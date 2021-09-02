Tickets Subscribe
Hyundai boss hints at Solberg 2022 WRC graduation
WRC / Rally Finland News

Lappi lands WRC return with Toyota at Rally Finland

By:

Esapekka Lappi will return to the World Rally Championship after securing a drive with Toyota for Rally Finland.

Toyota has confirmed it will field a fifth privateer entry for the championship’s visit to Finland from 1-3 October for Lappi, who has been linked to a drive with the Japanese marque for next year.

The 30-year-old has been absent from the WRC this season after losing his seat at M-Sport Ford after a single campaign with the British squad last year.

Lappi’s return ensures there will be five Yaris WRC cars on the entry list in Finland, including Sebastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans, Kalle Rovanpera and Takamoto Katsuta.   

“I’m a very happy Lappi to be at the start line of Rally Finland with the Yaris WRC. It’s nice to return to WRC and working with Toyota, we’ve had some very good moments together, feels like coming back home," said Lappi in a post on Twitter.

“Big thanks for this opportunity to my sponsors and management.” 

A tweet from the Toyota WRC squad added: “We’re looking forward to see 2017 winners Esapekka Lappi and [co-driver] Janne [Ferme] back in a Yaris WRC at Rally Finland.”  

Toyota will run the car that has been rented by Lappi, with the Yaris set to run in a privateer colour scheme.  

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

October’s return to the WRC sees Lappi team up with the factory Toyota squad again having driven part of 2017 and the entire 2018 season with the outfit.

Read Also:

In 2017 the Finn scored his one and only WRC win to date with victory at Rally Finland.  

After finishing fifth in the 2018 championship standings he joined the factory Citroen squad alongside Ogier in 2019, scoring three second place finishes.

Lappi could be set to link up with Ogier again having emerged as the favourite to share Toyota’s third factory entry next season with the seven-time world champion set to run a partial campaign next season.

The news of a drive at Rally Finland appears to only serve as more fuel to the story that Lappi could be set to rejoin Toyota next year.

The Japanese marque looks set to retain the services of Evans, Rovanpera and Katsuta on a full-time basis for 2022.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Plus

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium Plus

How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021

