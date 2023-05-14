WRC Portugal: Rovanpera kickstarts title defence with dominant win
Kalle Rovanpera kickstarted his World Rally Championship title defence after scoring a dominant first victory of the season at Rally Portugal.
The Toyota driver rekindled the devastating form that saw the Finn become the youngest ever world champion to defeat Hyundai’s Dani Sordo by 54.7s after three days of competition across Portugal’s tough gravel stages.
Rovanpera won 10 of the 19 stages, emerging with a 10.8s lead at the end of Friday despite facing the disadvantage of starting second on the road.
The 22-year-old produced one of the best performances of his career to date to extend the advantage to 57.5s, after winning five of the seven stages on Saturday, including a stunning effort on stage 9, which he won by 12.8s.
Saturday’s display allowed Rovanpera to effectively cruise through Sunday’s four stages, although Rovanpera added further gloss to the victory by taking out the Power Stage (Fafe) by 0.7s from Ott Tanak to claim the five bonus points. The second pass through the iconic Fafe featured a bumper crowd and several tributes to the late Hyundai driver Craig Breen.
A first victory since Rally New Zealand last October, where he sealed the 2022 title, has propelled Rovanpera to the top of the championship standings with a 17-point margin over Ott Tanak.
Sordo briefly led the rally after stage four but once Rovanpera took the lead on stage five he remained in second position for remaining stages.
The experienced Spaniard chalked up three stage wins on his way to a best result to date driving a Rally1 car, finishing second.
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Sordo’s Hyundai team-mate Esapekka Lappi claimed the final spot on the podium, 1m20.3s adrift of winner Rovanpera, but ended the rally with smoke pouring from the rear of his i20 N. Lappi initially struggled to make the most of his advantageous road position on Friday but improved as the rally continued.
He found himself locked in a fight with team-mate Thierry Neuville with the pair swapping positions on four occasions before the latter suffered a suspected turbo issue on Sunday morning. Neuville’s issue allowed Lappi to inherit third while the former managed to nurse his severely underpowered i20 N through the final stages to finish fifth overall.
M-Sport’s Tanak endured an eventful rally to finish fourth overall, 2m04.1s adrift. The Estonian impressed in the early stages to lead the rally on Friday morning with a 3.0s margin over Rovanpera. However, his event unravelled when a front right tyre came off the rim costing him 50s, dropping him from the lead to seventh.
Tanak struggled to find the set-up sweet spot with his Puma and battled a hybrid issue on Sunday to recover to fourth overall.
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
The sister M-Sport Ford Rally1 entry of Pierre-Louis Loubet also led the rally after winning the opening stage but was hampered when a fire broke out on his car at the end of stage four.
The Frenchman was able to continue and remained inside the top four until Saturday’s stage 10 when he clipped a bank and crashed out of the rally. Loubet rejoined the rally on Sunday.
Rovanpera was the only Toyota to complete all the stages as Takamoto Katsuta retired on Friday after suffering an alternator failure before restarting on Saturday.
Team-mate Elfyn Evans, who headed to Portugal sharing the championship lead, suffered a violent roll on Friday afternoon, which put him out of the entire event. The Welshman and his co-driver Scott Martin, who won in Croatia, emerged from the incident unscathed.
The WRC2 win went down to a final-stage thriller as Gus Greensmith, battling a power steering issue, just held on to take the victory by 1.2s from a charging Oliver Solberg. The latter lost his 35.4s overnight lead to a one-minute penalty for performing illegal doughnuts in Saturday night’s super special.
WRC Rally Portugal - Top 10 final classification
|Cla
|Driver
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Kalle Rovanperä
|3h35m11.7s
|2
|Dani Sordo
|3h36m06.4s
|+54.7s
|3
|Esapekka Lappi
|3h36m32.1s
|+1m20.4s
|4
|Ott Tänak
|3h37m15.8s
|+2m04.1s
|5
|Thierry Neuville
|3h43m34.2s
|+8m22.5s
|6
|Gus Greensmith
|3h44m55.1s
|+9m43.4s
|7
|Oliver Solberg
|3h44m56.3s
|+9m44.6s
|8
|Andreas Mikkelsen
|3h45m38.1s
|+10m26.4s
|9
|Yohan Rossel
|3h46m45.0s
|+11m33.3s
|10
|Teemu Suninen
|3h47m28.1s
|+12m16.4s
WRC Portugal: Rovanpera maintains lead, Neuville loses podium
Rovanpera relieved to end WRC victory drought after “hard time”
Latest news
FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren
FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix
Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix
Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category
Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.