Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Rally New Zealand Review

Kalle Rovanperä could have settled for a cautious points finish to secure his first title, but instead delivered his trademark 'maximum attack' on the wet and muddy gravel roads around Auckland.

Rovanperä also takes the title of being the youngest world champion in the history of WRC taking that benchmark from the late Colin McRae.

The penultimate day of the event saw Rovanperä celebrate his 22nd birthday and, just 24 hours later, bring home his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 car home for a spectacular powerstage victory.

Tom Howard joins Martyn Lee on the podcast to review the weekend and look at how 'King Kalle' brought the championship back to Finland for the first time in 20 years.