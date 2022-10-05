Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Rally New Zealand Review Next / Breen’s WRC co-driver Nagle announces retirement
WRC News

Ogier keen to continue part-time Toyota WRC role into 2023

Sebastien Ogier wishes to continue his part-time World Rally Championship role with Toyota into 2023, but is unsure how many events he will contest.

Tom Howard
By:
Ogier keen to continue part-time Toyota WRC role into 2023

The eight-time world champion elected to scale down his WRC commitments this year in order to spend more time with his family and to explore opportunities in the World Endurance Championship.

As a result, Ogier is set to compete in six WRC events this year piloting the third GR Yaris which he has shared with Esapekka Lappi.

A full season competing in a LMP2 prototype in the WEC was also announced, although Ogier only drove three of the six rounds, with a ninth in class at the Le Mans 24 Hours his last appearance.

Toyota has already indicated its wish to continue with its currently driver line-up of new world champion Kalle Rovanpera, Elfyn Evans, Ogier/Lappi and Takamoto Katsuta, but the finer details are yet to be confirmed.

Among those are exactly how the rounds would be divided between Ogier and Lappi in the third car.

“There is a wish to carry on in a similar way if I’m honest,” Ogier told Autosport ahead of Rally New Zealand, where Ogier finished second to claim his second podium of the season.

“There are still things we need to clarify with the team. We both have an interest to carry on this way as it was working well this year for the team. There is a plan to discuss and carry on this way.”

Sebastien Ogier, Benjamin Veillas, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sebastien Ogier, Benjamin Veillas, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Asked about his prospective event line up, he added: “I would say this year it fitted perfectly and I’m happy with what I have done this year.

“I really enjoyed this break in the summer, it was really good for me. At the same time I was excited to come back and do the last three events this year.

“Six [events] is not so bad but it is not clear yet if next year it will be about the same or something different.”

Ogier did indicate that there are no plans at this stage to compete in the WEC next year, and if one does emerge the Frenchman isn’t keen to commit to a full season.

“Again there is no plan. It is a bit of tricky one," he said. "Obviously to go more in that [sportscar racing] direction at some point I will need to commit to the full championship, because teams that are looking for drivers usually like to have drivers that do the full season, and that is not necessarily what I want to do right now.

“I enjoyed the experience this year and I won’t put any pressure on myself to go in that direction. I mentioned already that I would love to do Le Mans again for sure, but let’s see how that goes.”

shares
comments

Related video

Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Rally New Zealand Review
Previous article

Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Rally New Zealand Review
Next article

Breen’s WRC co-driver Nagle announces retirement

Breen’s WRC co-driver Nagle announces retirement
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Breen’s WRC co-driver Nagle announces retirement Rally New Zealand
WRC

Breen’s WRC co-driver Nagle announces retirement

WRC Rally New Zealand: The Good, The Bad and a new king Rally New Zealand
WRC

WRC Rally New Zealand: The Good, The Bad and a new king

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Rally New Zealand Plus
WRC

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Latest news

Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou Singapore F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou Singapore F1 clash

Nicholas Latifi was frustrated by the speed of the Formula 1 stewards' issuance of a grid penalty for his Singapore Grand Prix incident with Zhou Guanyu.

FIA delays release of F1 cost cap certificates until Monday
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA delays release of F1 cost cap certificates until Monday

The FIA will delay the release of the Formula 1 cost cap certificates until Monday, owing to the “long and complex process that is ongoing.”

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack has cautioned that his team must remain vigilant after a strong race in Singapore saw it climb two spots in the constructors’ table.

Motorsport Games announces Le Mans Virtual Series ready for a competitive 4 Hours of Monza
Esports Esports

Motorsport Games announces Le Mans Virtual Series ready for a competitive 4 Hours of Monza

Entry list for Monza revealed and timetable for the weekend of racing.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

WRC
Sep 28, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Plus

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.