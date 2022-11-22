Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Tandy: 2022 a year of "what could have been" for Corvette in WEC Next / WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota
WEC News

Tandy anticipated longer Corvette stint before GTE Pro axe

New Porsche LMDh recruit Nick Tandy says he had planned a longer stint at Corvette when he signed a deal to race for the American marque from 2021.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Tandy anticipated longer Corvette stint before GTE Pro axe

Tandy is returning to Porsche’s factory stable next year as part of its twin assault on the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship with the 963 LMDh.

It marks the end of his spell at Corvette after just two seasons, the Briton having originally joined its C8.R programme last year following Porsche’s exit from IMSA’s GTLM division.

But Tandy had originally wanted to spend more time at Corvette and it was only the demise of GTE Pro and GTLM categories in quick succession that forced him to look for new opportunities elsewhere.

“I signed to race with [Corvette] in the hope that it will be a long relationship of world-class racing against the best race teams in the best cars in the best series, and this was always the goal,” Tandy told Autosport.

“Of course, things within the sport changed and pretty early on in our relationship together we knew that perhaps what we planned to do for the next few years potentially wasn't looking like it could happen.

“I look back at these two years with great fondness actually, because I was always a little bit unsure of how I would be accepted into a rival operation. But from day one, I think the team realised we all have the same goals. 

“And even though they didn't like me in a white [Porsche] suit, I think they respected that when I wore a yellow suit that I was still going to put that much effort into beat everybody else.

“I've made so many friends that I'll keep for years, years to come. You never know, we might work together again in the future. 

“I've got a great relationship with all the people at GM and Corvette Racing and Pratt and Miller. It just happened that things didn't work out the way we perhaps planned.”

Tandy planned to stay longer with Corvette before the GTE landscape changed

Tandy planned to stay longer with Corvette before the GTE landscape changed

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Tandy spent his first season with Corvette in IMSA in 2021, scoring four class wins across the year in the #4 C8.R he shared with Tommy Milner.

He subsequently switched to WEC for what turned out to be the last year of GTE Pro, with Milner again joining him as his team-mate. The pair clinched Corvette's first victory in the championship outside of the Le Mans 24 Hours at Monza.

The #64 Corvette was also leading its class at Le Mans, only for a collision with an LMP2 car to end the crew’s race with only six hours to run.

Following the announcement that Tandy won’t remain with Corvette in 2023, when it switches to WEC’s GTE Am division while continuing in IMSA’s GTD Pro class, the 38-year-old said he didn’t imagine returning to Porsche despite having achieved several career milestones racing for the revered German marque.

Tandy previously spent eight seasons racing for Porsche, winning all big four IMSA enduros in his class including the Daytona 24 Hours, while also helping the brand to its first outright victory at Le Mans in nearly 20 years in 2015.

“When I came to Corvette I didn't expect to go back to Porsche, honestly,” he admitted.

“But things just aligned at the right time when the programme was committed to and when they asked if I'll be interested, it was a stage when I knew that potentially I could be available to race.

“I know Porsche Motorsport, when they go racing they do things 100%.

Tandy returns to Porsche for its LMDh programme having previously raced its 919 Hybrid LMP1, and won Le Mans outright with it in 2015

Tandy returns to Porsche for its LMDh programme having previously raced its 919 Hybrid LMP1, and won Le Mans outright with it in 2015

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“They are going back to the top class of sportscar racing and that's something that I've seen with Porsche before and I know how much effort the people and Porsche in general put into the racing operation, so I know that everything will be as good as it can be. 

“And Penske is always a name that is synonymous with success with whatever they do.

“I came to Porsche just as the RS Spyder LMP2 programme with Penske had finished and there were people around in the factory that were raving about this team and its operations. This collaboration with Porsche and Penske was so good.”

Porsche is yet to announce how the 10 drivers it has signed for its LMDh programme, including Tandy, will be split between WEC and IMSA in 2023.

shares
comments
Tandy: 2022 a year of "what could have been" for Corvette in WEC
Previous article

Tandy: 2022 a year of "what could have been" for Corvette in WEC
Next article

WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota

WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Sebring test gives Porsche confidence of 'surviving' Daytona 24 Hours debut
IMSA

Sebring test gives Porsche confidence of 'surviving' Daytona 24 Hours debut

Tandy: 2022 a year of "what could have been" for Corvette in WEC
WEC

Tandy: 2022 a year of "what could have been" for Corvette in WEC

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

More
Nick Tandy
Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji WEC one-lap pace - Tandy Fuji
WEC

Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji WEC one-lap pace - Tandy

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage for WEC Monza win Monza
WEC

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage for WEC Monza win

Driving the Fastest Minis in the World with a Le Mans winner
National

Driving the Fastest Minis in the World with a Le Mans winner

Corvette Racing More
Corvette Racing
Corvette: WEC entry will also benefit Cadillac LMDh effort
WEC

Corvette: WEC entry will also benefit Cadillac LMDh effort

Corvette Racing to make GTE Am switch for 2023 WEC
WEC

Corvette Racing to make GTE Am switch for 2023 WEC

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus
IMSA

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

Latest news

How a Pro mindset finally secured a British GT Am an overdue title
National National

How a Pro mindset finally secured a British GT Am an overdue title

After coming close in the past, RAM Racing's Ian Loggie finally claimed the British GT3 title having left no stone unturned in his quest, which included more than 80 races during the course of the season. Autosport reviews the GT3 and GT4 classes of 2022, and picks out the year's best drivers

How F1 teams narrowed their tech focus in final 2022 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 teams narrowed their tech focus in final 2022 races

This year's white-hot Formula 1 development battle cooled off several races ago, with teams switching their main focus to 2023 cars, which meant they focused on the finer details at the track in the closing weekends of the season.

Ricciardo officially returns to Red Bull as third driver for F1 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo officially returns to Red Bull as third driver for F1 2023

Daniel Ricciardo will serve as Red Bull’s third driver in Formula 1 for 2023, the team has officially confirmed.

Ocon found it ‘stressful’ fighting Vettel in his final F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon found it ‘stressful’ fighting Vettel in his final F1 race

Esteban Ocon found fighting against Sebastian Vettel in Abu Dhabi to be “a bit stressful” as he didn’t want to impact the German's final Formula 1 race.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.