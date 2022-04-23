WRC Croatia: Stage 9 cancelled after fiery Solberg crash

The Hyundai driver went off the road 3.9km into the opening stage [Petruš Vrh, 23.76km] of Saturday’s leg at the asphalt event, losing the rear of the car at high speed.

Hyundai has confirmed that both Solberg and co-driver Elliott Edmondson are okay. The pair had begun the day sitting in fifth position.

Images circulating on social media have revealed Solberg’s i20 N has since caught fire after coming to rest against a grass bank.

Organisers initially halted the stage after Solberg’s accident with only Elfyn Evans, Esapekka Lappi, Thierry Neuville, Pierre-Louis Loubet and Gus Greensmith having completed the test.

A call was then made to cancel the stage entirely resulting in the start of Stage 10 being delayed by 40 minutes.

The stage was held in dry conditions although the road featured patches of damp and wet sections. Solberg had opted to take a mix of wet and slick tyres for the morning loop.

Solberg's exit has elevated Evans into fifth ahead of team-mate Takamoto Katsuta in sixth.

