Subscribe
Previous / Loeb won't defend Extreme E title with Lewis Hamilton's X44 team
Extreme E / Desert X-Prix News

Desert X Prix: Veloce inherits opening Extreme E win with penalty for Rosberg crew

Veloce Racing claimed victory in the 2023 Extreme E season opener following a post-race penalty for Rosberg X Racing at the Desert X Prix double header in Saudi Arabia.

Tom Howard
By:
Desert X Prix: Veloce inherits opening Extreme E win with penalty for Rosberg crew

RXR’s five-time World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky took the chequered flag in the first Grand Final of the championship’s new-look race format, but a penalty for speeding in a slow zone dropped the duo to third.

Veloce Racing’s Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor therefore inherited the race win, while the Sainz XE team of DTM and rallycross star Mattias Ekstrom and Laia Sanz claimed second ahead of RXR.

The all-electric off-road championship debuted its new format at Neom’s 3.4km sandy course. The fastest five teams from the two, four-lap, five-car qualifying heats progressed to the Grand Final, while the slowest five male/female driver crews made up the grid for the Redemption Race.

The new-look X44 team, owned by seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, emerged as the top qualifier thanks to a victory and second place for new signing Fraser McConnell, replacing rally legend Sebastien Loeb, and his team-mate Cristina Gutierrez.

They were joined in the final by Veloce Racing, Sainz XE, Chip Ganassi Racing and RXR.

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

It was RXR that made the best start to the final as Kristoffersson, who was fifth at Turn 1, managed to blitz the run to Turn 2 to emerge in the lead from Veloce’s Hansen, with Ekstrom slotting into third.

The top three quickly began to break away from the X44 machine driven by McConnell and Ganassi’s RJ Anderson, who became the first retirement of the final.

Anderson misjudged the track at Waypoint 17 on the opening lap and rolled his machine, which caused a slow zone for the remainder of the race.

McConnell was next to hit trouble as the Jamaican rallycross star suffered a technical fault, leaving three cars to battle it out.

Taylor took over the RXR entry after the driver switch and quickly set her sights on chasing down the 3.1-second gap to the newly installed Ahlin-Kottulinsky.

The 2016 Australian Rally champion managed to close to within 1.5s on the penultimate lap before misjudging a slow zone, which cost her valuable time, and therefore settled for second at the flag.

However, that was upgraded to a victory and the full 25 championship points moments after the finish, when Ahlin-Kottulinsky was found to have breached the speed restrictions at the yellow flag zone. The Swede was handed a 136s penalty, that dropped the on-the-road winners to third.

“It was a bit of a miscommunication - I thought it [the slow zone] was Waypoint 18 and not 17 so, when I got there, it was flashing yellow and it was too late,” said Ahlin-Kottulinsky.

“It is a bit disappointing. Johan got an amazing start but sorry about the penalty but we will take a P3.”

Emma Gilmour, Tanner Foust, NEOM McLaren Extreme E

Emma Gilmour, Tanner Foust, NEOM McLaren Extreme E

Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images

The Redemption Race also proved to be a dramatic affair as McLaren, Carl Cox Motorsport, JBXE, Abt Cupra and the Andretti squads battled for a maximum of eight championship points for the winner.

McLaren’s Tanner Foust and Emma Gilmour clinched the victory in a race that was red flagged after rolls for Andretti and Abt Cupra on the opening lap.

Contact on the run to Turn 2 between Abt’s 2023 Dakar Rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah and Timo Schieder’s Carl Cox entry resulted in the former running into Timmy Hansen (Andretti), who had nowhere to go and rolled. It was the second roll of the day for the Andretti entry after Catie Munnings ended upside down when attempting a pass in the opening qualifying heat.

After escaping the incident investigated by the stewards, Al-Attiyah applied pressure on leader Foust but, in trying to dive down the inside of the McLaren, the Qatari hit a patch of camel grass and rolled in front of the leader.

The incident allowed JBXE’s new signing Heikki Kovalainen into the lead ahead of the recovering Foust before the red flags were thrown as the cars reached the driver switch zone.

Racing resumed after a brief delay with Hedda Hosas leading for JBXE, although Gilmour and Christine Giampaoli Zonca (Carl Cox Motorsport) quickly passed Hosas, who eventually ground to a halt with a technical issue. Gilmour held on to take a comfortable win from Giampaoli Zonca.

The second round of the season, and final part of the opening Desert X Prix double-header weekend, will take place on Sunday.

shares
comments

Loeb won't defend Extreme E title with Lewis Hamilton's X44 team
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Hydrogen power requires "couple more years" of development, says Toyota WRC boss

Hydrogen power requires "couple more years" of development, says Toyota WRC boss

WRC

Hydrogen power requires "couple more years" of development, says Toyota WRC boss Hydrogen power requires "couple more years" of development, says Toyota WRC boss

FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode

FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode

WRC

FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Kevin Hansen More
Kevin Hansen
Barcelona World RX: Hansen survives Kristoffersson contact to win

Barcelona World RX: Hansen survives Kristoffersson contact to win

World Rallycross

Barcelona World RX: Hansen survives Kristoffersson contact to win Barcelona World RX: Hansen survives Kristoffersson contact to win

WRX champion Hansen sticks with family-run team for 2020

WRX champion Hansen sticks with family-run team for 2020

World Rallycross

WRX champion Hansen sticks with family-run team for 2020 WRX champion Hansen sticks with family-run team for 2020

Timmy Hansen wins 2019 World Rallycross Championship in wild decider

Timmy Hansen wins 2019 World Rallycross Championship in wild decider

World Rallycross

Timmy Hansen wins 2019 World Rallycross Championship in wild decider Timmy Hansen wins 2019 World Rallycross Championship in wild decider

Latest news

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 as pre-season resumes

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

INDY IndyCar

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams? Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?

Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon

Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Saudi Arabia
Matt Kew

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season

How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Matt Kew

How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season

How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown

How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Jurassic X-Prix
Matt Kew

How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Enel X Island X Prix
Matt Kew

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Arctic X-Prix
Matt Kew

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Matt Kew

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Ocean X-Prix
Matt Kew

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1

The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
GP Racing

The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1 The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.