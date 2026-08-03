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WRC Rally Finland

Ogier commits to contest all remaining WRC rounds in bid for 10th title

Reigning WRC champion Sebastien Ogier confirms quest for a 10th title

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Published:
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sebastien Ogier plans to contest the four remaining World Rally Championship rounds in search of a record 10th world title, beginning with Rally Paraguay later this month.

The news comes just days after the reigning world champion was involved in a high-speed crash from the lead at Rally Finland. Ogier and stand-in co-driver Julien Ingrassia exited the car unaided but were transported to hospital where they remained overnight after undergoing precautionary checks before being released.

After retiring from Rally Finland, Ogier dropped to fifth in the championship standings, 62 points behind championship leader and Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans.

Ogier had previously indicated that his part-time campaign would comprise only 10 rounds this year, one fewer than last year. However, a desire for a record-breaking 10th world title has prompted suggestions from the 42-year-old to extend the programme with those desires now confirmed.

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

"After a great run, Rally Finland obviously didn't end up like planned, and our championship hopes are more or less gone. Still, there are four remaining rounds this season and Vincent Landais and I will be there, with only one target: win them all,” read a post on Ogier’s social media.

The reigning world champion will be joined for the season run in by regular co-driver Vincent Landais, who was absent from Finland due to personal reasons, which led to Ogier’s former co-driver Ingrassia coming out of retirement for what is expected to be a one-off outing.

Ogier’s Toyota team-mate Sami Pajari took victory following the French driver’s crash, leading a team 1-2-3 with Oliver Solberg and Elfyn Evans completing the podium.

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