All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WRC Rally Kenya

Tanak has "bigger things to worry about" than WRC points deficit

Ott Tanak says he has bigger things to worry about than World Rally Championship points, admitting that he “needs to get his consistency back” after a rough start to 2024.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Red Bull Content Pool

The Hyundai driver was tipped among the title contenders this year, but his championship push is yet to ignite, with the Estonian without a podium after three rounds.

Tanak finished fourth overall in January’s Monte Carlo opener after a costly mistake on the Friday and then crashed out of the following round in Sweden, where he salvaged only six points under super rally regulations.

Tanak was unfortunate to crash out of second position at Safari Rally Kenya last weekend when he was unable to avoid a rock lying in the middle of the road in stage six that sent his i20 N into a bank.

The 2019 world champion did however benefit from the WRC’s new points system to claim 12 points after topping Sunday’s classification and finishing second on the Power Stage.

Already 34 points adrift of championship leader, team-mate Thiery Neuville, Tanak says the most important objective is to find his form. 

 “Obviously, I have some bigger things to worry about than the points at the moment,” said Tanak.

“It seems like we really need to get our consistency back. Whatever happened on the Friday, there was really no other option to save it so there was no chance this time. In Sweden and Monte Carlo, they were clearly my mistakes which normally I shouldn’t do and haven’t done [previously].

“The target here [in Kenya] was just have a clean run with no trouble and we managed to get through without any punctures or things, but unfortunately this one rock cost us a lot.

“We want to get back on track; the championship is very young, but we need to get back into our normal rhythm.

“It was surprisingly a good points haul considering we retired [in Kenya]. That’s the new system [for you].”

Read Also:

Tanak will be eager to find form when the WRC heads to Croatia’s asphalt stages from 18-21 April.

Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul made it clear at the start of the season that the team doesn’t have a defined number one driver this year unlike last season.

However, the former Renault Formula 1 boss confirmed that at that some point in the season the team will likely have to make the decision to support one of its title hopefuls over the other.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Hydration tablets helped fuel Greensmith’s Safari WRC2 heroics
Next article Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC review

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Hydration tablets helped fuel Greensmith’s Safari WRC2 heroics

Hydration tablets helped fuel Greensmith’s Safari WRC2 heroics

WRC
Rally Kenya
Hydration tablets helped fuel Greensmith’s Safari WRC2 heroics
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
M-Sport: Fourmaux's Kenya podium answered reliability critics

M-Sport: Fourmaux's Kenya podium answered reliability critics

WRC
Rally Kenya
M-Sport: Fourmaux's Kenya podium answered reliability critics
Ott Tanak
More from
Ott Tanak
Rovanpera: WRC technical overhaul for 2025 “makes no sense”

Rovanpera: WRC technical overhaul for 2025 “makes no sense”

WRC
Rally Kenya
Rovanpera: WRC technical overhaul for 2025 “makes no sense”
Hyundai confident Tanak’s WRC engine issue won’t return in Sweden

Hyundai confident Tanak’s WRC engine issue won’t return in Sweden

WRC
Rally Sweden
Hyundai confident Tanak’s WRC engine issue won’t return in Sweden
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Plus
Plus
WRC
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Hyundai Motorsport
More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Neuville frustrated as WRC Safari Rally hoodoo continues

Neuville frustrated as WRC Safari Rally hoodoo continues

WRC
Rally Kenya
Neuville frustrated as WRC Safari Rally hoodoo continues
Neuville reveals “MacGyver” style WRC Safari Rally car repair

Neuville reveals “MacGyver” style WRC Safari Rally car repair

WRC
Rally Kenya
Neuville reveals “MacGyver” style WRC Safari Rally car repair
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Plus
Plus
WRC
How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Latest news

Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC review

Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC review

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC review
Wolff: Hamilton not ‘looking over the fence’ at Ferrari F1 form

Wolff: Hamilton not ‘looking over the fence’ at Ferrari F1 form

F1 Formula 1
Wolff: Hamilton not ‘looking over the fence’ at Ferrari F1 form
Thompson gets BTCC WSR BMW test at Brands

Thompson gets BTCC WSR BMW test at Brands

BTCC BTCC
Thompson gets BTCC WSR BMW test at Brands
Tanak has "bigger things to worry about" than WRC points deficit

Tanak has "bigger things to worry about" than WRC points deficit

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
Tanak has "bigger things to worry about" than WRC points deficit

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya
By Tom Howard
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Plus
Plus
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
By Tom Howard
How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
By Tom Howard
The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe