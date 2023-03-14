WRC Rally Mexico: Everything you need to know

Mexico’s famous rough gravel and high altitude mountainous stages last appeared on the WRC schedule in 2020, although the event, won by Sebastien Ogier, was shortened by the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its return will see M-Sport’s Ott Tanak faced with the disadvantage of opening the dusty roads, having moved to the top of the championship standings after winning Rally Sweden last month.

Tanak’s first win of a second spell at M-Sport has lifted the 2019 world champion into a three point lead over reigning world champion Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera.

Tanak’s best result on the Mexican gravel arrived in 2019 and 2020, where he finished second driving for Toyota and Hyundai respectively. The Estonian is however synonymous with the event following a crash into lake in 2015, which prompted one of the most iconic car repairs in WRC history.

The event will provide an opportunity to see if Toyota has resolved its pace issues on rough gravel rallies that blighted the Japanese marque last year in Greece and Sardinia.

Rovanpera declared during the team’s pre-event test in Spain earlier this month that the 2023 specification GR Yaris is moving in the right direction on the tricky surface. The Finn will however be hampered by road position starting second on the road.



Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier is likely to lead Toyota’s charge as he makes a second appearance of a 2023 part-time campaign. The Frenchman is a master of Mexico’s gravel stages having scored six wins and will be boosted by a favourable road position.

Hyundai led the way on rough gravel rallies last year following dominant wins in Sardinia and Greece and will therefore be among the favourites to shine in Mexico.

Thierry Neuville heads into the event sitting third in the standings, although team-mates Esapekka Lappi and the returning Dani Sordo will be in a better position to attack to the dusty stages on Friday.

Neuville believes Mexico’s high altitude stages will render management of the hybrid unit critical to achieve success, as stages climbing towards 2,700m above sea level will sap engine power by around 30%.

What is Rally Mexico?

Rally Mexico has become a modern day classic gravel rally on the World Rally Championship that is both brutal on machinery and a favourite amongst drivers.

The event can trace its origin back to 1979 to a rally then known as Rally America, which ran annually until 1985.

It was revived in 1991 and cancelled the following year before returning in 1993 under the stewardship of Gilles Spitalier, where it relocated to Valle de Bravo.

The rally moved close to the US border Ensenada before relocating again to Leon, Guanajuato in 1998, where it has stayed ever since.

It joined the WRC calendar for the first time in 2004 which was won by Markko Martin. It has since featured as part of the WRC every year apart from 2009, 2021 and 2022.

Rally Mexico winners

WRC legends Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier share the record for most victories with six.

Driving for Citroen, Loeb won the WRC event in six consecutive attempts from 2005-2012. The rally was absent from the schedule in 2009.

Ogier clinched his first win in 2013 before following up with triumphs in 2014 and 2015 driving for Volkswagen. The Frenchman won the last three WRC rounds in Mexico competing for M-Sport Ford, Citroen and Toyota respectively.

Podium: Winner Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC, second Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, third place Teemu Suninen, Jarmo Lehtinen, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Rally Mexico itinerary

This year’s edition will be contested over 23 stages, comprising 320.71km across four days of competitive action.

Thursday 16 March

Shakedown - begins - 1601 GMT - 1001 local

Stage 1/2 Street Stage GTO - begins 0205 GMT (Friday) - 2005 local

Friday 17 March (8 stages - 125.84km)

Stage 3 - Stage 10 - begins 1448 GMT - 0848 local

Saturday 18 March (9 stages - 128.32km)

Stage 11 - Stage 19 - begins 1413 GMT - 0813 local

Sunday 19 March (4 stages - 61.53km)

Stage 20 - Stage 23- Final stage begins 1818 GMT - 1218 local

Entry List Rally1 (Road Order)

The entry list features 32 crews headlined by 10 Rally1 car entries.

#8 Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma Rally1

#69 Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen - Toyota Gazoo Racing - GR Yaris Rally1

#11 Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe - Hyundai Motorsport - i20 N Rally1

#33 Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin - Toyota Gazoo Racing - GR Yaris Rally1

#17 Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais - Toyota Gazoo Racing - GR Yaris Rally1

#4 Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm - Hyundai Motorsport - i20 N Rally1

#18 Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston - Toyota Gazoo Racing - GR Yaris Rally1

#7 Pierre-Louis Loubet/Nicolas Gilsoul - M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma Rally1

#6 Dani Sordo/Candido Carrera - Hyundai Motorsport - i20 N Rally1

#9 Jourdan Serderidis/Frederic Miclotte -M-Sport Ford World Rally Team - Puma Rally1

Former WRC driver Gus Greensmith will contest his first WRC2 round of the season driving a Toksport-run Skoda Fabia. Greensmith is among a competitive entry that includes Oliver Solberg, former M-Sport team-mate Adrien Fourmaux, reigning champion Emil Lindholm and last year’s title contender Kajetan Kajetanowicz.

How have the Rally1 cars changed for 2023

WRC teams have spent the off season refining Rally1 machines ahead of a second season under the new hybrid rules.

Reigning champions Toyota have not stood still. The pronounced air boxes that adorned the flanks of the car to cool the hybrid unit have been replaced with a much smoother more aerodynamic design, as it was found the 2022 design overestimated the amount of cooling required for the hybrid unit This has resulted in a re-design of the rear fenders and arches. The rear wing has also been tweaked to compensate for the new aero package.

In addition to the the aero changes, Toyota has elected to upgrade its 1.6 litre engine to improve the delivery of power and its torque.

Hyundai has also revealed noticeable changes to its aero on its i20 N. The 2023 car features updated bodywork to the front and rear of the car. The bonnet has been flattened and extended while the front arches have also been modified. The team has also opted for a heavily revised rear wing and wing mirrors.

The new look extended front end has turned the nose of the car into effectively an extra splitter. At the rear, a new rear wing has been designed with last year’s central wing and end plate option transformed into one continuous wing covering the maximum width of the car.

Meanwhile, M-Sport has unveiled a bold new look for its Puma Rally1 with an electric blue and pink livery, replacing its popular purple colours from last season. While the car looks similar to its 2022 model, the team plans to continue its development during the season.

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

How does the Rally1 hybrid system work?

Drivers will have the use of hybrid power during every stage, with power boosts activated by the throttle pedal, while further boosts will be unlocked through energy regeneration under braking during stages.

Pilots will be required to regenerate 30 kilojoules of energy before another boost is granted that will be used the next time they touch the throttle pedal.

The extra 130 horsepower is delivered through the use of three bespoke homologated engine maps selected by teams, depending on the type of stage and conditions.

Determined by the FIA and event organisers, drivers will be required to navigate parts of road sections and around event service parks in full electric mode.

In full electric mode the car has a range of 20km, while its 3.9KWH battery, operating up to 750 volts, can be plugged in and recharged in the service park within 30 minutes. The hybrid unit can withstand an impact of 70G.

The cars are powered by a 100% sustainable fuel.

Testing reduction and other rule changes

The sporting regulations have undergone a refresh with arguably the biggest change being a reduction in testing.

WRC teams will only be permitted 21 test days (seven per driver) instead of the allotted 28 as per last season in bid to reduced costs and improve sustainability. Last year each manufacturer driver would complete a pre-event test day prior to all European rounds.

The move has prompted mixed views among teams and drivers.

Also new for this year, Rally1 drivers will be restricted to using a total of 28 tyres during an event. They will also be no longer handed an extra four tyres for use in shakedown.

In Gravel rallies only, organisers have removed the 15 minutes service normally held before the start of each day.

“By removing the morning service on gravel events and trimming the flexi-service window for P1 cars, we can reduce the working day by up to three hours, which will benefit team members but also the many volunteer officials, including scrutineers and service park marshals,” explained FIA rally director Andrew Wheatley.

How to follow WRC in 2023

Autosport will provide reports, interviews and reaction.

Motorsport.tv will also have regular highlights both during and after each WRC round in 2023.

Pay television

WRC Plus All Live will provide live coverage from every stage.

BT Sport will provide daily highlights shows from every event this season.

