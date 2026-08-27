Solberg fit for Rally Paraguay after Finland back injury

Oliver Solberg says he is ready for Rally Paraguay after recovering from a back injury sustained in Rally Finland, admitting it was a “miracle” that he was able to finish the event.

The Toyota driver badly bruised his back after a heavy landing from a jump on the final day in Finland and was forced to finish the rally in pain. Solberg revealed that he had to be carried out of his car after finishing second.

The Swede was also unable to undertake the post-rally media duties, and has undergone physiotherapy since the rally to prepare for Paraguay.

Solberg expects to complete Paraguay without any issue from his back but is wearing some strapping as a precaution.

“It was a heavy landing, and it really hurt my back a lot and really bruised it badly. So it's a miracle that I even did the Power Stage to be honest. Hans [de Bauw, Toyota PR boss] had to carry me out of the car and into the car,” Solberg, who sits fourth in the championship standings, told Autosport.com.

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

“I have this big strap around my belly just for safety. If I’m strapped in it should be okay. There is no pain, so it's working.”

Solberg has previously enjoyed success in Paraguay claiming the WRC2 win on the event’s debut last year. The victory helped Solberg go on to claim the WRC2 crown. This year Solberg expects an altogether different challenge driving a top-flight Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 machine.

“Sure, it would be very different. I think you know the roads are very fast, so aerodynamically it will be very important,” added Solberg.

“At least Friday tomorrow is identical to last year, so maybe it will be a bit tricky to have that ultimate pace. But you know, the feeling was already good on shakedown, so we will try our very best.

"Still it's such a demanding, tricky rally. So every time you come here for the first time or back again, it's so different, so difficult. So I think it'll still be a surprise for everyone and still tricky for everyone in the morning.”

To add to the challenge the rally is set to begin in dry conditions before heavy rain arrives on Saturday and Sunday that is likely to create a treacherous gravel road surface.

“It will be about survival, but also I think you need some luck also as it seems to be difficult with the tyres. We know that the tyres we have now, compared to last year, are a little bit more sensitive to punctures,” Solberg said.

“When we look at this rally this year, it seems quite rocky and quite rough. So it will be a rally of going fast, but also it's about the punctures. You need a bit of luck it seems.”