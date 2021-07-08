Tickets Subscribe
Previous / United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd
WEC / Monza News

WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza

By:

The Hypercar class Balance of Performance will be unchanged for next weekend's Monza FIA World Endurance Championship round.

WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza

The Toyota GR010 Hybrid, the Glickenhaus 007 LMH and the Alpine A480 will race at the Monza 6 Hours on July 18 with the same minimum weights, energy allocations and power curves as at the Portimao round in June.

Toyota's Le Mans Hypercar and the Alpine LMP1, which formerly raced as the Rebellion R-13, were equally matched on lap time averages in Portugal, while the Glickenhaus LMH was approximately a second and a half in arrears. 

But Glickenhaus stressed after the Portimao race that it was expecting to be more competitive in Italy, where it will field a pair of Pipo-engined 007s for the first time, because of the high-speed nature of the Monza circuit. 

Its solo entry was on average faster through the speed trap at the Portuguese Algarve circuit than the two Toyotas. 

The Toyotas finished one-two in Portimao on the same lap as the Alpine, while the Glickenhaus finished last after losing an hour in the pits undergoing a change of clutch.

#36 Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine 480 Gibson: Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

#36 Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine 480 Gibson: Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The minimum weight of the all-wheel-drive Toyota was raised from 1040kg to 1066kg for the Portimao 8 Hours, while that of the Gibson-powered Alpine was increased from 930 to 952kg ahead of the arrival of Glickenhaus in the championship.

Both the Toyota and the Alpine also received changes to their mandated power curves for the second round of the WEC. 

Changes made to GTE Pro BoP

The automatic BoP has kicked in for the first time this season in the GTE Pro class fought out by Porsche and Ferrari.

The minimum weights for the mid-engined Porsche 911 RSR-19 has been raised by 5kg to 1264kg and that of the Ferrari 488 GTE Evo reduced by 5kg to 1255kg. 

The diameter of the air-restrictors for the normally-aspirated Porsche flat-six engine and the prescribed power curve for the turbocharged Ferrari V8 remain unchanged. 

The BoP in the GTE classes was reset at the beginning of the 2021 season to reflect the introduction of a new blend of fuel from official supplier Total. BoP changes can be made under the auto system every two races. 

In the GTE Am class, the BoP is unaltered for Monza. 

The championship-leading Cetilar Racing Ferrari is the most heavily-penalised under the system of success ballast employed in GTE Am. The car shared by Antonio Fuoco, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Roberto Lacorte will run 35kg of ballast at the team's home race. 

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Plus

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness

WEC
Jun 23, 2021
How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge helped Toyota to keep clear Plus

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge helped Toyota to keep clear

Despite going stride for stride for pace at Portimao, Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 couldn’t convert pole position into a sustained victory fight against Toyota. And due to rules and car limitations that are set in stone, the French manufacturer will be searching for solutions in its own battle of endurance

WEC
Jun 14, 2021
Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts Plus

Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts

The Japanese manufacturer is celebrating its 100th world championship prototype start in this weekend's Portimao 8 Hours round of the World Endurance Championship. Here are the major milestones on the road to three figures since the earliest low-key days of its entry into the Group C arena nearly 40 years ago

WEC
Jun 12, 2021
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Plus

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

OPINION: Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Plus

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory

WEC
May 4, 2021
Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship Plus

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

Beyond the slender grid of headline-grabbing hypercars, there are numerous subplots and changes to look out for in the new season of the WEC, which gets underway at Spa this weekend. Here's the seven key things you need to know about

WEC
Apr 30, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Plus

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Plus

How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no works Aston Martins in the GTE-Pro class. As its new era in Formula 1 begins, Aston leaves behind a legacy of success courtesy of its Prodrive-run factory programme that was a hit from the word go in 2005

WEC
Apr 27, 2021

