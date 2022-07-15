Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Peugeot open to customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars
WEC News

United Autosports retains Albuquerque for 2023 WEC season

LMP2 squad United Autosports has signed a new deal with Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Filipe Albuquerque for the 2023 World Endurance Championship.

Rachit Thukral
By:
United Autosports retains Albuquerque for 2023 WEC season

Albuquerque is the second driver to be added to United’s roster for the 2023 campaign after Josh Pierson, who became the youngest starter at Le Mans last month at 16 years of age.

United said it had to fight off interest from other teams to keep its 2019-20 WEC and 2020 European Le Mans Series champion on the books for a fourth consecutive WEC season and seventh overall, having first joined the team co-owned by Zak Brown and Richard Dean for the 2017 ELMS.

The team hailed Albuquerque's signing as “a major coup for United” amid an influx of manufacturers into the WEC Hypercar class next year as LMDh cars based on LMP2 chassis become eligible for competition.

The 37-year-old, who claimed LMP2 class honours at Le Mans in 2020, is again expected to dovetail commitments with United in WEC with a full campaign in the IMSA SportsCar Championship next year. He is set to continue his relationship with Acura in IMSA's newly-formed GTP class for LMH and LMDh machinery.

“I am very happy to re-sign with United for another WEC campaign and the aim is unsurprisingly to repeat our championship victory of 2019-2020,” said Albuquerque.

"I never imagined that I’d be driving for the same team for so long but it’s an absolute pleasure working with Richard, Zak, the engineers and the entire team. Bring on ’23 – I can’t wait!”

#22 United Autosports Usa Oreca 07 - Gibson of Philip Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque, William Owen

#22 United Autosports Usa Oreca 07 - Gibson of Philip Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque, William Owen

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

While United will continue to compete in the LMP2 class next year with a pair of ORECA 07 cars, the Anglo-American team has strongly hinted at a Hypercar class programme in the future.

In a release announcing Albuquerque's re-signing, United said it is “working hard to secure a future programme in the very top tier of sportscar racing.”

Co-owner Brown said: “From our side, he’s a hugely valuable asset especially with a new era of sportscar racing just around the corner which [team principal] Richard is working hard towards fulfilling.”

United currently sits second in the WEC's LMP2 standings with its #23 crew of Peirson and Oliver Jarvis, while Albuquerque, Will Owen and Phil Hanson are placed only 10th in the #22 ORECA after a difficult first part of the season.

shares
comments
Peugeot open to customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars
Previous article

Peugeot open to customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
WRT's Habsburg 'repaid Le Mans debt' with Monza WEC win Monza
WEC

WRT's Habsburg 'repaid Le Mans debt' with Monza WEC win

Porsche "barely had a chance" against Corvette, Ferrari in Monza WEC Monza
WEC

Porsche "barely had a chance" against Corvette, Ferrari in Monza WEC

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Filipe Albuquerque More
Filipe Albuquerque
Albuquerque: Watkins Glen win "magical" after late fuel-saving Watkins Glen
IMSA

Albuquerque: Watkins Glen win "magical" after late fuel-saving

Daytona 24H: Albuquerque tops wet night practice in WTR Acura
IMSA

Daytona 24H: Albuquerque tops wet night practice in WTR Acura

Will Stevens joins Wayne Taylor Racing for IMSA enduros
IMSA

Will Stevens joins Wayne Taylor Racing for IMSA enduros

More
United Autosports
United's Owen fumes after Turn 1 Le Mans contact with Rast 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

United's Owen fumes after Turn 1 Le Mans contact with Rast

Piquet Jr in LMP2 return with United Autosport for 2023 ELMS
European Le Mans

Piquet Jr in LMP2 return with United Autosport for 2023 ELMS

United duo praise 16-year-old Pierson after historic WEC Sebring win Sebring
WEC

United duo praise 16-year-old Pierson after historic WEC Sebring win

Latest news

United Autosports retains Albuquerque for 2023 WEC season
WEC WEC

United Autosports retains Albuquerque for 2023 WEC season

LMP2 squad United Autosports has signed a new deal with Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Filipe Albuquerque for the 2023 World Endurance Championship.

Peugeot open to customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars
WEC WEC

Peugeot open to customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars

Peugeot has opened the door on the supply of customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars in the World Endurance Championship in the future.

WEC plans extra European race before Le Mans on 2023 calendar
WEC WEC

WEC plans extra European race before Le Mans on 2023 calendar

The additional race planned for next year’s World Endurance Championship calendar will take place in Europe before the Le Mans 24 Hours in June.

Cadillac close to finalising drivers for WEC, IMSA LMDh 2023 programmes
WEC WEC

Cadillac close to finalising drivers for WEC, IMSA LMDh 2023 programmes

Cadillac is close to finalising the driver line-up for its twin assaults on the 2023 World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship with its new LMDh prototype.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Plus

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Plus

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche Plus

The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche

Yifei Ye came within one lap of winning the LMP2 class on his Le Mans 24 Hours debut last year, and his eye-catching 2021 has gained Porsche’s interest. With the German manufacturer preparing for a return to the top tier, the Chinese youngster is on the path to join it

WEC
Apr 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.