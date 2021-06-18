Tickets Subscribe
Previous / COVID restrictions force M-Sport to have skeleton staff for WRC Safari Rally
WRC News

Extreme E star Molly Taylor secures WRC return

By:

Extreme E star Molly Taylor will make a return to the FIA World Rally Championship having secured three outings in a M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally3 car later this year.

Extreme E star Molly Taylor secures WRC return

The 2016 Australian rally champion has turned heads in Extreme E this year winning the all-new electric rally series’ first two events for Nico Rosberg’s Rosberg X Racing outfit, alongside team-mate Johan Kristoffersson.

Now the Australian has been offered an opportunity to return to the WRC to contest events in Estonia, Greece and Finland, driving M-Sport Poland’s all-new Ecoboost-powered Fiesta Rally3 car developed for the FIA’s Rally3 category.

Taylor first competed in the WRC in 2011 after securing a scholarship to the FIA World Rally Championship Academy, now know as the Junior WRC, where she competed in M-Sport machinery.

The 33-year-old will now once again team up with co-driver Seb Marshall, who was her co-driver in the WRC 10 years ago. The pair’s first ever will be next month’s Rally Estonia from 16-18 July.

Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing, Molly Taylor, Rosberg X Racing, and Nico Rosberg, founder and CEO, Rosberg X Racing, celebrates after the race

Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing, Molly Taylor, Rosberg X Racing, and Nico Rosberg, founder and CEO, Rosberg X Racing, celebrates after the race

Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images

“We’re getting the band back together! I’m really excited to have this opportunity and get back to some of my favourite WRC events in Finland, Estonia, and the Acropolis, which has always been on the bucket list,” said Taylor.

“We’ve been working towards this programme for a while, so it seems like it’s been in the distance for so long.

“You don’t want to get too excited, because you’re always trying to put programmes together, and it’s often that nothing happens. Then it all started to come together, and it looked like it was finally happening.

“Now it’s coming around really soon, so it’s pretty surreal. It’s exciting to be a part of the beginning of the [Rally3] category and I think, from everything that I see, it looks like a really good package, so I’m really excited to give it a go.”

Read Also:

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener, who Taylor previously worked for, added: “We have been working very hard with Molly and various partners for a good few months now and this is a result of a unique collaboration from some of rallying’s key partners.

“Molly is talented, you only need to look at her recent results in Extreme E to understand that, especially when you look at the competition she is facing in that series.

“Where Molly really stands out though is her character, she is competitive, very motivated and a true professional. When she sets her mind to doing something you can be rest assured she leaves no stone unturned in her preparation and is just a pleasure to work with. She is exactly the kind of driver M-Sport likes to work with.”

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Rally Italy Plus
WRC

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate

WRC
Mar 1, 2021

