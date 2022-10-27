Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Gravel Notes Podcast: Analysing Tanak’s Hyundai WRC exit, Rally Spain Review
WRC / Rally Japan News

Ogier to team up with new co-driver for WRC Japan finale

Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier will team up with a new co-driver in Vincent Landais for the World Rally Championship season finale in Japan next month.

Tom Howard
By:
Ogier to team up with new co-driver for WRC Japan finale

The change comes just days after Ogier scored his first WRC win of the season in Rally Spain alongside Benjamin Veillas, who took over the co-driver seat this year, following the retirement of long-time navigator Julien Ingrassia at the end of 2021.

In a decision taken with the team after securing the manufacturers’ title, eight-time world champion Ogier has decided to offer an opportunity to up and coming co-driving star Landais to join him in Japan to evaluate a possible future collaboration.

Helping develop new talent into the WRC has been a long-time objective of Ogier and Ingrassia, with Landais’ promotion part of this initiative.

Landais has spent the majority of his career alongside M-Sport Ford driver Pierre-Louis Loubet. The pair competed in seven WRC events this year, scoring career best fourth place finishes in Sardinia and Greece.

While eager to see how Landais performs in Japan, Ogier was quick to praise the efforts of Veillas, who has contested five rallies alongside the outgoing world champion this season.

“Firstly I want to say thank you to Benjamin for his hard work and application during our programme of rallies this year, and it was a special moment to share our first victory together in Spain,” said Ogier.

“Now that the team has secured all three championships and the main targets for the season have been achieved, we would of course like to finish on a high at the home rally for Toyota Gazoo Racing in Japan.

“But this final round is also a chance to prepare and evaluate some things for the future and to give an opportunity to Vincent, who is a talented and motivated young co-driver.

“He has been working with us in our gravel crew and after this nice experience I am excited to compete in our first rally together and to see how it works out.”

Winners Sebastien Ogier, Benjamin Veillas, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Winners Sebastien Ogier, Benjamin Veillas, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Veillas added: “The decision to give an opportunity to a young and talented co-driver for Rally Japan is therefore one that I completely understand and which I fully support.

“I would like to thank Seb and the team for their help and support this season and wish them together with Vincent the best of luck in Japan.”

Ogier’s new recruit, Landais, admitted it would be a proud moment to call notes for one of his role models in Japan.

“It will be a big honour to join Seb and the Toyota Gazoo Racing team for Rally Japan,” said Landais.

“Seb and Julien have been like role models for every French driver and co-driver, so this is a great opportunity and one that I’m very proud of.

“Julien has been helping me a lot during my career, and I already had the chance to work with Seb as part of his gravel crew in Monte Carlo this year.

Read Also:

“Japan will be a big challenge with a lot to learn but I will focus on doing my best as always and try to make the most of this chance. Finally I would like to thank M-Sport, Pierre-Louis Loubet and his sponsors for this season and the good results we could do together.”

This is the second co-driver change among the Rally1 field for Japan as M-Sport’s Craig Breen will welcome James Fulton into the co-driver seat, following the retirement of his experienced navigator Paul Nagle.

shares
comments
Gravel Notes Podcast: Analysing Tanak’s Hyundai WRC exit, Rally Spain Review
Previous article

Gravel Notes Podcast: Analysing Tanak’s Hyundai WRC exit, Rally Spain Review
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
What Tanak's Hyundai departure means for the WRC driver market Rally Spain
WRC

What Tanak's Hyundai departure means for the WRC driver market

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Rally Spain Plus
WRC

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Ogier had "nothing to prove" with WRC Spain win Rally Spain
WRC

Ogier had "nothing to prove" with WRC Spain win

Latest news

Mexico to remain on F1 calendar through 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mexico to remain on F1 calendar through 2025

The Mexican Grand Prix will stay on the Formula 1 calendar until 2025 after a fresh, three-year deal was struck between the promoters and Liberty Media.

Autosport Podcast: The questions raised by Audi's Sauber F1 takeover"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: The questions raised by Audi's Sauber F1 takeover"

It has been one of Formula 1’s worst kept secrets, but Audi has finally named Sauber as its "strategic partner" to enter Formula 1 in 2026.

How the 2022 MotoGP title can be won at the Valencia Grand Prix
MotoGP MotoGP

How the 2022 MotoGP title can be won at the Valencia Grand Prix

This Valencia Grand Prix finale will see Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo face off for the 2022 MotoGP world championship.

Hamilton: Finding limit of Mercedes F1 car like creeping up behind a kicking horse
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Finding limit of Mercedes F1 car like creeping up behind a kicking horse

Lewis Hamilton has likened trying to find the limit of his Mercedes Formula 1 car to the uncertainty of creeping up behind a horse that could kick you.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers are no less demanding. Autosport got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

WRC
Sep 28, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Plus

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.