Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Fourmaux keeps M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal
WRC / Rally Portugal News

Ogier downplays expectations of fight with Loeb for WRC Portugal win

Sebastien Ogier is hoping to renew his rivalry with Sebastien Loeb at Rally Portugal this month, but says he's not expecting the World Rally Championship legends to dominate the event.

Tom Howard
By:
Ogier downplays expectations of fight with Loeb for WRC Portugal win

Eight-time WRC champion Ogier revealed last week that Portugal will be the second event of his partial 2022 WRC campaign with Toyota.

Ogier has elected to scale back his WRC commitments this year to allow a move into circuit racing courtesy of a LMP2 programme in the World Endurance Championship with Richard Mille Racing.

His return to the WRC in Portugal could set up another potential battle with nine-time champion Loeb who, like Ogier, will be making his first appearance since the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally with M-Sport Ford.

Ogier and Loeb created headlines in January when the pair were involved in a rally-long head-to-head, with Loeb coming out on top after Ogier picked up a puncture on the penultimate stage.

But while the French pair have each won eight times in the principality, Portugal will provide an altogether different challenge as the first time the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid machines will have competed on gravel.

Ogier has won in Portugal a record-equalling five times, including his maiden WRC win in 2010 for the Citroen junior team, while Loeb has two wins to his name in 2007 and 2009.

While Ogier is excited to be facing Loeb again on the 19-22 May event, he is not expecting the pair to steal the show like they did in Monte Carlo.

"Of course I'm happy I always enjoy battling with [Loeb]," said Ogier.

"We had a couple of nice fights during our career and it is nice to see that the fans are excited about it.

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT, Sébastien Loeb, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT, Sébastien Loeb, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Photo by: M-Sport

"I knew there was a good chance [Loeb] was coming to this event, so I was teasing him a bit online to try to get him to announce it.

"I really hope that we will both be able to fight at the front, but I think the set-up and the parameters for this race are different so I don't expect us to dominate like we did in Monte and battle ahead.

"I hope we will be involved in the fight for the front and that it will be a nice exciting rally.

"There is also Dani [Sordo, also competing for Hyundai] so there are quite a few drivers from the older generation out there.

"In Monte everyone knows it is the rally I love the most to win, and of course there was disappointment to lose it that way.

"I had done the job and for something I couldn't control I lost it at the end, so that was frustrating for sure.

"But on the other hand it was a great performance from him and he deserved to win, so that is part of the game sometimes you need a bit of luck on your side to win.

"Early in my career it would have been very hard to accept this moment, but I have grown up a little bit on that side."

Sébastien Ogier, Benjamin Veillas, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sébastien Ogier, Benjamin Veillas, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Ogier rejoined Toyota on Tuesday for the first time since Monte Carlo to conduct a pre-event test in Portugal, his first run on gravel in the new GR Yaris.

The Frenchman admitted he was excited to return to a WRC car following an outing in the WEC season opener at Sebring in March.

"I'm quite excited to go in the test now," he added.

"Maybe in my last two seasons, sometimes going to tests was getting a bit more – not boring but more – annoying, like sometimes I was not super motivated to go even though I was always working hard on these days because I knew they were extremely important for the performance.

"Now I can say I am more motivated to go ahead because it's [been] a long time and lot of new things to learn again."

shares
comments

Related video

Fourmaux keeps M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal
Previous article

Fourmaux keeps M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Fourmaux keeps M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal Rally Croatia
WRC

Fourmaux keeps M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus
WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Latvala admits Toyota's five-car WRC expansion a possibility
WRC

Latvala admits Toyota's five-car WRC expansion a possibility

Latest news

Ogier downplays expectations of fight with Loeb for WRC Portugal win
WRC WRC

Ogier downplays expectations of fight with Loeb for WRC Portugal win

Fourmaux keeps M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal
WRC WRC

Fourmaux keeps M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus
WRC WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Latvala admits Toyota's five-car WRC expansion a possibility
WRC WRC

Latvala admits Toyota's five-car WRC expansion a possibility

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Plus

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Autosport donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the trials and tribulations of a rally mechanic

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Plus

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show Plus

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Plus

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Plus

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.