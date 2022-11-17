Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Alpine won't use F1 engine as basis for 2024 LMDh contender Next / Tandy: 2022 a year of "what could have been" for Corvette in WEC
WEC News

Peugeot to complete first 24-hour test with 9X8 before Christmas

Peugeot will undertake its first 24-hour test with the new 9X8 World Endurance Championship contender before Christmas.

Gary Watkins
By:
Peugeot to complete first 24-hour test with 9X8 before Christmas

The French manufacturer’s maiden endurance simulation with the 9X8 in preparation for its Le Mans 24 Hours debut next year is the next test on the schedule for the car, technical director Olivier Jansonnie has revealed.

“In the end to be prepared for Le Mans you need to do several 24-hour tests; yes we plan to do that [the first one] before Christmas,” he said.

“In terms of proper track tests, that is the next one.”

Jansonnie would not confirm that the in-house Peugeot Sport team has chosen to take its Le Mans Hypercar to Paul Ricard, a venue favoured for endurance testing by manufacturers involved in sportscar racing.

He would only say that the French track was one potential location along with Aragon and "other tracks where you have nice weather” in the winter.

Asked if the reliability issues encountered by the two 9X8s in last weekend’s Bahrain WEC finale emphasised the need for a 24-hour test, Jansonnie replied: “Yeah, for sure, and emphasises what is missing in terms of reliability on the car, and that we need to keep working on this.”

A retirement of the #93 car with a gearbox problem and a delay for #94 with a change of fuel pump came after oil system issues delayed both cars at the Fuji WEC round in September.

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

That followed a retirement for #93 with what were described as “car system problems” and a delayed finish 25 laps off the lead for #94 on the race debut of the 9X8 at Monza in July.

Peugeot has yet to decide whether it will test at Sebring, the venue for the 2023 WEC season-opener next March, in advance of the official prologue the week ahead of the 1000-mile race.

Peugeot motorsport boss Jean-Marc Finot said: “It could be possible because Sebring is a very specific track, but for the time being we are building our schedule for next year.”

He stressed that Peugeot had to weigh up the benefits of sending the team to the US versus remaining in Europe to continue its test programme.

This year Peugeot faced no limits on testing because the 9X8 was in its first season of homologation.

Next year there will be strict limits on the amount of testing the marque can do: the 2022 sporting regulations for teams competing in the Hypercar class stipulated a maximum of 20 car days.

shares
comments
Alpine won't use F1 engine as basis for 2024 LMDh contender
Previous article

Alpine won't use F1 engine as basis for 2024 LMDh contender
Next article

Tandy: 2022 a year of "what could have been" for Corvette in WEC

Tandy: 2022 a year of "what could have been" for Corvette in WEC
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Alpine won't use F1 engine as basis for 2024 LMDh contender
WEC

Alpine won't use F1 engine as basis for 2024 LMDh contender

Peugeot "in the mix" now with WEC Hypercar after Bahrain finale
WEC

Peugeot "in the mix" now with WEC Hypercar after Bahrain finale

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus
Historics

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Latest news

Live: F1 Abu Dhabi GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Abu Dhabi GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

Follow minute-by-minute updates on Friday practice at the Formula 1's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1

Kevin Magnussen says he feels “bad” for Mick Schumacher losing his Formula 1 drive, but reckons his Haas team-mate will find a way back to grand prix racing.

FIA president Ben Sulayem reveals single seater changes to help female drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA president Ben Sulayem reveals single seater changes to help female drivers

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has hinted at mandatory changes being made to future single-seater cars to help level the playing field for female racers.

Stanaway linked with Supercars return in Boost three-round wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway linked with Supercars return in Boost three-round wildcard

Richie Stanaway could be on the Newcastle grid next March in a Boost Mobile Camaro as part of a three-round wildcard programme.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.