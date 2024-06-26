All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WRC Rally Poland

Ogier released from hospital following WRC Poland accident

The eight-time World Rally champion is returning home after being ruled out of the event and replaced by Kalle Rovanpera

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Sebastien Ogier has been released from hospital having escaped serious injury after being involved in a road traffic accident that put him out of this weekend’s World Rally Championship event.

Eight-time world champion Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais were driving a GR Yaris reconnaissance car that collided with another vehicle on Tuesday morning.

The driver and passenger of the other car involved, and two members of the public, were taken to hospital for medical checks.

It has since been confirmed that all those involved in the accident have undergone scans that showed no signs of serious injury.

Landais was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, but Ogier remained under medical observation overnight.

The Frenchman has now been released from hospital and was pictured on a flight heading back to his home wearing a neck brace.

 

Toyota has since called up its other part-time pairing, two-time world champions Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen, to take over its third GR Yaris Rally1 entry this weekend.

FIA stewards granted the team permission to field the Finnish pair as a replacement and they will now undertake a recce of the stages over the next two days.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“As you may know, Vincent and I had a road traffic collision yesterday during recce at Rally Poland,” read a post on Ogier’s social media.

“I had to spend the night in hospital, but I'm already feeling much better. I'm glad that medical checks showed no serious injuries as well for Vincent and the occupants of the other car.

“We're not able to take part in this rally, which is a shame, but the most important is that everyone involved is safe.

“Thank you everyone for all the messages I have received. I'm now on my way back home to take some rest and make sure to be back in full strength soon.

“Good luck to Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen and the whole Toyota WRC team, I’ll be cheering you on.”

The 19-stage Rally Poland kicks off on Thursday evening.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Rovanpera to stand in for Ogier at WRC Rally Poland

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
The big challenge facing Rovanpera after going from jet ski to WRC Rally Poland

The big challenge facing Rovanpera after going from jet ski to WRC Rally Poland

WRC
Rally Poland
The big challenge facing Rovanpera after going from jet ski to WRC Rally Poland
Neuville’s WRC contract talks waiting on Hyundai joker confirmation

Neuville’s WRC contract talks waiting on Hyundai joker confirmation

WRC
Rally Poland
Neuville’s WRC contract talks waiting on Hyundai joker confirmation
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
Sébastien Ogier
More from
Sébastien Ogier
Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture

Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture

WRC
Rally Italy
Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”

Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”

WRC
Rally Portugal
Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”
Toyota Racing
More from
Toyota Racing
Toyota calls on Ogier for Latvia, Pajari set for Finland debut

Toyota calls on Ogier for Latvia, Pajari set for Finland debut

WRC
Rally Finland
Toyota calls on Ogier for Latvia, Pajari set for Finland debut
Lopez Toyota return at Le Mans "like I had never left"

Lopez Toyota return at Le Mans "like I had never left"

Le Mans
Lopez Toyota return at Le Mans "like I had never left"
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Can Evans win the race to replace Rovanpera in WRC 2024?

Latest news

Flat Chat podcast: Flavio Briatore's F1 return, British GP preview

Flat Chat podcast: Flavio Briatore's F1 return, British GP preview

F1 Formula 1
Flat Chat podcast: Flavio Briatore's F1 return, British GP preview
How to watch the 2024 Spa 24 Hours: schedule, line-up and more

How to watch the 2024 Spa 24 Hours: schedule, line-up and more

WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Spa
How to watch the 2024 Spa 24 Hours: schedule, line-up and more
Could Trackhouse's versatile teenager be America's next big racing talent?

Could Trackhouse's versatile teenager be America's next big racing talent?

NAS NASCAR Cup
Could Trackhouse's versatile teenager be America's next big racing talent?
Is World Superbike's superstar Razgatlioglu a genuine solution for a MotoGP team?

Is World Superbike's superstar Razgatlioglu a genuine solution for a MotoGP team?

MGP MotoGP
Is World Superbike's superstar Razgatlioglu a genuine solution for a MotoGP team?

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
By Tom Howard
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
By Tom Howard
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya
By Tom Howard
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe