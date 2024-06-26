Neuville’s WRC contract talks waiting on Hyundai joker confirmation
The World Rally Championship points leader’s future is yet to be resolved for 2025
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team
Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville is hopeful contract renewal talks can begin soon once Hyundai’s plan to utilise its development jokers for its World Rally Championship car is confirmed.
The WRC points leader is in the final year of his current contract with the South Korean marque, 11 years since he joined the Alzenau operation.
Neuville has previously stated a desire to continue competing in WRC’s top tier, although the Belgian admitted earlier this year that his future was threatened by the uncertainty over the WRC’s mooted technical regulation changes for next year that prompted doubts over Hyundai’s participation in the championship.
Since those comments, the FIA announced a U-turn on the proposed technical reforms earlier this month following a request for stability in regulations led by the manufacturers.
Neuville says his future is still yet to be secured as the five-time championship runner-up awaits final confirmation over Hyundai’s development joker plan.
The team is hoping to use two years’ worth of jokers for improving its i20 N after it was forced to cancel development of a new car due to the uncertainty in technical regulations triggered by the FIA’s February reforms.
“I have no confirmation about anything yet,” Neuville told Autosport when asked about his future.
“But I knew that the decision from the World Motor Sport Council and the application of the current jokers and future jokers were very important, and I know that has been all worked out in a good way.
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
“I believe that it is going well but I have no confirmation, so let’s see. If I get confirmation, [contract talks] will start very soon.”
Neuville is however relieved that the World Motor Sport Council decided to uphold the request of the manufacturers to retain the current Rally1 and Rally2 technical regulations until the end of 2026.
This move, coupled with the WRC Promoter’s roadmap to improve the promotion of the championship, has given Neuville reason to believe that the series can improve its popularity.
“It is a big relief,” he added. “I believe there are four manufacturers that are relived as well, as they all requested [for the rules to stay the same].
“I think that is important. There was more of a need to secure the current manufacturers for the upcoming two seasons than changing the rules with no confirmation of any new manufacturer.
“I think the FIA understood that it was important to secure the current manufacturers and not only considering the rules, presenting a roadmap for the promotion and evolution of the promotion of the championship.
“I’m happy and there are still things to work on for sure. But with [Sebastien Ogier’s former co-driver] Julien Ingrassia involved with the promoter now to make a link between the drivers and the promoter, and Scott Martin [Elfyn Evans’ co-driver] representing the drivers in the WRC Commission, I think together we will be able to bring it [the WRC] to another level.”
