sordo’s future is also yet to be resolved having shared the third car with Solberg this year.

It is expected that Thierry Neuville will remain at the squad with a contract already in place for 2023, but speculation regarding Ott Tanak’s future has gathered momentum in recent weeks.

The 2019 world champion is contracted to Hyundai for next year but has been linked to a move away from the team, and has also hinted that he could sit out the championship completely next year.

Hyundai deputy team director Julien Moncet wishes to retain Tanak for next year and has refused to comment on the speculation surrounding the Estonian’s future.

Moncet has however confirmed that his phone has been running hot with several drivers contacting him regarding possible drives for next year.

Former Hyundai and Volkswagen factory WRC driver Andreas Mikkelsen is thought to be among the favourites to secure a drive with the team next year, while another former Hyundai driver in Hayden Paddon has made noises about securing selected Rally1 outings next year.

Moncet has revealed that Meeke is also on the shortlist of candidates. The 43-year-old, a five-time WRC rally winner, last competed in rallying’s top flight in 2019, finishing sixth in the championship for Toyota.

"Somehow my mobile phone number is becoming more and more popular than ever," Moncet told Autosport when asked if drivers had been contacting him about 2023.

Kris Meeke, Sebastian Marshall, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Kris Meeke, Sebastian Marshall, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“For sure, we are already having talks with many drivers to know what is going on, and everyone does that. We are already in touch with many drivers.

“We are considering everything and we haven’t decided yet. We have a pretty good idea."

Asked if Meeke was among the options, he replied: “Well definitely, Kris Meeke is on the list of drivers that we are looking at. Whether he is at the top or the middle or bottom of the list, this is my problem.”

While Meeke has been absent from the WRC since 2019, the Northern Irishman has taken up a role as test driver with Skoda Motorsport to help develop the marque’s new Fabia Rally2 Evo machine.

In a recent interview with Motorsport.com's Polish edition, Meeke confirmed he would be interested in a partial WRC campaign next year.

“I don’t know I have been waiting on a call," said Meeke when asked if he was waiting on call from WRC teams for 2023.

“For sure, doing this job (with Skoda) the only thing I know how to do well in life is drive a car.

“I still have a lot of experience from working in the World Championship and I still feel good in the car, so who knows what will happen.

“I certainly wouldn’t want to go back to doing a full season. At my stage in life, I have my family at home and I want to spend a bit of time with them, but certainly a few rallies, I would be more than willing to do.

“You never know, it is a small community, the world championship and you always have to keep your doors open and we will see. For me, I have done many thousands of kilometres with Skoda so seat time I’m not short of, so let’s see what happens in 2023.”

shares
comments
WRC Spain: Everything you need to know
Previous article

WRC Spain: Everything you need to know
Next article

Toyota WRC boss reveals growing interest in 2023 seats

Toyota WRC boss reveals growing interest in 2023 seats
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Evans doesn't need to "reinvent the wheel" on WRC approach
Video Inside
WRC

Evans doesn't need to "reinvent the wheel" on WRC approach

Toyota WRC boss reveals growing interest in 2023 seats Rally Spain
Video Inside
WRC

Toyota WRC boss reveals growing interest in 2023 seats

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus
WRC

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

Latest news

Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist

Lewis Hamilton believes Formula 1 “might as well not have a cost cap” if breaches result in a slap on the wrist as all teams will exceed it.

Red Bull in discussions with FIA over cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull in discussions with FIA over cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement

Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team is in negotiation with the FIA over an Accepted Breach Agreement in relation to its alleged breach of the 2021 cost cap.

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing at US Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing at US Grand Prix

Mercedes is expected to reveal the last of its big update packages at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, and we’ve already caught sight of a major aspect as the team prepares the car for action.

Bottas: Alfa Romeo ‘needs to score’ to keep P6 after early mileage losses bite
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo ‘needs to score’ to keep P6 after early mileage losses bite

Valtteri Bottas says Alfa Romeo “need to score” to fend off Aston Martin for sixth in the Formula 1 constructors’ championship, pinning its recent reliability setbacks on winter mileage losses.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers are no less demanding. Autosport got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

WRC
Sep 28, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Plus

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.