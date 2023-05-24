Ex-Williams F1 technical director Demaison joins Hyundai
Hyundai has added former Williams Formula 1 technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison to its growing technical department to work on its World Rally Championship and customer racing programmes.
The experienced engineer has previously held the technical director role at Volkswagen during its domination of the World Rally Championship, where it scored four drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles form 2013-2016.
He then joined former VW motorsport boss Jost Capito as technical director at Williams before leaving the F1 team last year.
FEATURE: The important WRC discussion triggered by Neuville's outburst
Demaison's appointment at Hyundai comes after new team principal Cyril Abiteboul expressed a wish to establish a technical leader within the team earlier this year.
In his new technical director role, Demaison will liaise with research and development groups within the wider Hyundai organisation and manage the vehicle and powertrain departments for the marque’s motorsport activities - which currently include WRC, TCR and ETCR.
He will also work closely with WRC programme manager Christian Loriaux in developing the i20 N Rally1 car.
The announcement states that Demaison will play a role in determining Hyundai’s future motorsport programmes alongside Abiteboul and Hyundai Motorsport president Sean Kim.
Hyundai has this year been linked with possible expansions into other motorsport disciplines, including F1 and the World Endurance Championship.
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
“I am tremendously excited to start this new role with Hyundai Motorsport,” said Demaison.
“It is clear that Hyundai has fantastic potential in the motorsport realm, both in existing endeavours and also looking to future initiatives, especially electric motorsport programmes.
“My remit is to enhance and grow the capabilities of the Hyundai Motorsport operation to be one of the best globally.
“I relish this challenge and look forward to working with the personnel who have already achieved great things in WRC and their customer racing programmes.”
Abiteboul added: “After taking some time to immerse myself in the company and its activities, it became clear to me that we needed a unifying presence within our technical departments.
“Having Francois-Xavier onboard as technical director is an incredibly exciting opportunity to amplify and grow Hyundai’s motorsport programmes.
“As well as improving our current competitiveness, FX will help us to define the future of the company by bringing in improvements to our facilities to transform our capabilities to that of a top-tier motorsport organisation.
“He knows what it takes to not only win, but also dominate in motorsport, and it is that experience that we need to channel our efforts and win championship titles in the years to come.”
Related video
Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach
Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach Neuville fined €10k for Rally Portugal WRC time card breach
Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal
Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home
Latest news
Clarke and his Phantom creep up on Autosport National Driver Rankings summit
Clarke and his Phantom creep up on Autosport National Driver Rankings summit Clarke and his Phantom creep up on Autosport National Driver Rankings summit
The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco
The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco
Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans
Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans
De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock"
De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock" De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock"
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.