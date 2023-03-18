Fourth on WEC debut "a fantastic start" for Cadillac - Lynn
Finishing fourth on its World Endurance Championship debut at the Sebring 1000 Miles represents "a fantastic start with so much more to improve on" for Cadillac according to Alex Lynn.
The American manufacturer was the top LMDh finisher with its new V-Series.R in the WEC season opener, coming in two laps behind the dominant Toyota Le Mans Hypercars that finished 1-2 but just 10 seconds behind the third-placed Ferrari 499P LMH.
Lynn and team-mates Earl Bamber and Richard Westbrook finished another two laps ahead of both of the Porsche 963s, despite Lynn picking up a drive-through penalty in the second hour for not respecting the full-course yellow procedure.
The British driver said that Cadillac can't be disappointed to miss out on the bottom step of the podium to Ferrari.
"No doubt it’s a strong and positive day for Cadillac Racing," remarked Lynn.
"We started our WEC campaign with a fourth place and I think we would have taken that at the start of the weekend.
"This is the first time everyone has worked together on a brand-new programme, and to come within 10 seconds of a podium against a team as strong as Ferrari is just a fantastic start with so much more to improve on.
"We’re a team that wants to achieve good things, so whilst we respect it as a good result we come away feeling like we wanted more.”
Bamber completed almost half of the race distance in the Chip Ganassi Racing-run #2 machine, and was at the wheel for the closing stages as he gave chase to the pole-winning #50 Ferrari.
"We were fighting for a podium with the Ferrari and a little bit unlucky with a full-course yellow at the end," said the New Zealander.
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
"We were sort of best of the rest, so we’re going to push on.
"The team did a fantastic job first time in LMDh and it’s on to Portimao for the next race."
Westbrook added: "I’m just very proud of everyone. We stayed out of trouble and on another day we could have gotten third.
"We’re only going to go forward now. We got so much data now to go through.
"It’s just so invaluable. It beats any eight-hour test."
General Motors sportscar racing programe manager Laura Wontrop Klauser expressed her satisfaction with Cadillac's performance on its WEC debut, which followed the V-Series.R's race debut in the IMSA SportsCar Championship-opening Daytona 24 Hours in January.
She said: "In 2022, the development of this car, the testing schedule, everything that we went through was so tough on the team, but we are seeing the results and we are so proud of all that work and effort that we put in. It was worth it.
"We have a solid car and we can’t wait to get to the rest of the WEC season and the IMSA season and show the world how great it is. Every time we turn the car on we learn something.
"Whether if we move it or even if it sits still, we learn something and the racing is the best way possible to learn. So we can only grow and get better."
United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win
Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win
Sebring 12H: Ganassi Cadillac overcomes late drama to win
Sebring 12H: Ganassi Cadillac overcomes late drama to win Sebring 12H: Ganassi Cadillac overcomes late drama to win
Lynn lands United Autosports LMP2 drive for WEC return
Lynn lands United Autosports LMP2 drive for WEC return Lynn lands United Autosports LMP2 drive for WEC return
Ganassi firms up 2022 IMSA line-up for second Cadillac entry
Ganassi firms up 2022 IMSA line-up for second Cadillac entry Ganassi firms up 2022 IMSA line-up for second Cadillac entry
WEC Prologue: Cadillac eclipses Toyota in second Sebring session
WEC Prologue: Cadillac eclipses Toyota in second Sebring session WEC Prologue: Cadillac eclipses Toyota in second Sebring session
Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry
Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry
Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver”
Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver” Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver”
Latest news
Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"
Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying" Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"
Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow" Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"
Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying
Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.