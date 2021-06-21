Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Extreme E star Molly Taylor secures WRC return
WRC / Rally Kenya News

Ninety-one-year-old becomes oldest ever WRC competitor

By:

Three-time European rally champion Sobieslaw Zasada will become the oldest ever competitor in World Rally Championship history after competing in this weekend's Safari Rally aged 91.

Ninety-one-year-old becomes oldest ever WRC competitor

Zasada is set to make an incredible comeback driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3 car managed by M-Sport Poland at the African event, which returns to the WRC after a 19-year hiatus.

During a distinguished career Zasada won the European title in 1966, 1967 and 1971 and finished runner-up on three more occasions. He was an official driver for Steyr Puch, Porsche, BMW and Mercedes-Benz and was named Polish sports personality of the year in 1967.

The Polish driver's decision to make a competitive return, competing against drivers 70 years his junior, will re-write the WRC record books, with Zasada eclipsing Norway's Leif Vold-Johansen as the championship's oldest ever competitor.

Vold-Johansen contested Rally Monte-Carlo in 1994 aged 82 and returned 12 months later as a co-driver.

Zasada has experience of the Safari Rally having tackled the event eight times previously, finishing second in 1972 in a Porsche 911S. His last competitive drive was 24 years ago when he finished 12th in Kenya alongside his wife, Ewa, in a Mitsubishi Lancer.

Sobiesław Zasada, Safari Rally 1997

Sobiesław Zasada, Safari Rally 1997

Photo by: Sobieslaw Zasada Archives

His Safari memories date back to 1969, when the rally was a marathon unlike today's relative sprint format.

Competitors drove flat out on roads that remained open to public traffic and negotiated 6000km of competition over five days.

"Of course, this is a huge challenge and my goal is purely to reach the finish line," said Zasada.

"I've always found the Safari to be a fantastic rally. I'm going back because I'm very curious to see what this rally looks like in its present form. It's about the challenge.

"They were very difficult rallies. In the longest Safari Rally in 1972, which was 6480km long, I finished second.

"The winner was over nine hours behind the time schedule. It was driving for three days and three nights without any break. Drinking tea helped me a lot.

"I think those rallies were three or even four times more difficult than the current ones in terms of endurance and condition."

The Safari Rally begins with shakedown on Thursday before the first loop of competitive stages on Friday.

shares
comments
Extreme E star Molly Taylor secures WRC return

Previous article

Extreme E star Molly Taylor secures WRC return
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing

2h
2
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

3d
3
Formula 1

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut

2h
4
Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

2d
5
MotoGP

Marquez’s Germany MotoGP win “opened my eyes” – Espargaro

4h
Latest news
Ninety-one-year-old becomes oldest ever WRC competitor
WRC

Ninety-one-year-old becomes oldest ever WRC competitor

1m
Extreme E star Molly Taylor secures WRC return
WRC

Extreme E star Molly Taylor secures WRC return

Jun 18, 2021
COVID restrictions force M-Sport to have skeleton staff for WRC Safari Rally
WRC

COVID restrictions force M-Sport to have skeleton staff for WRC Safari Rally

Jun 17, 2021
WRC working on plan for 2022 USA event
WRC

WRC working on plan for 2022 USA event

Jun 15, 2021
Matton: WRC not expecting new marque until 2024 at the earliest
WRC

Matton: WRC not expecting new marque until 2024 at the earliest

Jun 14, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Russell: 12th on merit my best drive for Williams French GP
Formula 1

Russell: 12th on merit my best drive for Williams

Vasseur: Mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early
Formula 1

Vasseur: Mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Rally Italy Plus
WRC

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate

WRC
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut

Bottas: Angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Marquez’s Germany MotoGP win “opened my eyes” – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez’s Germany MotoGP win “opened my eyes” – Espargaro

Latest news

Ninety-one-year-old becomes oldest ever WRC competitor
WRC WRC

Ninety-one-year-old becomes oldest ever WRC competitor

Extreme E star Molly Taylor secures WRC return
WRC WRC

Extreme E star Molly Taylor secures WRC return

COVID restrictions force M-Sport to have skeleton staff for WRC Safari Rally
WRC WRC

COVID restrictions force M-Sport to have skeleton staff for WRC Safari Rally

WRC working on plan for 2022 USA event
WRC WRC

WRC working on plan for 2022 USA event

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.