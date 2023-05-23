Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up

Toyota has today announced that the eight-time world champion will join the reigning champion squad for the championship's annual visit to Africa, from 22-25 June.

The rally will be Ogier's fifth appearance of the season, having elected to sit out Sweden in February and the gravel round in Portugal earlier this month.

The Frenchman has already tasted victory twice this year, winning in Monte Carlo and Mexico, followed by a fifth in Croatia, the latter being his last outing in April.

This year will represent Ogier's third Safari Rally start after winning the event's WRC comeback round in 2021, before leading last year's edition prior to a puncture costing him two minutes.

Prior to taking on Kenya's unique gravel roads, the 39-year-old is set to rejoin the WRC at Rally Sardinia next week, where he will start third on the road. Ogier's WRC programme after Kenya is yet to be confirmed.

Safari Rally organisers have also today revealed its full entry list which will feature 34 cars, headlined by 10 Rally1 entries.

Ogier will pilot one of four Toyotas including championship leader Kalle Rovanpera and team-mates Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

As previously reported, Hyundai will field three cars with its third to be piloted by veteran Spaniard Dani Sordo, who will join full-timers Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi.

Sordo will also pilot the third i20 N, which he had been sharing with the late Craig Breen this year in Sardinia next week, while the team assesses its driver options to fill Breen's position for the remaining rallies of the season.

M-Sport has entered an expanded entry of three Ford Pumas in Kenya, with privateer Jourdan Serderidis joining championship contender Ott Tanak and his full-time team-mate Pierre-Louis Loubet.

A 13-car Rally2 line-up has also been announced featuring title contender Oliver Solberg and last year's WRC2 Championship runner-up Kajetan Kajetanowicz.

Safari Rally Kenya will comprise 362.68 of competitive stage kilometres, which will be completed over four days of competition.