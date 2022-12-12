Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Brawn on F1 2022: What worked, and what didn’t, with new rules
Formula 1 News

Williams F1 team principal Jost Capito steps down

Williams has announced that Jost Capito has stepped down as its Formula 1 boss after two years in charge.

Luke Smith
By:
Williams F1 team principal Jost Capito steps down

In a statement issued by the team on Monday, it was confirmed that Capito had stepped down as team principal and CEO, with technical director FX Demaison also leaving his post.

Williams said it would announce its new team principal and technical director “in due course.”

"It has been a huge privilege to lead Williams Racing for the last two seasons and to lay the foundations for the turnaround of this great team,” said Capito.

“I look forward to watching the team as it continues on its path to future success.”

Matthew Savage, the chairman of Dorilton Capital, thanked Capito for his efforts at Williams as the team “embarked on a major transformation process to begin the journey of reviving Williams Racing.”

Since Capito took over in the role, Williams recovered from being adrift of the midfield to scoring its first points for two years in Hungary last year, as well as a shock podium in the rain-shortened Belgian Grand Prix.

“We’re grateful that Jost postponed his planned retirement to take on this challenge and now he will pass the reins on for the next part of this staged process,” said Savage.

“We would also like to thank FX for his contribution and wish him all the best for his future as he moves on.”

Read Also:

Former Volkswagen Motorsport chief Capito took over at Williams at the end of 2020 following the acquisition of the team by Dorilton Capital from the Williams family.

Capito enjoyed the peak of his success in racing while overseeing VW’s motorsport division when it dominated the World Rally Championship before joining McLaren as its CEO in F1.

But Capito left after just a few months working in the role as part of a management reshuffle following the arrival of Zak Brown and departure of its long-serving chief, Ron Dennis. He then returned to F1 with Williams to take over from Simon Roberts, who had served as acting team principal after Claire Williams left in September 2020.

Capito is the second F1 team principal to leave his role since the end of the 2022 season in Abu Dhabi last month following Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari.

Williams dropped back to last place in the championship this year after rising to ninth in 2021, but managed to pick up eight points over the course of the season.

It signed Alex Albon to a long-term contract following his arrival this year, having largely led its efforts throughout the season, as well as drafting in Formula 2 driver Logan Sargeant to replace Nicholas Latifi in 2023.

shares
comments
Brawn on F1 2022: What worked, and what didn’t, with new rules
Previous article

Brawn on F1 2022: What worked, and what didn’t, with new rules
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Perez felt his F1 season got "back on track" after "a few bad races"
Formula 1

Perez felt his F1 season got "back on track" after "a few bad races"

Leclerc: ‘Not much satisfaction’ splitting Red Bulls in F1 championship
Formula 1

Leclerc: ‘Not much satisfaction’ splitting Red Bulls in F1 championship

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Qatar gets World Endurance Championship calendar slot for 2024
WEC WEC

Qatar gets World Endurance Championship calendar slot for 2024

A race at the Losail circuit in Qatar will replace Sebring as the opening round of the World Endurance Championship in 2024.

Turvey takes reserve, sporting advisor role at DS Penske FE squad
Formula E Formula E

Turvey takes reserve, sporting advisor role at DS Penske FE squad

Oliver Turvey will remain in the Formula E paddock next season to join DS Penske as its official reserve driver, dovetailing that with a role as sporting advisor.

Williams F1 team principal Jost Capito steps down
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams F1 team principal Jost Capito steps down

Williams has announced that Jost Capito has stepped down as its Formula 1 boss after two years in charge.

Brawn on F1 2022: What worked, and what didn’t, with new rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn on F1 2022: What worked, and what didn’t, with new rules

Formula 1's rules overhaul for 2022 was the culmination of years of effort to improve the racing and the start of what's been touted as an exciting new era.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Abu Dhabi 2021 consequence F1 missed this year Plus

The Abu Dhabi 2021 consequence F1 missed this year

OPINION: A year on from the most controversial ending to a Formula 1 season in a generation and some would have the Abu Dhabi 2021 title decider quietly forgotten about. But it will always be worth revisiting both for many reasons – including how it impacted Lewis Hamilton’s legend, fed into his 2022 story and will likely fuel the rest of his career

Formula 1
7 h
The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component Plus

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component

The pistons are the workhorse of a Formula 1 engine and so the materials used in their manufacture need to be of the highest quality, explains PAT SYMONDS

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2022
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Plus

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2022
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Plus

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Plus

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Plus

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Plus

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2022
The forgettable final car of a former F1 giant that gave Damon Hill his start Plus

The forgettable final car of a former F1 giant that gave Damon Hill his start

While it launched the F1 career  of a future world champion, STUART CODLING recalls that the BT60 was also the final nail in the coffin of a once-great marque 30 years ago. Here is its story

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.