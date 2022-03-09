Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Glickenhaus' Le Mans third car bid falls through
WEC / Ferrari livery unveil News

WEC reveals 36-car entry for Sebring 1000 Miles season-opener

A total of 36 cars will take part in the Sebring 1000 Miles World Endurance Championship opener later this month.

WEC reveals 36-car entry for Sebring 1000 Miles season-opener
Gary Watkins
By:

The entry for the race on 18 March is down on the 37 cars listed on the provisional entry published last month after Russian entrant G-Drive Racing’s withdrawal from international sportscar racing last week.

The field for the second edition of the 1000-mile fixture on the undercard of the Sebring 12 Hours IMSA SportsCar Championship round is three cars fewer than the 39 on the full-season WEC entry, which includes the two Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars that are now expected to race for the first time at Monza in July.

That means the Hypercar class entry is made up of just four cars: the two Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs, one Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH and the Alpine-Gibson A480 grandfathered LMP1 car.

The LMP2 entry now stands at 15 rather than 16 cars after G-Drive’s withdrawal in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the conditions laid down by the FIA on teams and drivers from Russia competing in international motorsport.

Each of the five cars in GTE Pro — two cars each from Porsche and Ferrari and a single Chevrolet — will contest a race with a maximum duration of eight hours with two drivers in each car as expected.

That contrasts with the approach of some manufacturers at the inaugural Sebring 1000 Miles in 2019: Ferrari along with Ford and BMW and Aston Martin with one of its cars, which are all no longer competing in the WEC, ran three drivers.

The WEC returns to Sebring for the first time since 2019 after the past two editions of the 1000-mile race were cancelled due to COVID-19

The WEC returns to Sebring for the first time since 2019 after the past two editions of the 1000-mile race were cancelled due to COVID-19

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The German Project 1 team has listed Dane Mikkel Pedersen in its #46 Porsche 911 RSR, but has yet to nominate the mandatory bronze-rated driver.

David Pittard, who was announced as part of the NorthWest AMR Aston Martin line-up in January, is missing for the entry list alongside car owner Paul Dalla Lana and Nicki Thiim.

Track action at Sebring begins this weekend with the two-day official pre-season prologue test.

The Sebring 1000 Miles meeting kicks off with two sessions of free practice on Wednesday, 16 March.

The race starts at 12:00pm local time on Friday, 18 March, which is four hours earlier than in 2019.

shares
comments
Glickenhaus' Le Mans third car bid falls through
Previous article

Glickenhaus' Le Mans third car bid falls through
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Glickenhaus' Le Mans third car bid falls through
WEC

Glickenhaus' Le Mans third car bid falls through

Rossi enjoys "good" first official GTWCE outing with WRT
GT

Rossi enjoys "good" first official GTWCE outing with WRT

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus
WEC

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Latest news

WEC reveals 36-car entry for Sebring 1000 Miles season-opener
WEC WEC

WEC reveals 36-car entry for Sebring 1000 Miles season-opener

Glickenhaus' Le Mans third car bid falls through
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus' Le Mans third car bid falls through

Glickenhaus planning to enter third Hypercar in Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans Le Mans

Glickenhaus planning to enter third Hypercar in Le Mans 24 Hours

ACO re-opens Le Mans 24 Hours entry procedure
Le Mans Le Mans

ACO re-opens Le Mans 24 Hours entry procedure

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement Plus

Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Autosport recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Plus

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Plus

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.