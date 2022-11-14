Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Porsche frustrated by double full-course yellow blow in WEC title decider Next / Lapierre: Toyota's easy WEC triumph 'not great for the show'
WEC News

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up

Nick Tandy and Frederic Makowiecki have completed the factory driver line-up for Porsche’s 2023 assaults on the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship with the 963 LMDh prototype.

Gary Watkins
By:
Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up

The announcement of Tandy and Makowiecki brings the LMDh roster at the Porsche Penske Motorsport squad to 10 drivers, which encompasses six full-timers for the WEC and four for IMSA.

Porsche has yet to reveal how the 10 will be split across the two championships and it is understood that the final decision has yet to be make.

Tandy, who won the Le Mans 24 outright with the Porsche 919 Hybrid LMP1 prototype in 2015, is returning to the German manufacturer after a two-year absence.

The 38-year-old Briton was on the books of the marque from 2013 until 2020 before signing for Chevrolet’s Corvette Racing team after Porsche axed its factory IMSA GT Le Mans class assault with the CORE Autosport squad.

His successes during his initial eight-season stint with Porsche also included overall wins at the Petit Le Mans IMSA round in 2015 and the Spa and Nurburgring 24-hour classics in 2018 and '20 respectively.

The confirmation of the long-rumoured Porsche return by Tandy on Monday came the day after his final commitment with Corvette Racing in the official WEC rookie test in Bahrain, which followed the 2022 WEC curtain-closer.

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Frederic Makowiecki

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Frederic Makowiecki

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Makowiecki has joined the LMDh squad after a season in which he has been an integral part of the test programme with the car developed in conjunction with Multimatic Motorsport.

He was the first driver to sample the 963 on both the simulator and the race track and received a name check for his contribution when Porsche announced its second tranche of LMDh drivers in June.

The Frenchman, 41, joined Porsche from Aston Martin in 2014 and claimed GTE Pro victory at Le Mans this year.

He also has a hat-trick of Sebring wins and a Nurburgring 24 Hours, all claimed together with Tandy, among his successes at Porsche.

Tandy, who is due to get his first taste of the 963 in December, said: “I couldn’t be happier or more excited to join Porsche Penske Motorsport for 2023 and feel honoured to race the 963 and be back in the top-classes once again.

“When I heard the names Porsche Motorsport and Team Penske together, it didn’t take long once the discussion started to make a decision.

“Porsche Motorsport gave me the big break in my career and my life.

“We went on to achieve some unbelievable successes together, but that is hopefully just the beginning.”

Makowiecki said: “I was involved in the development of the Porsche 963 from day one, so I’ve experienced first-hand the huge advances that we’ve made over the past few months.

“We’ve made great progress; that’s why I’m looking forward to the first races of the 2023 season.”

Porsche 963 LMDh

Porsche 963 LMDh

Photo by: Porsche

Porsche Motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach described the now-completed PPM driver roster as “a force to be reckoned with”.

“With Nick and Fred, we know exactly what we’re getting: total commitment, a wealth of experience and incredible talent,” he said.

Porsche named Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron as the first drivers for the LMDh, which will race in the Hypercar class in WEC and GTP in IMSA, last December.

They were followed by the announcement of Andre Lotterer, Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, Laurens Vanthoor, Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Bell on the launch of the car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the summer.

shares
comments
Porsche frustrated by double full-course yellow blow in WEC title decider
Previous article

Porsche frustrated by double full-course yellow blow in WEC title decider
Next article

Lapierre: Toyota's easy WEC triumph 'not great for the show'

Lapierre: Toyota's easy WEC triumph 'not great for the show'
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Peugeot "in the mix" now with WEC Hypercar after Bahrain finale
WEC

Peugeot "in the mix" now with WEC Hypercar after Bahrain finale

How hobbled Ferrari denied Porsche an era-ending WEC title Bahrain
WEC

How hobbled Ferrari denied Porsche an era-ending WEC title

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus
Historics

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Latest news

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP

George Russell’s maiden Formula 1 win in the Brazilian Grand Prix almost guarantees him fourth spot in the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers’ standings for Mercedes.

Why Verstappen refused Red Bull F1 team orders to help Perez
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen refused Red Bull F1 team orders to help Perez

The latest Formula 1 team orders row ignited in Brazil on Sunday as Max Verstappen defied a call from Red Bull to let Sergio Perez overtake him on the final lap.

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Formula 1 heads to its 2022 season finale, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with a few key clashes to decide and the chance to say some goodbyes.

Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes unsure why it was so quick over Brazil F1 weekend

Toto Wolff says Mercedes is unsure why it was so much quicker than Red Bull and Ferrari over the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend after ending its Formula 1 win drought.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.