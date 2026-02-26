Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WRC Rally Sweden

Why Lappi was so happy at Rally Sweden

A run to sixth is not a result that usually warrants beaming smiles but for Esapekka Lappi, it was hard to hide his happiness as he made a return to the World Rally Championship that he thought would never come

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Published:
Esapekka Lappi, Enni Malkonen, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Two years ago at Rally Sweden, there was a beaming smile on Esapekka Lappi’s face after successfully ending a victory drought that stretched six-and-a-half years. However, after this year’s run to sixth you could argue Lappi’s smile was even broader.

Granted, Lappi was incredibly satisfied to be immediately on the pace on his World Rally Championship return, a comeback he thought would never happen having already made peace with his WRC career ending in 2024. But there was more behind the smile. 

Read Also:

“I’m not so stressed,” said Lappi when he was asked to explain the smile at the finish of Rally Sweden. “I’m able to understand the fact that I’m not driving for my future anymore because I don’t really care about that and have plans for that. I just want to enjoy the Rally1 machines while they are still available. 

“I think we did enjoy it. It is frustrating to see how far away we are from the Toyotas as a team. First, I thought it was just me and I’m not able to get up to the speed yet, but it was not only me, it was also the performance of the car. This was a bit frustrating but then to see us as the fastest Hyundai, that is satisfying after one-and-a-half years away.” 

Indeed, the 35-year-old is free from the stress of driving for his future in the WRC having been hired by Hyundai to simply score points for the team when sharing the third i20 N alongside Dani Sordo and Hayden Paddon.  

In Sweden, Lappi and co-driver Enni Malkonen were the best Hyundai crew, sitting fifth for the majority of the rally. It was a position they would have held to the finish had Lappi not decided to cede the position to full-time team-mate Adrien Fourmaux, to allow the Frenchman to gain some extra championship points. 

Esapekka Lappi, Hyundai World Rally Team

Esapekka Lappi, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

But Sweden was proof the speed remains. In fact, there have never been any question marks over Lappi’s pace during his career and this is perhaps best highlighted by the fact he and Malkonen won the Finnish Rally Championship – arguably the toughest national rally championship in the world – last year.

Although, behind his likeable dry wit at stage ends, Lappi has been known to be hugely self-critical, but this aspect of his persona was absent in Sweden and Lappi believes that is partly down to falling back in love with rallying last year. 

“Three or four years ago I wanted too much basically, and I was forcing myself too much and I really didn’t understand how to enjoy it,” he said.

“In the time away, I did some national events, which I enjoyed a lot, and maybe I understood why I fell in love in the first place with this sport many, many years ago. I just try to recreate those feelings now.”

Read Also:

Another factor that has added to the injection of positivity inside the cockpit has been a new partnership with co-driver Malkonen – the 2024 WRC2 champion and 2022 WRC3 title winner – which began last year. Malkonen’s smiling face was a constant theme throughout Rally Sweden with the Finn clearly enjoying the high-speed stages and being back competing in rallying’s top tier.

“She [Enni] is so positive all of the time and the energy I'm getting, I am sucking from her,” added Lappi. “The faster we go, and if it is flat, fifth gear and we go full sideways, that is what she likes. That is why I said she is weird [at the stage end] because for me these moments are a bit scary, but she likes them.”

The partnership won’t have too long to wait before it can reunite again, with the duo set to contest next month’s Safari Rally Kenya.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Acropolis Rally reveals new route for WRC 2026

Top Comments

More from
Tom Howard

Acropolis Rally reveals new route for WRC 2026

WRC
WRC
Rally Greece
Acropolis Rally reveals new route for WRC 2026

Just how good is the WRC’s King of Consistency?

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
Just how good is the WRC’s King of Consistency?

How Evans is becoming a Rally Sweden master

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
How Evans is becoming a Rally Sweden master
More from
Esapekka Lappi

Lappi set for comeback after thinking his WRC career was over

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
Lappi set for comeback after thinking his WRC career was over

Hyundai unleashes refreshed 2026 WRC challenger

WRC
WRC
Hyundai unleashes refreshed 2026 WRC challenger

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

WRC
WRC
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career
More from
Hyundai Motorsport

Why Neuville struggled in "most difficult" Rally Monte Carlo

WRC
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Why Neuville struggled in "most difficult" Rally Monte Carlo

Why Hyundai is confident of challenging dominant Toyota in WRC 2026

WRC
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Why Hyundai is confident of challenging dominant Toyota in WRC 2026

What Tanak's exit means for Hyundai and the WRC

WRC
WRC
Rally Japan
What Tanak's exit means for Hyundai and the WRC

Latest news

Why Ecclestone still has the power to make F1 squirm

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Why Ecclestone still has the power to make F1 squirm

Why KTM's MotoGP challenge may no longer be a one-man Acosta show

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Thailand GP
Why KTM's MotoGP challenge may no longer be a one-man Acosta show

Why Lappi was so happy at Rally Sweden

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Sweden
Why Lappi was so happy at Rally Sweden

What is super clipping – and can it be F1's plan B for 2026?

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
What is super clipping – and can it be F1's plan B for 2026?