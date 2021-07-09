Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Introduction of next-generation LMP2 car delayed until 2024
WEC Special feature

Is this motorsport’s greatest wet-weather drive?

By:

Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Jackie Stewart could each make strong claims to the ultimate rainmaster title, but the best single drive might have come outside Formula 1. In the week that Pedro Rodriguez was killed 50 years ago, we look back at his finest moment with a piece first published in Autosport magazine on 17 August 2017

Is this motorsport’s greatest wet-weather drive?

“Finesse. His precision and sensitivity were fantastic. A day like that was made for him.” So said David Yorke, famed team manager at the JW Automotive Engineering/Gulf sportscar team, about Pedro Rodriguez’s drive in the 1970 BOAC 1000Km at Brands Hatch.

Even outside of F1, there have been many performances that could be considered the finest wet-weather drive of all time.

Stirling Moss’s domination of the 1950 Dundrod Tourist Trophy and 1956 Daily Herald International Sports Car race at Oulton Park, JJ Lehto (among several star McLaren drivers) at Le Mans in 1995, Mark Blundell’s dramatic CART Indycar victory at Portland in 1997, and both Allan McNish and Tom Kristensen at Le Mans in 2008 were just some of those mentioned when Autosport asked journalists and fans for suggestions. But none are quite as legendary as Rodriguez’s magnum opus.

PLUS: Greatest drives of the sportscar legends 

Although the Porsche 917 would go on to dominate the 1970 International Championship of Makes, as the equivalent of the World Endurance Championship was known, that wasn’t yet clear when the teams arrived for round three. Porsche and Ferrari had won a round each and the Italian 512S qualified 1-2 (in the dry) courtesy of Chris Amon and Jacky Ickx. Vic Elford’s Salzburg-entered 917 completed the front row, but Rodriguez lined up only seventh in his JWA version.

In conditions Autosport described as “really diabolical”, Elford grabbed the lead at the start. Then Barrie Smith crashed his Lola along the start/finish straight and brought out yellow flags. Rodriguez, who later claimed not to have seen the yellows, overtook cars right in front of the furious clerk of the course Nick Syrett, earning the Porsche driver a black flag.

After a quick spin, Rodriguez came in to receive his grilling – and returned having lost nearly a lap.

Now Rodriguez began his charge. At the end of lap seven he was fifth and he climbed further when Ickx, who had taken the lead from Elford, pitted with windscreen-wiper issues.

 

Photo by: Motorsport Images

It appeared the combination of his own wet-weather ability – along with Ickx and Jackie Stewart he was the best of his generation – and the anger from his reprimand put Rodriguez on an entirely different level.

“The black-flag incident had made Rodriguez drive all the faster,” reckoned Autosport. “He was tackling the treacherous track, the poor visibility and the troublesome traffic with incredible panache.”

Autosport’s future F1 reporter Nigel Roebuck, a spectator that day, later wrote: “Only rarely do you appreciate something of legend as it happens before you.”

PLUS: Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver 

Rodriguez overcame team-mate Jo Siffert, Amon and Elford with audacious moves into Paddock and then headed off into the distance, the 917 dancing and drifting across the shiny surface. Ferrari’s challenge crumbled as Ickx continued to experience wiper trouble and Amon had to change a punctured tyre after contact with a backmarker.

"It was a virtuoso performance. On that day in those conditions he was completely unbeatable. It was a personal triumph" John Wyer

Rodriguez kept extending his lead and after three and a half hours – having built a two-lap lead – the Mexican finally handed over to Leo Kinnunen. But the Finn’s driving was kept to a minimum before Rodriguez climbed back aboard.

As the track dried, the delayed Ickx matched Rodriguez’s pace, but the Porsche’s overall lead continued to grow. After 6h45m of racing – and around 5h30m with Rodriguez at the wheel – the #10 917 crossed the line five laps clear of Elford/Denny Hulme.

In the end-of-season film, ‘A Year to Remember’, JWA boss John Wyer said: “It was a virtuoso performance. On that day in those conditions he was completely unbeatable. It was a personal triumph.”

 

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Adding to the legend was the reputation of the 917, which had been something of an animal when it first appeared in 1969. But Elford points out that the revamped, short-tailed K version, had turned the 4.5-litre Porsche into a jewel.

PLUS: Is the Porsche 917 the greatest racing car of all time? 

“If there were any doubts about the 917, Pedro and I answered the question,” says Elford. “It wasn’t a monster at all.

“People get the 917 wrong – the short tail was a fantastic car; it was balanced and inspired confidence. Its limits were so high most drivers couldn’t get to them.”

But Rodriguez could. His handling of the 550bhp icon on that soaking day in Kent remains an outstanding example of the art of wet-weather mastery.

 

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Introduction of next-generation LMP2 car delayed until 2024

Previous article

Introduction of next-generation LMP2 car delayed until 2024
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing F1’s qualifying etiquette should expect trouble

23 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 fight with Red Bull will only make Mercedes stronger

1 d
3
Formula 1

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver

1 d
4
Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

2 d
5
Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

1 d
Latest news
Is this motorsport’s greatest wet-weather drive?
WEC

Is this motorsport’s greatest wet-weather drive?

32m
Introduction of next-generation LMP2 car delayed until 2024
WEC

Introduction of next-generation LMP2 car delayed until 2024

20 h
WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza
WEC

WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza

Jul 8, 2021
United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd
LM

United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd

Jul 8, 2021
Ferrari boss John Elkann named official starter of 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours
WEC

Ferrari boss John Elkann named official starter of 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours

Jul 7, 2021
Latest videos
Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 Unveiling 02:11
WEC
Jul 6, 2021

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 Unveiling

WEC: Portugal - Race highlights 03:01
WEC
Jun 13, 2021

WEC: Portugal - Race highlights

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole 01:08
WEC
Jun 12, 2021

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole

WEC: Spa race - Highlights 02:52
WEC
May 1, 2021

WEC: Spa race - Highlights

WEC: Spa - Qualifying highlights 02:39
WEC
Apr 30, 2021

WEC: Spa - Qualifying highlights

More
Kevin Turner
Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Plus
Formula 1

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver

Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more
General

Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more

Magazine: F1 Styrian GP review and guest Rosberg column
General

Magazine: F1 Styrian GP review and guest Rosberg column

Trending Today

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing F1’s qualifying etiquette should expect trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing F1’s qualifying etiquette should expect trouble

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 fight with Red Bull will only make Mercedes stronger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 fight with Red Bull will only make Mercedes stronger

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

Ex-F1 racer Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ex-F1 racer Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules after British GP if necessary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules after British GP if necessary

The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Plus

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness

WEC
Jun 23, 2021
How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge helped Toyota to keep clear Plus

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge helped Toyota to keep clear

Despite going stride for stride for pace at Portimao, Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 couldn’t convert pole position into a sustained victory fight against Toyota. And due to rules and car limitations that are set in stone, the French manufacturer will be searching for solutions in its own battle of endurance

WEC
Jun 14, 2021
Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts Plus

Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts

The Japanese manufacturer is celebrating its 100th world championship prototype start in this weekend's Portimao 8 Hours round of the World Endurance Championship. Here are the major milestones on the road to three figures since the earliest low-key days of its entry into the Group C arena nearly 40 years ago

WEC
Jun 12, 2021
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Plus

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

OPINION: Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Plus

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory

WEC
May 4, 2021
Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship Plus

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

Beyond the slender grid of headline-grabbing hypercars, there are numerous subplots and changes to look out for in the new season of the WEC, which gets underway at Spa this weekend. Here's the seven key things you need to know about

WEC
Apr 30, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Plus

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Plus

How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no works Aston Martins in the GTE-Pro class. As its new era in Formula 1 begins, Aston leaves behind a legacy of success courtesy of its Prodrive-run factory programme that was a hit from the word go in 2005

WEC
Apr 27, 2021

Latest news

Is this motorsport’s greatest wet-weather drive?
WEC WEC

Is this motorsport’s greatest wet-weather drive?

Introduction of next-generation LMP2 car delayed until 2024
WEC WEC

Introduction of next-generation LMP2 car delayed until 2024

WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza
WEC WEC

WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza

United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd
Le Mans Le Mans

United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.