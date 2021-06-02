Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ogier wants to stay in Toyota fold after full-time WRC career ends
WRC News

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine

By:

Oliver Solberg is expected to receive another top flight WRC run this year with Hyundai Motorsport after COVID-19 protocols forced him to withdraw from this weekend’s Rally Sardegna.    

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine

Solberg, the son of 2003 WRC champion Petter, was set to make second outing in a WRC spec Hyundai i20 in Italy before his father contracted COVID-19, forcing Oliver to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine in Porto as per WRC COVID-19 regulations.  

The 19-year-old had impressed on his full WRC debut with Hyundai in February, finishing seventh in Arctic Rally Finland.

Although an event is yet to be locked in, Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo confirmed to Autosport that the team plans to reschedule another WRC outing for Solberg.

“Yeah, step by step we will see what the situation will be,” Adamo told Autosport when asked if Oliver would get another run this year.

"For sure this is a very big missed opportunity and it makes me very sad because it is something beyond our control.” 

Adamo has been impressed by Solberg this year which has prompted the team to offer the teenager another run. 

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai

Photo by: Oliver Solberg

“He’s fast. I have to say he is nice to work with as you see the passion he has, you see dedication and his approach to things, which I like a lot," Adamo added.

“He is not like some of the kids that are around sometimes that pretend. He is very humble, he is a team worker and is loved by everyone.”

Solberg admitted he was devastated to miss out on his chance to contest this weekend’s event. 

In a newsletter sent on Friday he confirmed that his father Petter was "doing OK with a few mild flu feelings”.   

“It’s really hard to take now, but the time for my next rally in that amazing Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC will come. We have these rules and regulations for a reason and that reason is to try to stop this thing spreading,” said Solberg last week.

“My family accepts completely what the FIA, the rally organisers, the national governments and medical professionals are telling us. The most important thing is that we keep people safe.”

Rally Sardegna is set to begin on Friday with the first stage beginning at 0722 BST.

shares
comments

Related video

Ogier wants to stay in Toyota fold after full-time WRC career ends

Previous article

Ogier wants to stay in Toyota fold after full-time WRC career ends
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Oliver Solberg
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

9h
2
Formula 1

First F1 2021 gameplay revealed along with story mode details

1h
3
Formula 1

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break

6h
4
Formula 1

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

9h
5
Formula 1

Sauber working with Stellantis to extend Alfa Romeo F1 deal

2h
Latest news
Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine
WRC

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine

2h
Ogier wants to stay in Toyota fold after full-time WRC career ends
WRC

Ogier wants to stay in Toyota fold after full-time WRC career ends

May 30, 2021
Tanak has "feeling of anticipation" for remainder of WRC season
WRC

Tanak has "feeling of anticipation" for remainder of WRC season

May 29, 2021
Toyota completes first full test of 2022 Rally1 WRC car
WRC

Toyota completes first full test of 2022 Rally1 WRC car

May 28, 2021
WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland
WRC

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

May 27, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory Plus
Dakar

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing Baku
FIA F2

Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing

Hawkins replaces Neate at Motorbase for Snetterton BTCC round
BTCC

Hawkins replaces Neate at Motorbase for Snetterton BTCC round

Oliver Solberg More
Oliver Solberg
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID Rally Italy
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

Solberg focused on WRC2 title despite impressive WRC debut
WRC

Solberg focused on WRC2 title despite impressive WRC debut

Solberg says WRC Hyundai car switch "easier" than expected
WRC

Solberg says WRC Hyundai car switch "easier" than expected

Hyundai Motorsport More
Hyundai Motorsport
Tanak has "feeling of anticipation" for remainder of WRC season Rally Portugal
WRC

Tanak has "feeling of anticipation" for remainder of WRC season

Neuville blames Portugal WRC crash on "too optimistic" pace note Rally Portugal
WRC

Neuville blames Portugal WRC crash on "too optimistic" pace note

Portugal WRC: Sordo leads Hyundai 1-2-3 after morning loop Rally Portugal
WRC

Portugal WRC: Sordo leads Hyundai 1-2-3 after morning loop

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic Plus

What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic

This week's Arctic Rally Finland will bring the World Rally Championship into new territory. And, almost without exception, the service park can't wait for the subzero challenge to commence

WRC
Feb 25, 2021

Trending Today

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break

First F1 2021 gameplay revealed along with story mode details
Formula 1 Formula 1

First F1 2021 gameplay revealed along with story mode details

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

Remembering the legendary Bruce McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Remembering the legendary Bruce McLaren

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"

Sauber working with Stellantis to extend Alfa Romeo F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sauber working with Stellantis to extend Alfa Romeo F1 deal

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Latest news

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine
WRC WRC

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine

Ogier wants to stay in Toyota fold after full-time WRC career ends
WRC WRC

Ogier wants to stay in Toyota fold after full-time WRC career ends

Tanak has "feeling of anticipation" for remainder of WRC season
WRC WRC

Tanak has "feeling of anticipation" for remainder of WRC season

Toyota completes first full test of 2022 Rally1 WRC car
WRC WRC

Toyota completes first full test of 2022 Rally1 WRC car

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.