Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine
WRC News

Evans yet to focus on 2022 WRC future

By:

Elfyn Evans is yet to set a timeframe on securing his World Rally Championship future but is happy at Toyota and will begin to look at his 2022 plans soon.

Evans yet to focus on 2022 WRC future

Last year’s WRC runner-up has remerged as a key player in the championship’s silly season now Thierry Neuville and 2019 WRC champion Ott Tanak have put pen to paper on new deals at Hyundai.

Toyota is keen to retain Evans who would be likely to secure the number one driver status in the team next year should Sebastien Ogier reduce his WRC commitments to a partial campaign as the WRC ushers in new hybrid Rally1 regulations for next year.

It is also expected that Kalle Rovanpera will be retained by Toyota.

However, M-Sport is also looking for a team leader for 2022, with Evans, who drove for the British team from 2013 to 2019, before switching for Toyota, a key target on its wish list for next year.

Last year’s championship runner-up says he has not put too much thought into his plans for next year but is keen avoid negotiations that drag on.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Evans also revealed that he is yet to properly study the new Toyota GR Yaris WRC car after the manufacture released a video and images of its 2022 challenger.

“Not really no,” Evans told Autosport when asked when he would like to have his 2022 deal sorted, ahead of this weekend’s Rally Sardinia.

“It is no secret and it is quite obvious that it is in everybody’s interest to get it done sooner rather than later when it comes to working with new cars or preparing for that.

“There is no specific timeframe but I don’t expect it to drag out until December.

“It has been so busy with these back-to-back events. It has been very difficult to put too much focus on that side at the moment.

“I think normally it would be quite early to talk about these kind of things but of course Ott [Tanak] and Thierry made their moves quite early.

“Of course it is in everybody’s interest to move forward with the 2022 regulations I guess discussions will happen sooner than normal, but at this moment I have tried to focus on these two events [Sardinia and Safari Rally] and maybe after that we can think about it a bit more.”

When asked if it would be a good time to leave Toyota ahead of a big rule change, Evans added: “I don’t know. Who knows, obviously with a new set of regulations everybody is starting from a clean sheet of paper.

“I have to say I’m very happy where I am and things are working really well inside the team so let’s see how it goes.

“Let’s say I’m happy where I am and the team is doing great things. Of course it is a question I will have to ask myself.”

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Photo by: Toyota Racing

M-Sport: Big ask to lure Evans back

Like Evans, M-Sport has no timeframe in place to confirm its driver line up for next year, but admits it would like to welcome back the Welshman.

Team Principal, Richard Millener says Evans is firmly on list of candidates it would like to hold discussions with for next year.

Read Also:

The team is currently running Gus Greensmith in one Fiesta, while Finn Teemu Suninen and French rising star Adrien Fourmaux are sharing the second car.

Fourmaux has also been used in the recent Rally1 car development tests alongside Matthew Wilson.

“It would be silly to say that we are not considering all options,” said Millener.

“Two of them have gone that’s for sure there are still other options and Elfyn would be great.

"There are some stories about him wanting to continue at Toyota and he has just won rally for them and he has a team built around him.

“It would be lovely to have him [Elfyn] back in the team, it is a big ask to see if he will come and I think it is clear in the press what Seb [Ogier] wants to do.

“We will talk to everyone we can and what we can do and at the moment we are concentrated on who we have and what the best opportunity is and if something happens in the meantime then great.

“Obviously we would like to get some structure in place as soon as we can because it is important for whoever we use to get time in the car as there will be a different strategy in driving the car.”

One name that has also emerged as a potential candidate is former Volkswagen and Hyundai factory driver Andreas Mikkelsen, who has been competing in WRC2 for the last two seasons.

“He [Andreas] is one of the drivers that is out there and it would be silly not to be discussing with but that doesn’t mean we have got any further than that,” added Millener.

“He’s done a good job in WRC2 and he maybe would like to be in WRC but there is nothing more than that at the moment.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine

Previous article

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Elfyn Evans
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop

27min
2
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

2h
3
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's F1 teams took opposing approaches with 2021 designs

40min
4
Formula 1

First F1 2021 gameplay revealed along with story mode details

18h
5
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

1d
Latest news
Evans yet to focus on 2022 WRC future
WRC

Evans yet to focus on 2022 WRC future

1h
Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine
WRC

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine

19h
Ogier wants to stay in Toyota fold after full-time WRC career ends
WRC

Ogier wants to stay in Toyota fold after full-time WRC career ends

May 30, 2021
Tanak has "feeling of anticipation" for remainder of WRC season
WRC

Tanak has "feeling of anticipation" for remainder of WRC season

May 29, 2021
Toyota completes first full test of 2022 Rally1 WRC car
WRC

Toyota completes first full test of 2022 Rally1 WRC car

May 28, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine
WRC

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory Plus
Dakar

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing Baku
FIA F2

Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing

Elfyn Evans More
Elfyn Evans
Evans: Rally Portugal win important after “painful” Croatia miss Rally Portugal
WRC

Evans: Rally Portugal win important after “painful” Croatia miss

Portugal WRC: Toyota's Evans takes lead after Tanak retires Rally Portugal
WRC

Portugal WRC: Toyota's Evans takes lead after Tanak retires

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Plus
WRC

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic Plus

What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic

This week's Arctic Rally Finland will bring the World Rally Championship into new territory. And, almost without exception, the service park can't wait for the subzero challenge to commence

WRC
Feb 25, 2021

Trending Today

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas “surprised” by Mercedes suggestion he was out of position in Monaco pitstop

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

Why Red Bull's F1 teams took opposing approaches with 2021 designs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull's F1 teams took opposing approaches with 2021 designs

First F1 2021 gameplay revealed along with story mode details
Formula 1 Formula 1

First F1 2021 gameplay revealed along with story mode details

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?

Lockdown events led to greater driver input for F1 2021 game
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lockdown events led to greater driver input for F1 2021 game

Latest news

Evans yet to focus on 2022 WRC future
WRC WRC

Evans yet to focus on 2022 WRC future

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine
WRC WRC

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine

Ogier wants to stay in Toyota fold after full-time WRC career ends
WRC WRC

Ogier wants to stay in Toyota fold after full-time WRC career ends

Tanak has "feeling of anticipation" for remainder of WRC season
WRC WRC

Tanak has "feeling of anticipation" for remainder of WRC season

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.