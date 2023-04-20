Subscribe
WRC / Rally Croatia Video

Video: Remembering Craig Breen's talent, passion and legacy

The rally world lost one its most loved characters following the sudden death of Hyundai World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen in testing for Rally Croatia.

Tom Howard
By:

The 33-year-old Irishman’s career has been tragically cut short before it reached its prime. While a WRC win ultimately eluded Breen, his passion and rally knowledge was unquestionable, and his heart on the sleeve approach and quick wit made him a firm fans' favourite. 

Nine WRC podiums, including six second-place finishes, proved that while he was a loveable character with an infectious smile, he had the skills behind the wheel to call himself an elite driver among the WRC’s current crop.

To pay tribute Breen former team-mate and five-time WRC rally winner Kris Meeke joins Tom Howard and Martyn Lee to discuss Craig's talent, legacy and passion for the sport.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
WRC
Rally Croatia

