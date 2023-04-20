Video: Remembering Craig Breen's talent, passion and legacy

The 33-year-old Irishman’s career has been tragically cut short before it reached its prime. While a WRC win ultimately eluded Breen, his passion and rally knowledge was unquestionable, and his heart on the sleeve approach and quick wit made him a firm fans' favourite.

Nine WRC podiums, including six second-place finishes, proved that while he was a loveable character with an infectious smile, he had the skills behind the wheel to call himself an elite driver among the WRC’s current crop.

To pay tribute Breen former team-mate and five-time WRC rally winner Kris Meeke joins Tom Howard and Martyn Lee to discuss Craig's talent, legacy and passion for the sport.