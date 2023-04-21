WRC Croatia: Neuville leads Evans after Ogier wheel failure
Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville has emerged with the lead at Rally Croatia on Friday morning after early leader Sebastien Ogier and world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera were forced to change a wheel.
The Belgian, driving one of two Hyundai’s carrying a special tribute livery to the late Craig Breen, ended the morning loop at the asphalt rally with a 16.1s lead over Toyota’s Elfyn Evans.
M-Sport’s Ott Tanak managed to reach service park in third, 22.1 seconds adrift despite struggling with his Ford Puma, while the sister Hyundai of Esapekka Lappi was fourth, 34.9s in arrears. Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta and M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet completed the top six.
After changing a wheel on stage 2, Ogier won three of the four stages but ended the loop seventh overall, 1m27.1s behind.
Rovanpera found himself outside of the points after his delay, which was compounded by struggles coping with the dirty road conditions.
The rally began under clear skies with Ogier making the most of the cleanest of the road conditions, starting first in the order.
The eight-time world champion and championship leader delivered a stunning time despite the low grip caused by mud that had been brought onto the surface from rain in the lead up to the event.
Ogier was 2.6s faster than Neuville, second on the road, although the Belgian was struggling with the handling of his i20 N, admitting at stage end that he ”was fighting the car" and had a “big job” to do to reach the finish.
The road conditions became increasingly worse after every pass with the next fastest being Tanak, who was 10.5s slower, although some of the time loss was down to a stall at a tight hairpin left.
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
"I was losing the boost and then I stalled,” said Tanak. "After that I really struggled with many things. We got some steering issue already on the road section.”
Rovanpera was 0.8s slower than the Estonian as he struggled to extract speed from his GR Yaris.
The Finn’s rally hopes would take a more decisive blow on the next stage as he and Ogier suffered a tyre deflation, which appeared to be caused by the same pot hole 12km into the 25km test.
Ogier lost the rally lead as he dropped 1m32s in the test, but incredibly was able to change his damaged wheel and tyre in little over a minute.
"I avoided the cuts as much as I could but it was just the compression that made the puncture. What can I do?," said Ogier.
Rovanpera lost 2m17s in the test which dropped him out of the top 10.
There was also a slight drama for Neuville, who ended up winning the stage to inherit the rally lead. Neuville misjudged a chicane and clipped a hay bale which caused damage to the front of his tricolour i20N.
“We will keep going but if it's going to be tricky like this and hard to drive the car like this all weekend, it wont be easy,” said Neuville, who ended the stage 4.2s faster than second fastest Elfyn Evans, the Welshman recorded only one shakedown run on Thursday due to a turbo issue.
Ogier bounced back to win stage 3 as he pipped Neuville by 0.8s, with Evans lucky to be third fastest after suffering from a slow puncture towards the end of the test. Tanak kept himself in the mix as he battled his Puma to clock a time, 0.5s slower than Evans.
Rovanpera, however, continued to struggle adjusting to the road conditions and dropped another 8.1s.
“I am struggling with the car in the cuts and I think that's where I am losing most of the time,” he said.
Ogier once again proved he is the man to beat on the asphalt stage by claiming his third stage win from four in the final test of the loop.
The part-time Toyota driver and 2021 Croatia winner was 1.3s faster than Tanak, while leader Neuville dropped 2.1s.
In WRC2, Yohan Rossel led the class by 29.7s from Nikolay Gryazin ahead of a second pass through the stages for the crews this afternoon.
WRC Croatia: Friday morning result
|Cla
|Driver/Codriver
|Car
|Class
|Total Time
|Gap
|1
|Marko Lončarić
Gabrijel Krnjić
|Renault Clio Rally4
|RC4
|26'13.2
|2
| Thierry Neuville
Martijn Wydaeghe
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|RC1
|32'50.0
|6'36.8
|3
| Elfyn Evans
Scott Martin
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|33'06.4
|6'53.2
|4
| Ott Tanak
Martin Jarveoja
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|33'13.0
|6'59.8
|5
| Esapekka Lappi
Janne Ferm
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|RC1
|33'22.5
|7'09.3
|6
| Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|33'37.4
|7'24.2
|7
| Pierre-Louis Loubet
Nicolas Gilsoul
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|33'42.4
|7'29.2
|8
| Sébastien Ogier
Vincent Landais
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|34'19.2
|8'06.0
|9
| Yohan Rossel
Arnaud Dunand
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|34'22.4
|8'09.2
|10
| Nicolas Ciamin
Yannick Roche
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|34'55.9
|8'42.7
|11
| Oliver Solberg
Elliott Edmondson
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|34'56.5
|8'43.3
|12
| Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|34'56.6
|8'43.4
|13
|Sami Pajari
Enni Mälkönen
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|35'10.1
|8'56.9
|14
|Alejandro Cachón
Alejandro López
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|35'18.3
|9'05.1
|15
| Kalle Rovanperä
Jonne Halttunen
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|35'23.4
|9'10.2
|16
|Georg Linnamäe
James Morgan
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|RC2
|35'37.3
|9'24.1
|17
| Emil Lindholm
Reeta Hämäläinen
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|35'46.6
|9'33.4
|18
|Grégoire Munster
Louis Louka
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|35'52.4
|9'39.2
|19
| Adrien Fourmaux
Alexandre Coria
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|36'08.3
|9'55.1
|20
|Norbert Herczig
Ramón Ferencz
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|36'12.2
|9'59.0
|21
| Armin Kremer
Ella Kremer
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|36'17.6
|10'04.4
|22
|Laurent Pellier
Marine Pelamourgues
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|36'42.6
|10'29.4
|23
|William Creighton
Liam Regan
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|36'56.7
|10'43.5
|24
| Gus Greensmith
Jonas Andersson
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|37'10.9
|10'57.7
|25
|Johannes Keferbock
Ilka Minor
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|37'14.2
|11'01.0
|26
|Mauro Miele
Luca Beltrame
|Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|37'15.3
|11'02.1
|27
|Patrick O'Brien
Stephen O'Brien
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|RC2
|37'17.7
|11'04.5
|28
|Roberto Jnr.
Mauro Barreiro
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|37'56.4
|11'43.2
|29
|Rok Turk
Blanka Kacin
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|RC2
|37'59.3
|11'46.1
|30
|Diego Jr.
Rogelio Penate
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|38'09.1
|11'55.9
|31
|Tom Rensonnet
Loïc Dumont
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|38'18.7
|12'05.5
|32
|Victor Cartier
Marine Maye
|Toyota Yaris Rally2-Kit
|RC2
|38'23.7
|12'10.5
|33
|Eamonn Kelly
Conor Mohan
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|38'35.4
|12'22.2
|34
|Raúl Hernández
Rodrigo Sanjuan
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|38'39.7
|12'26.5
|35
|Vlastimil Majerčák
Jakub Slovák
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|38'56.0
|12'42.8
|36
|Fabio Schwarz
Tim Rauber
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|39'17.2
|13'04.0
|37
|Jan Medved
Izidor Šavelj
|Opel Corsa Rally4
|RC4
|39'47.7
|13'34.5
|38
|Eamonn Boland
Michael Joseph
|Citroën C3 Rally2
|RC2
|39'55.5
|13'42.3
|39
|Matteo Fontana
Alessandro Arnaboldi
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|40'05.4
|13'52.2
|40
|Zoltán László
Gábor Zsíros
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|40'16.1
|14'02.9
|41
|Marco Oldani
Pietro D'Agostino
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|40'56.4
|14'43.2
|42
|Tomas Hrvatin
Djani Simčić
|Renault Clio Rally4
|RC4
|40'59.7
|14'46.5
|43
|Aleš Zrinski
Rok Vidmar
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|41'21.0
|15'07.8
|44
|Romet Jürgenson
Siim Oja
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|41'23.8
|15'10.6
|45
|Željko Magličić
Ivan Poljak
|Ford Fiesta Rally4
|RC4
|41'39.7
|15'26.5
|46
|Igor Mandić
Albert Ivančić
|Renault Clio Rally5
|RC5
|43'42.5
|17'29.3
|47
|Jan Pokos
Viljem Ošlaj
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|RC4
|44'00.1
|17'46.9
|48
|Henk Vossen
Radboud van
|Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|44'36.5
|18'23.3
|49
|Vjekoslav Čičko
Eugen Kokolić
|Renault Clio Rally5
|RC5
|45'27.5
|19'14.3
|50
|Hamza Anwar
Martin Brady
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|46'43.5
|20'30.3
|View full results
