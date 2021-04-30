Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship Next / Jani feels he's "starting my career again" with WEC GTE Pro switch
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps Practice report

Spa WEC: Alpine fastest from Toyota in second practice

By:

Alpine's grandfathered LMP1 car topped a session at Spa for the first time this week after edging out Toyota to lead second practice for this weekend's World Endurance Championship opener.

Spa WEC: Alpine fastest from Toyota in second practice

Andre Negrao set the fastest time of the 90-minute session on Friday morning at the wheel of the Signatech-run Alpine A480 of 2m03.396s, around seven tenths up on Thursday's fastest time.

The first part of the session was led by Toyota thanks to Brendon Hartley's time of 2m03.431s in the #8 GR010 Hybrid, more than a second faster than the best of the Japanese marque's all-new Hypercars had managed in FP1.

That was eclipsed by Negrao just shy of the 40-minute mark, with no further changes to the top of the leaderboard for the remainder of the session.

United Autosports once again led the LMP2 class after setting the fastest time overall in FP1, but Filipe Albuquerque's fastest time of 2m03.733s in the team's ORECA 07 was more than three tenths off the outright pace.

Nyck de Vries also broke the 2m04s barrier in the #26 G-Drive Racing Aurus-branded ORECA on 2m03.979s to go second in the LMP2 class and fourth overall.

#26 G-Drive Racing Aurus 02 - Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Franco Colapinto, Nyck de Vries

#26 G-Drive Racing Aurus 02 - Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Franco Colapinto, Nyck de Vries

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Two more LMP2s were next up in the overall order - the Inter Europol Competition ORECA of Alex Brundle and the second G-Drive Aurus of Roberto Merhi - with the second of the Toyota Hypercars going seventh-fastest overall and slowest of the three cars in the top division.

Jose Maria Lopez's early lap time of 2m04.717s put the #7 GR010 Hybrid around 1.3s off the pace.

Completing the top 10 overall were three more LMP2 ORECAs; the WRT car of Robin Frijns, the High Class Racing entry of Jan Magnussen, and the DragonSpeed machine of Ben Hanley.

Ferrari led the way in the GTE Pro class, with James Calado setting the best time of 2m13.552s in the #51 488 GTE Evo, slightly slower than the quickest of the Porsches in FP1.

Gianmaria Bruni put the #91 Porsche second in class on a 2m13.794s, followed by Daniel Serra in the #52 Ferrari on a 2m13.943s.

Corvette Racing's solo C8.R was the slowest car of the five in class, almost 1.5s off the pace.

Kiwi racer Jaxon Evans set the fastest time of 2m14.170s in the GTE Am division in his Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche, edging out AF Corse Ferrari man Giancarlo Fisichella and Iron Lynx Ferrari driver Matteo Cressoni.

WEC Spa 6 Hours - FP2 results

 

Cla Drivers Car Class Laps Time Gap
1 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 33 2'03.396  
2 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 38 2'03.431 0.035
3 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Oreca 07 LMP2 35 2'03.733 0.337
4 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Aurus 01 LMP2 35 2'03.979 0.583
5 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United Kingdom Alex Brundle 		Oreca 07 LMP2 38 2'04.230 0.834
6 United States John Falb
Portugal Rui Andrade
Spain Roberto Merhi 		Aurus 01 LMP2 37 2'04.710 1.314
7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 39 2'04.717 1.321
8 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 35 2'05.287 1.891
9 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Denmark Dennis Andersen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 34 2'05.940 2.544
10 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 26 2'06.291 2.895
11 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
France Loic Duval
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 31 2'06.574 3.178
12 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 39 2'06.694 3.298
13 United States Patrick Kelly
France Gabriel Aubry
Switzerland Simon Trummer 		Oreca 07 LMP2 38 2'06.713 3.317
14 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		Oreca 07 LMP2 39 2'06.969 3.573
15 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 38 2'07.205 3.809
16 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser 		Oreca 07 LMP2 28 2'09.290 5.894
17 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Tom Jackson
United Kingdom Darren Burke 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 35 2'10.188 6.792
18 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 36 2'13.552 10.156
19 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 32 2'13.794 10.398
20 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 34 2'13.943 10.547
21 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 32 2'14.151 10.755
22 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 32 2'14.170 10.774
23 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 34 2'14.222 10.826
24 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Andrea Piccini
Italy Matteo Cressoni 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 34 2'14.419 11.023
25 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
Germany Marco Seefried
Belgium Alessio Picariello 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 31 2'14.450 11.054
26 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 33 2'14.655 11.259
27 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 32 2'15.082 11.686
28 Spain Antonio Garcia
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 22 2'15.152 11.756
29 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 21 2'15.168 11.772
30 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 29 2'15.283 11.887
31 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 34 2'15.413 12.017
32 Switzerland Rahel Frey
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Italy Manuela Gostner 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 33 2'15.776 12.380
33 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 27 2'15.949 12.553
34 United States Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 20 2'16.265 12.869
View full results

The WEC Spa 6 Hours starts on Saturday 1 May at 12.30pm BST, with practice and qualifying scheduled on Thursday and Friday. All sessions of the event will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

Jani feels he's "starting my career again" with WEC GTE Pro switch

Jani feels he's "starting my career again" with WEC GTE Pro switch
Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Andre Negrao
Teams Alpine
Author Jamie Klein

