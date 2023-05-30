Subscribe
Previous / Abiteboul: More “energy" required for Hyundai to close on WRC rivals 
WRC / Rally Portugal News

Rovanpera: WRC Rally Sardinia is “maybe the trickiest for me”

World rally champion Kalle Rovanpera believes Sardinia is perhaps his “trickiest” event on the World Rally Championship calendar.

Tom Howard
By:
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

The defending world champion is leading the standings heading into this weekend’s Italian round, but will face a tall order to repeat the drought-breaking victory he scored in Portugal last month.

His position atop the standings will mean Rovanpera will be disadvantaged by road cleaning on Sardinia’s rough and dusty stages.

The 22-year-old has also openly admitted that this event is arguably the rally he has found the most difficult. Rovanpera has only finished inside the points in one of three WRC top-tier attempts, with his best result being fifth in last year’s edition.

“Portugal was a great weekend for us and it was nice to get a victory again,” said Rovanpera.

“We will try to continue like this in the next events but we know that Sardinia will be a much more difficult job.

“Of all the rallies in the calendar, I think this one has maybe been the trickiest for me, and if the weather is dry and hot like it usually is in Sardinia, it can be very difficult to be the first car on the road there. Perhaps even more so this year with the 50-kilometre stage to be driven on Friday.

“It will be a demanding weekend but, like always, we will push together with the team to get the best result that we can.”

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Likewise, Toyota has previously struggled on rough gravel rallies. Sardinia was one of two events where the team failed to score a podium last year. However, improving the GR Yaris for these events has been a key part of the car’s development this year.

The work appears to be bearing fruit as Toyota has won four of the five rallies to date, including gravel rounds in Mexico (Sebastien Ogier) and Portugal (Rovanpera).

“Last year this event was a bit of a struggle but since then we have made many improvements to the GR Yaris for rough gravel conditions, which have worked well in Mexico and in Portugal,” said Toyota WRC team principal Jari-Matti Latvala.

Read Also:

“Normally, Sardinia is hotter than Portugal, and this year on Friday the Monte Lerno stage will be almost 50 kilometres in length. It hasn’t been that long since 2014, and on the second pass especially I am sure tyre management will play a major role.

“It means Kalle could pay a big penalty for needing to open the road on this event, but we will have Sebastien and Elfyn [Evans] in better positions and hopefully they have the opportunity to challenge for victory.”

shares
comments

Abiteboul: More “energy" required for Hyundai to close on WRC rivals 
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Rally Sardinia: Everything you need to know

WRC Rally Sardinia: Everything you need to know

WRC
Rally Italy

WRC Rally Sardinia: Everything you need to know WRC Rally Sardinia: Everything you need to know

Inside the electric Hyundai weapon that could be rallying's future

Inside the electric Hyundai weapon that could be rallying's future

Other rally

Inside the electric Hyundai weapon that could be rallying's future Inside the electric Hyundai weapon that could be rallying's future

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Latest news

F1 and Sky to create bespoke F1 Hungarian GP coverage for children

F1 and Sky to create bespoke F1 Hungarian GP coverage for children

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 and Sky to create bespoke F1 Hungarian GP coverage for children F1 and Sky to create bespoke F1 Hungarian GP coverage for children

Leclerc: Left front tyres will be “crying” at revised Barcelona circuit

Leclerc: Left front tyres will be “crying” at revised Barcelona circuit

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Leclerc: Left front tyres will be “crying” at revised Barcelona circuit Leclerc: Left front tyres will be “crying” at revised Barcelona circuit

F1 rivals will struggle to copy RB19 floor, says Red Bull

F1 rivals will struggle to copy RB19 floor, says Red Bull

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 rivals will struggle to copy RB19 floor, says Red Bull F1 rivals will struggle to copy RB19 floor, says Red Bull

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

LM Le Mans

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe