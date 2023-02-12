Subscribe
Previous / WRC Sweden: Tanak ends M-Sport’s WRC victory drought Next / "God of Speed decided otherwise" in Hyundai WRC Sweden team orders bid
WRC / Rally Sweden News

Tanak: Unexpected WRC Sweden triumph is an "emotional one"

Ott Tanak says his Rally Sweden victory was emotional after admitting he wasn’t expecting “too much” from a second World Rally Championship outing driving an M-Sport Ford Puma.

Tom Howard
By:
Tanak: Unexpected WRC Sweden triumph is an "emotional one"

The 2019 world champion headed to Sweden with low expectations given he is yet to fully acclimatise to the Puma following his high-profile switch from Hyundai back to M-Sport this season.

Tanak had struggled for consistent outright pace in January’s season opener in Monte Carlo, where he finished fifth, but on the Swedish snow the 35-year-old showed improved pace.

The Estonian wasn’t the fastest driver in Sweden, only netting one fastest stage time across the 18 tests, but consistent speed proved key in delivering a 18.7-second win over Hyundai’s Craig Breen.

Tanak managed to come through an intense head-to-head with Breen with the only hiccup a front-left puncture on Saturday’s stage 15 that luckily didn’t result in a hefty time loss.

Tanak's first win since Belgium last August and his first for M-Sport since Germany 2017, has elevated him to the top of the championship, three points ahead of reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera, who finished fourth in Sweden.

“It was bit of an emotional one,” said Tanak.

“We came to the rally and I wouldn’t say we were expecting too much and we were not expecting anything.

"It is quite impressive. We could understand that we were never going to be the fastest but we were able to keep our average pace quite high and thanks to that and the guys around us doing some mistakes and being a bit inconsistent, that is how we maximised our chances.

“It is a great start [to the championship] and probably more than we expected.

“For sure, we can improve a lot this year and it is up to the guys how fast we can do that, but the plan is to pick up. Hopefully, when we get things rolling, we can be a bit more competitive.”

Malcolm Wilson, Team principal M-Sport

Malcolm Wilson, Team principal M-Sport

Photo by: M-Sport

The victory ended an almost 13-month WRC victory drought for M-Sport, stretching back to last year’s Monte Carlo triumph courtesy of nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb.

M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson believes this victory was down to an “incredible job” from Tanak, and expects the success will lift the spirits within the team after a difficult 2022 campaign.

“Everybody has done a good job but we were not the fastest car and to be honest Ott has just done an incredible job,” Wilson told Autosport.

“The way he has evolved, obviously he has a world championship under his belt, and it is very clear to see what he has brought to the team.

“It is fantastic to have a leader again and it makes everyone go up a gear within the team.

“Of course when he delivers a result like that it gives everyone the motivation, the enthusiasm and the belief.

“I’d never lost it [the belief] but it is difficult for the guys and girls involved. It is great we can achieve a result like that early on.

“After Monte Carlo, people may have been thinking, but you have to remember Ott hadn’t finished there for three years so I think he was leaving bit in the tank to be honest.

“It has been really difficult [last year] but I never lost the belief in the guys and girls and the Ford guys, and that we still had a world-beating car. Thankfully it has been proved again on this rally.”

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Sweden: Tanak ends M-Sport’s WRC victory drought

"God of Speed decided otherwise" in Hyundai WRC Sweden team orders bid
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
"God of Speed decided otherwise" in Hyundai WRC Sweden team orders bid

"God of Speed decided otherwise" in Hyundai WRC Sweden team orders bid

WRC
Rally Sweden

"God of Speed decided otherwise" in Hyundai WRC Sweden team orders bid "God of Speed decided otherwise" in Hyundai WRC Sweden team orders bid

WRC Sweden: Tanak ends M-Sport’s WRC victory drought

WRC Sweden: Tanak ends M-Sport’s WRC victory drought

WRC
Rally Sweden

WRC Sweden: Tanak ends M-Sport’s WRC victory drought WRC Sweden: Tanak ends M-Sport’s WRC victory drought

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Ott Tanak More
Ott Tanak
Tanak: M-Sport can pull off “quite a big job” to catch WRC rivals

Tanak: M-Sport can pull off “quite a big job” to catch WRC rivals

WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Tanak: M-Sport can pull off “quite a big job” to catch WRC rivals Tanak: M-Sport can pull off “quite a big job” to catch WRC rivals

Tanak: M-Sport Puma is comfortable but not “racy” yet

Tanak: M-Sport Puma is comfortable but not “racy” yet

WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Tanak: M-Sport Puma is comfortable but not “racy” yet Tanak: M-Sport Puma is comfortable but not “racy” yet

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Plus
Plus
WRC

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

M-Sport More
M-Sport
WRC Monte Carlo: Loubet crashes out after being caught out by ice

WRC Monte Carlo: Loubet crashes out after being caught out by ice

WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

WRC Monte Carlo: Loubet crashes out after being caught out by ice WRC Monte Carlo: Loubet crashes out after being caught out by ice

M-Sport shows off new look for 2023 WRC

M-Sport shows off new look for 2023 WRC

WRC
Ford Puma Rally1 livery

M-Sport shows off new look for 2023 WRC M-Sport shows off new look for 2023 WRC

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

Plus
Plus
WRC

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

Latest news

The mutual benefits of Hamilton's NFL ownership foray

The mutual benefits of Hamilton's NFL ownership foray

F1 Formula 1

The mutual benefits of Hamilton's NFL ownership foray The mutual benefits of Hamilton's NFL ownership foray

"God of Speed decided otherwise" in Hyundai WRC Sweden team orders bid

"God of Speed decided otherwise" in Hyundai WRC Sweden team orders bid

WRC WRC

"God of Speed decided otherwise" in Hyundai WRC Sweden team orders bid "God of Speed decided otherwise" in Hyundai WRC Sweden team orders bid

Yamaha's 2023 MotoGP bike "a nightmare" in qualifying trim – Quartararo

Yamaha's 2023 MotoGP bike "a nightmare" in qualifying trim – Quartararo

MGP MotoGP

Yamaha's 2023 MotoGP bike "a nightmare" in qualifying trim – Quartararo Yamaha's 2023 MotoGP bike "a nightmare" in qualifying trim – Quartararo

Tanak: Unexpected WRC Sweden triumph is an "emotional one"

Tanak: Unexpected WRC Sweden triumph is an "emotional one"

WRC WRC

Tanak: Unexpected WRC Sweden triumph is an "emotional one" Tanak: Unexpected WRC Sweden triumph is an "emotional one"

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.