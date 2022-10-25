Tickets Subscribe
Previous / What Tanak's Hyundai departure means for the WRC driver market
WRC / Rally Spain Podcast

Gravel Notes Podcast: Analysing Tanak’s Hyundai WRC exit, Rally Spain Review

The World Rally Championship has not been short of headlines recently as Ott Tanak announced his departure from Hyundai, while Sebastien Ogier helped Toyota seal the manufacturers’ title at Rally Spain.

Gravel Notes Podcast: Analysing Tanak’s Hyundai WRC exit, Rally Spain Review

Last weekend's round in Catalonia played host to Ogier's vintage performance to claim his first victory since winning the 2021 world championship last November and electing to go part-time with Toyota in 2022.

Ogier and co-driver Benjamin Veillas took a relatively comfortable 16.4s victory from Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe, while new world champions Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen were a distant third.

The victory secured Toyota its sixth WRC manufacturers’ championship to complete a clean sweep of the 2022 WRC titles.

However, while those celebrations were still in full swing, the silly season was sent into overdrive following Sunday night’s announcement that 2019 world champion Tanak will be leaving Hyundai at the end of the season.

Martyn Lee is joined by WRC reporter Tom Howard to discuss Tanak’s bombshell announcement and all the key storylines from Rally Spain.

What Tanak's Hyundai departure means for the WRC driver market
What Tanak's Hyundai departure means for the WRC driver market

