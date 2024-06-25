All Series
WRC Rally Poland

Ogier, Landais undergoing medical checks after WRC Poland reconnaissance crash

Toyota WRC pairing involved in road accident while preparing for Rally Poland

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Eight time world rally champion Sebastien Ogier and co driver Vincent Landais are undergoing medical checks in hospital following a crash on reconnaissance for this week’s World Rally Championship round in Poland.

The road-specification GR Yaris recce car Ogier and Landais were driving collided with another vehicle. The driver of that car and a member of the public have also been taken to hospital for checks. The full details of the accident are unclear. 

Toyota has provided a statement following the incident.

"Sebastien Ogier and Vincent Landais have been taken to hospital for checks following a road traffic collision during reconnaissance for 80 ORLEN Rally Poland, round seven of the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship," the statement read.

"The incident took place while Ogier and Landais, who compete for Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT in the WRC, were preparing their pacenotes for the Goldap special stage, which forms SS10 and SS14 of the rally this Saturday. Ogier and Landais were driving a road car as is the standard practice for rally reconnaissance.

"The driver of the other vehicle involved, a member of the public, was also taken to hospital for medical checks."

Julien Ingrassia, Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Julien Ingrassia, Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Poland is hosting the seventh round of the season, retuning to the calendar for the first time since 2017.

Ogier and Landais were preparing for their fifth round of their part-time campaign for Toyota.

The duo have taken victories in Croatia and Portugal and finished second in Monte Carlo and Sardinia.

A further update on Ogier's and Landais' condition is expected once medical checks have been completed.   

More to follow...

Tom Howard
