Previous / Project 1 Porsche team withdraws from Spa after shunts Next / Toyota reveals braking problem cost WEC champion crew Spa win
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps Race report

Spa WEC: #8 Toyota sees off Alpine for victory, Porsche dominates GTE

By:

Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley capitalised on an error from Toyota team-mate Kamui Kobayashi to win as the FIA World Endurance Championship's Hypercar era began at Spa.

Toyota started its first-ever race with the all-new GR010 Hybrid on the front foot by qualifying both cars on the front row, but its narrow pace advantage over the #36 Alpine A480-Gibson - the grandfathered LMP1 car its only rival in the Hypercar class - meant the Japanese giant needed a relatively smooth race to secure victory.

That didn't happen however, with polesitter Kobayashi throwing away the lead in the second half of the race by going off the track at Bruxelles in the #7 car, losing a lap in the process.

The #8 car of Nakajima, Buemi and Hartley also had its issues, notably receiving a 30-second time penalty for an early pitstop infraction after the Toyota crew took the refuelling hose off the car six seconds short of the required 35 second minimum time.

That gave Alpine trio Nicolas Lapierre, Andre Negrao and Matthieu Vaxiviere a fighting chance to take victory as it traded the lead with the #8 Toyota depending on the pitstop sequence. But it ultimately couldn't live with the #8 Toyota's race pace.

Buemi crossed the line with a 1m07s gap on Negrao, who was further held back by a late puncture.

The #7 Toyota took on the lion's share of the Cologne team's teething issues with its all-new Hypercar, losing time with a slow pitstop early on and having to do a full system reset during a late full-course yellow. Kobayashi ultimately took the flag third, one minute clear of the leading LMP2 car.

In LMP2 United Autosports, produced another crushing display with its #22 ORECA 07-Gibson.

Phil Hanson, polesitter Filipe Albuquerque and newcomer Fabio Scherer led from start to finish and amassed a healthy one-minute lead, with only a late drive-through penalty for a full-course yellow violation able to dent their dominant lead.

Toyota #7 leads at the start

Toyota #7 leads at the start

Photo by: Toyota

The #26 G-Drive Aurus-badged ORECA driven by Roman Rusinov, Franco Colapinto and Nyck de Vries looked set for second place after being driven to the front by De Vries, but the team was forced to retire with an oil leak in the fifth hour.

That promoted the #28 Jota ORECA of Stoffel Vandoorne, Sean Gelael and Tom Blomqvist to second, but a drive-through handed to Blomqvist for making contact with the Alpine at Eau Rouge handed second to the #38 sister car of Antonio Felix da Costa, Roberto Gonzalez and Anthony Davidson.

The #38 Jota trio finished 44 seconds behind the winners, with the #28 car a further minute in arrears.

Racing Team Nederland prevailed in the LMP2 Pro-Am sub-class courtesy of a trouble-free run by Giedo van der Garde, Frits van Eerd and Job van Uitert, beating Inter Europol to fourth in class.

Early LMP2 Pro-Am frontrunner DragonSpeed was hampered by a drive-through for Juan Pablo Montoya - following contact with Rusinov on the approach to Pouhon that resulted in GTE Am polesitter Ben Keating having a spin - and lost further time to finish seventh in class and third in Pro-Am, behind RealTeam Racing trio Loic Duval, Norman Nato and Esteban Garcia.

Series debutant Team WRT also fell away from the front due to a clutch issue, but the Belgian squad's ORECA also looked competitive in the hands of Robin Frijns, Ferdinand Habsburg and Charles Milesi.

In a five-car GTE Pro class, the #92 Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Kevin Estre and Neel Jani proved the pick of the field.

Picking up where he left off after his stunning pole on Friday, Estre continued to dominate the field during the opening stages of the race, with only a puncture being able to worry the Porsche factory team.

Kevin Estre/Neel Jani

Kevin Estre/Neel Jani

Photo by: Porsche

Estre and GTE debutant Jani took the win 25 seconds ahead of the first of the AF Corse Ferraris, the #51 488 GTE Evo of James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi.

The #52 sister car of Miguel Molina and Daniel Serra, another car hit with a drive-through for full-course yellow infractions, completed the podium 1m38s behind.

Chevrolet finished a distant fourth on its first outing outside North America with the C8.R, one lap behind the class leaders. Antonio Garcia shared the #63 machine with Oliver Gavin, who made his final appearance as a professional racer after a glittering career that includes five Le Mans wins for Corvette.

The second Porsche, the #91 of Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz, finished last in class after suffering two right-rear punctures and being punted off by the #7 Toyota.

The #83 AF Corse Ferrari dominated the GTE Am class. After being established at the forefront by Francois Perrodo, Italian GT champion Alessio Rovera underlined his credentials by sprinting away from the field.

Nicklas Nielsen finished the job, crossing the line with a 1m08s lead on the #33 TF Sport Aston Martin shared by Keating, Felipe Fraga and Dylan Pereira.

The #88 Dempsey Proton Porsche of Alessio Picariello, Marco Seefried and Andrew Haryanto look set to finish third, but it too was hit with a FCY related 30-second penalty and was demoted to fifth.

That promoted the #47 Cetilar Ferrari of Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Antonio Fuoco to third in class.

Full highlights of the WEC 6 Hours of Spa are available on Motorsport.tv. The FIA World Endurance Championship heads to Portugal next month for June 13's 8 Hours of Portimao.

Results

Cla Drivers Car Class Laps Gap Interval
1 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 162    
2 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 162 1'07.196 1'07.196
3 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 161    
4 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Oreca 07 LMP2 161 1 Lap 1'09.090
5 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 160 2 Laps 1 Lap
6 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		Oreca 07 LMP2 160    
7 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 159    
8 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United Kingdom Alex Brundle 		Oreca 07 LMP2 159    
9 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
France Loic Duval
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 158 4 Laps 1 Lap
10 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 158 4 Laps  
11 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser 		Oreca 07 LMP2 158 4 Laps 1'22.509
12 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Denmark Dennis Andersen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 157    
13 United States John Falb
Portugal Rui Andrade
Spain Roberto Merhi 		Aurus 01 LMP2 157 5 Laps 53.730
14 United States Patrick Kelly
France Gabriel Aubry
Switzerland Simon Trummer 		Oreca 07 LMP2 157 5 Laps  
15 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 153    
16 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 153 9 Laps 34.636
17 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 153 9 Laps 1'14.390
18 Spain Antonio Garcia
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 152    
19 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 152 10 Laps 17.010
20 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 152 10 Laps 16.458
21 United States Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 152 10 Laps 44.461
22 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 151 11 Laps 1 Lap
23 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 151 11 Laps  
24 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
Germany Marco Seefried
Belgium Alessio Picariello 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 151 11 Laps 10.929
25 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 151    
26 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 150 12 Laps 1 Lap
27 Switzerland Rahel Frey
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Italy Manuela Gostner 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 150    
28 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Andrea Piccini
Italy Matteo Cressoni 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 149    
29 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 127    
30 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 138 24 Laps 30'05.657
31 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Aurus 01 LMP2 125    
32 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Tom Jackson
United Kingdom Darren Burke 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 0    
33 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 0    
View full results
Project 1 Porsche team withdraws from Spa after shunts

Previous article

Project 1 Porsche team withdraws from Spa after shunts

Next article

Toyota reveals braking problem cost WEC champion crew Spa win

Toyota reveals braking problem cost WEC champion crew Spa win
Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Author Filip Cleeren

Filip Cleeren
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco F1 podium was "stressful" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco F1 podium was "stressful"

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Plus

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

OPINION: Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Plus

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory

WEC
May 4, 2021
Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship Plus

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

Beyond the slender grid of headline-grabbing hypercars, there are numerous subplots and changes to look out for in the new season of the WEC, which gets underway at Spa this weekend. Here's the seven key things you need to know about

WEC
Apr 30, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Plus

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Plus

How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no works Aston Martins in the GTE-Pro class. As its new era in Formula 1 begins, Aston leaves behind a legacy of success courtesy of its Prodrive-run factory programme that was a hit from the word go in 2005

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Plus

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
Top 10 moments of an underrated British great Plus

Top 10 moments of an underrated British great

Brian Redman was one of the best sportscar drivers of the 1960s and 1970s, as well as a three-time champion on the fearsome American Formula 5000 scene. To celebrate his 84th birthday Autosport contacted him about his best races – and he decided to write the piece himself…

WEC
Mar 9, 2021
How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams Plus

How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams

The G-Drive squad has been a mainstay of endurance racing in recent years, and has linked up with Russian manufacturer Aurus in recent years to promote its brand. With a change of rules in endurance racing's top tables, the team could be well-placed to take advantage of a potential boom...

WEC
Mar 7, 2021

