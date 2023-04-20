Video: Remembering Craig Breen's talent, passion and legacy
The rally world lost one its most loved characters following the sudden death of Hyundai World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen in testing for Rally Croatia.
The 33-year-old Irishman’s career has been tragically cut short before it reached its prime. While a WRC win ultimately eluded Breen, his passion and rally knowledge was unquestionable, and his heart on the sleeve approach and quick wit made him a firm fans' favourite.
Nine WRC podiums, including six second-place finishes, proved that while he was a loveable character with an infectious smile, he had the skills behind the wheel to call himself an elite driver among the WRC’s current crop.
To pay tribute Breen former team-mate and five-time WRC rally winner Kris Meeke joins Tom Howard and Martyn Lee to discuss Craig's talent, legacy and passion for the sport.
Latest news
Video: Remembering Craig Breen's talent, passion and legacy
Video: Remembering Craig Breen's talent, passion and legacy Video: Remembering Craig Breen's talent, passion and legacy
Indy 500 testing: Ericsson leads Castroneves in first session
Indy 500 testing: Ericsson leads Castroneves in first session Indy 500 testing: Ericsson leads Castroneves in first session
Steiner: F1 shouldn't be "too draconian" with format changes
Steiner: F1 shouldn't be "too draconian" with format changes Steiner: F1 shouldn't be "too draconian" with format changes
National novelties: F1 Esports champion impresses and Goodwood delights
National novelties: F1 Esports champion impresses and Goodwood delights National novelties: F1 Esports champion impresses and Goodwood delights
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.