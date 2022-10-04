Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC Rally New Zealand: The Good, The Bad and a new king
WRC / Rally New Zealand News

Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Rally New Zealand Review

WRC returned for the Repco Rally New Zealand after a ten-year hiatus to see a new world champion crowned.

Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Rally New Zealand Review

Kalle Rovanperä could have settled for a cautious points finish to secure his first title, but instead delivered his trademark 'maximum attack' on the wet and muddy gravel roads around Auckland.

Rovanperä also takes the title of being the youngest world champion in the history of WRC taking that benchmark from the late Colin McRae.

The penultimate day of the event saw Rovanperä celebrate his 22nd birthday and, just 24 hours later, bring home his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 car home for a spectacular powerstage victory.

Tom Howard joins Martyn Lee on the podcast to review the weekend and look at how 'King Kalle' brought the championship back to Finland for the first time in 20 years.

shares
comments
WRC Rally New Zealand: The Good, The Bad and a new king
Previous article

WRC Rally New Zealand: The Good, The Bad and a new king

Latest news

Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Rally New Zealand Review
WRC WRC

Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Rally New Zealand Review

WRC returned for the Repco Rally New Zealand after a ten-year hiatus to see a new world champion crowned.

WRC Rally New Zealand: The Good, The Bad and a new king
WRC WRC

WRC Rally New Zealand: The Good, The Bad and a new king

New Zealand finally returned to the World Rally Championship at the third time of asking and its perfect gravel roads delivered. Its comeback will forever be etched in history as the place where the WRC crowed its new youngest ever world champion Kalle Rovanpera. Autosport reviews the highs, lows, turning points, close calls and heartbreak from a memorable Rally New Zealand

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus
WRC WRC

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

Alister McRae: Colin would have been amazed by Rovanpera’s WRC success
WRC WRC

Alister McRae: Colin would have been amazed by Rovanpera’s WRC success

Alister McRae believes his late brother Colin McRae would have looked on with amazement at seeing Kalle Rovanpera eclipse his record as youngest ever world rally champion.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

WRC
Sep 28, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Plus

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.