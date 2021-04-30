Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Spa WEC: Alpine fastest from Toyota in second practice Next / WEC returns to Motorsport.tv with Spa 6 Hour opener
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps News

Jani feels he's "starting my career again" with WEC GTE Pro switch

By:

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Neel Jani feels like he is "starting my career again" as he begins his maiden GT campaign in the World Endurance Championship with Porsche.

Jani feels he's "starting my career again" with WEC GTE Pro switch

Jani, who claimed victory at Le Mans in 2016 with the German manufacturer's 919 Hybrid LMP1 prototype, believes he still has a lot to learn about racing in the GTE Pro category ahead of his first full season with Porsche since the 2019-20 Formula E Championship.

PLUS: Seven things to watch out for in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

"I've got a good feeling with the car now, but there are a lot of things that I still have to think about and stuff I don't know," the stalwart of the Porsche LMP1 programme in 2014-17 told Autosport ahead of the opening round of the 2021 WEC at Spa this weekend.

The Swiss, who is paired with former WEC GTE Pro champion Kevin Estre, explained that he is "still learning every time I get in the car".

"There's a lot of things that I will only find out in the races," said Jani, who made his GT debut with Porsche at last November's Sebring 12 Hours round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

"One thing I've got to learn is how to deal with traffic.

"I'm not used to looking in my mirrors so much, but you still need to understand how not to lose time when you are being lapped by the prototypes."

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Neel Jani

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Neel Jani

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Jani revealed that he got to do his first double stint on a set of Michelin tyres, a prerequisite in the WEC because of the strict rubber allocation, during the official pre-season Prologue test at Spa earlier this week.

"That was new for me because in IMSA you get a new set of tyres at every stop," he explained.

"Driving in GTE is all about car rotation: you do that with a lot of steering input and on the brakes, but you've got to do it without killing the tyres."

Jani stressed that he is not underestimating the task ahead of him in this year's six-race WEC.

"I feel well prepared but it is clear that I am driving against GT pros who have been racing these cars for years and years," he said.

"I know it is going to be tough, but luckily I've got good team-mates to learn from in Kevin, Richard [Lietz] and Gimmi [Bruni]."

Jani's maiden race in the 911 RSR at Sebring last year came alongside Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor.

He drove four of the first six stints of the race in the car, which went on to finish second to the sister CORE Autosport factory Porsche.

"My job was to keep it on the lead lap, which I did, and then leave it to the other two," he explained.

His previous GT racing experience came back in 2010 when he contested six rounds of the FIA GT1 World Championship in a Matech Ford GT.

About this article

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Neel Jani
Author Gary Watkins

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Plus

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

OPINION: Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Plus

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory

WEC
May 4, 2021
Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship Plus

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

Beyond the slender grid of headline-grabbing hypercars, there are numerous subplots and changes to look out for in the new season of the WEC, which gets underway at Spa this weekend. Here's the seven key things you need to know about

WEC
Apr 30, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Plus

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Plus

How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no works Aston Martins in the GTE-Pro class. As its new era in Formula 1 begins, Aston leaves behind a legacy of success courtesy of its Prodrive-run factory programme that was a hit from the word go in 2005

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Plus

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
Top 10 moments of an underrated British great Plus

Top 10 moments of an underrated British great

Brian Redman was one of the best sportscar drivers of the 1960s and 1970s, as well as a three-time champion on the fearsome American Formula 5000 scene. To celebrate his 84th birthday Autosport contacted him about his best races – and he decided to write the piece himself…

WEC
Mar 9, 2021
How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams Plus

How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams

The G-Drive squad has been a mainstay of endurance racing in recent years, and has linked up with Russian manufacturer Aurus in recent years to promote its brand. With a change of rules in endurance racing's top tables, the team could be well-placed to take advantage of a potential boom...

WEC
Mar 7, 2021

