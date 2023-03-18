United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win
United Autosports co-owner Richard Dean says the "cruel" TV camera issue that cost an LMP2 victory in the Sebring World Endurance Championship opener was a "one in a million" occurrence.
The #23 ORECA 07-Gibson of Oliver Jarvis, Tom Blomqvist and Josh Pierson controlled the first half of Friday's Sebring 1000 Miles from pole position before coming to a halt in the fourth hour.
United traced the stoppage to an electrical shut-off caused by a broken in-car TV camera fixture which it says was not installed by the team.
"It’s times like this when you love racing and hate racing," said Dean.
"The positives are the pace from both cars. I don’t think anyone would have touched us here with a clean race, as demonstrated by the #23 with Olly Jarvis and Josh Pierson pulling away.
"The work that’s gone in to have such pace is phenomenal, the drivers are saying the cars are incredible... so it’s cruel when the win is taken away from the #23 like that, but we have to analyse it.
"I know it was something we didn’t install in the car... it’s one in a million, but we have to make sure it doesn’t happen again."
Pierson was only four laps away from completing a triple-stint and handing over to Blomqvist when the drama occurred.
“The race started out really positive," said the American teenager, who won on his WEC debut at Sebring last year.
"We had a great first stint from Olly, I jumped in to do the triple and had strong pace throughout, but then with four laps to go the TV camera broke and ended our race.
#23 United Autosports Oreca 07 - Gibson: Joshua Pierson, Oliver Jarvis
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
"It’s really hard to put into words how it feels when it’s not yours or the team’s fault. It makes it even worse that something outside our control ended up putting the car back in the garage.
"But we’ve got a full season ahead so now it’s about picking up the pieces and seeing how we can salvage the championship."
While the #23 car dropped out of the running, United's #22 entry shared by Phil Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque and rookie Frederick Lubin finished second behind the class-winning Jota ORECA of David Beckmann, Will Stevens and Yifei Ye.
With the Jota car not registered for full-season points, instead acting as a placeholder for the team's Hypercar entry that will come on stream at Spa in late April, United's #22 drivers lead the LMP2 standings.
Albuquerque said: "United Autosports was in its own league. We could see the #23 completely dominating this race, but unfortunately they had something really unusual happen with a broken camera.
"Then we fought back, putting everybody on the limit because we came back from one minute off without safety cars... it was pure pace.
"The car was just brilliant, it should have been a 1-2 but we are leading the championship because the car that won is not a full-timer.
"At the end of the day we need to be really proud of what we've done and happy with the result we have."
WEC Sebring: Toyota dominates, Ferrari scores podium on debut
Fourth on WEC debut "a fantastic start" for Cadillac - Lynn
How Jarvis was lured away from Japanese racing - twice
How Jarvis was lured away from Japanese racing - twice How Jarvis was lured away from Japanese racing - twice
United Autosports confident of WEC fightback after below-par 2022
United Autosports confident of WEC fightback after below-par 2022 United Autosports confident of WEC fightback after below-par 2022
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending
United Autosports signs Hanley as Albuquerque WEC stand-in
United Autosports signs Hanley as Albuquerque WEC stand-in United Autosports signs Hanley as Albuquerque WEC stand-in
Van der Garde joins United for Portimao and Monza WEC races
Van der Garde joins United for Portimao and Monza WEC races Van der Garde joins United for Portimao and Monza WEC races
Albuquerque in disbelief at "shocking" WEC results in 2022
Albuquerque in disbelief at "shocking" WEC results in 2022 Albuquerque in disbelief at "shocking" WEC results in 2022
Latest news
Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"
Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying" Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"
Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow" Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"
Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying
Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.