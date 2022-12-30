Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Porsche: No fear of Le Mans Hypercar ‘tech war’ impacting 963 chances Next / Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
WEC News

Revived Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid

Revived Italian car maker Isotta Fraschini is teaming up with the British Vector Sport team in its bid for a World Endurance Championship entry with its new Le Mans Hypercar.

Gary Watkins
By:
Revived Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid

Isotta and Silverstone-based Vector, which was established for an LMP2 campaign in the WEC in 2022, will submit a solo entry in the Hypercar class for the LMH under development at GT specialist Michelotto in Italy.

Their plan is to join the 2023 WEC at round three at Spa at the end of April after testing of the new hybrid contender begins at the end of February.

Vector was one of four teams in discussion with Isotta about forming an operational and commercial partnership for the 2023 season and beyond.

Isotta managing director Claudio Berro said: “The various possible partners we were in contact with were all of high quality, but it was important for us to quickly find a clear unity of purpose.

“Vector Sport's experience in LMP2 during the 2022 season has been an important point, and we will be submitting applications for entry to the FIA in the coming days.”

Vector team principal Gary Holland made no secret of the squad’s aspirations to join the Hypercar class on its launch and explained that “after a thorough evaluation” Isotta’s ambitions were found to match its own.

#10 Vector Sport ORECA 07 - Gibson LMP2

#10 Vector Sport ORECA 07 - Gibson LMP2

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“We know there is a steep learning curve ahead for all of us against some of the biggest names in racing, but our expectations are realistic and our combined passion to succeed unlimited,” he said.

“Isotta Fraschini has put together a formidable package of technical partners and, if granted an invitation to compete, I’m sure it won’t take too long for us to be at the sharp end of the grid.”

Michelotto has recruited HWA, formerly Mercedes’ long-term parter in the DTM, to build a bespoke three-litre twin-turbo V8 for the Isotta LMH and Williams Advanced Engineering to provide the full hybrid system for the car, whose aerodynamics are being developed in its windtunnel.

Vector scored a best result in its maiden season of third in P2 with its regular line-up of Sebastien Bourdais, Nico Muller and Ryan Cullen at the Monza WEC round in July under the stewardship of former Dragon/Penske Formula E and Jota Sport team manager Holland.

The luxury Isotta brand, winner of the Targa Florio road race in 1908, is being revived after a hiatus dating back to the 1950s.

The LMH programme is part of a relaunch that will include a road-going super-sportscar due to start testing in the first half of next year.

shares
comments
Porsche: No fear of Le Mans Hypercar ‘tech war’ impacting 963 chances
Previous article

Porsche: No fear of Le Mans Hypercar ‘tech war’ impacting 963 chances
Next article

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Ranking the 10 greatest BMW Motorsport machines
BTCC

Ranking the 10 greatest BMW Motorsport machines

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus
General

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme
WEC

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme

Latest news

New Acura GTP V6 might be Honda’s last ICE for “real racing”
IMSA IMSA

New Acura GTP V6 might be Honda’s last ICE for “real racing”

Honda’s North American racing chief fears that the V6 twin-turbo powerplant for its 2023 Acura GTP sportscar “might be the last” all-new internal combustion engine it ever builds for racing.

How F1’s new practice rule allowed more rookies to shine in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s new practice rule allowed more rookies to shine in 2022

Prior to the start of Formula 1’s new ground effect aerodynamics era in 2022, the FIA’s raft of rule changes included one aimed at giving younger drivers more testing chances.

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

The UK national racing highlights from a poignant 2022 campaign
National National

The UK national racing highlights from a poignant 2022 campaign

There were some golden moments during the 2022 national season, but also some sad occurrences as friends left us during the year

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
12 h
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Plus

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

OPINION: Fresh from hosting a controversial 2022 football World Cup, Qatar has added its name to the 2024 World Endurance Championship calendar. Although questions may be asked about its presence on the calendar, is it simply the price to pay for having a healthy racing championship?

WEC
Dec 21, 2022
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Plus

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

WEC
Dec 5, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.