Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Autosport 2022 Top 50: #49 Sebastien Ogier Next / Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”
WEC News

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme

The revived Isotta Fraschini marque expects to finalise a deal with a team to run its new Le Mans Hypercar in the World Endurance Championship before the new year.

Gary Watkins
By:
Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme

Isotta is close to deciding between two teams bidding to run a solo four-wheel-drive hybrid LMH for the Italian brand in next year’s WEC, according to new general manager Claudio Berro.

“We have had discussions with four teams: Italian, German, British and Swiss, to work with us in ’23,” said Berro, whose long motorsport career includes running the Maserati MC12 GT1 programme in the 2000s and subsequently a stint as motorsport director at Lotus in 2009-13.

PLUS: The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

“We had four contacts and now we arrive at two, and the discussions are very close.

“I hope that after Christmas we can finalise an agreement and then complete all the documents with the FIA before 5 January [the closing date for WEC entries].”

Berro, who joined Isotta at the end of October to work on the LMH project undertaken in collaboration with engineering specialist Michelotto, would not be drawn on the identity of the potential teams ahead of a conclusion of a deal.

He explained that Isotta, a Targa Florio-winning marque being revived under new ownership after a long hiatus, is seeking a partnership with a team for “operational and commercial reasons”.

“It was clear when I joined that it would be impossible to create our own team in the time available, especially for a high-level championship like the WEC,” he explained.

“We need a team with know-how and experience, but also for the team to invest in the project and to cover part of the operational costs.”

Berro insisted that the Isotta LMH remains on schedule to be ready to race by round three of the 2023 WEC at Spa at the end of April, the timeline laid down by the manufacturer on the announcement of the project in October.

DTM title-winner with Mercedes, HWA, will supply engines to the project

DTM title-winner with Mercedes, HWA, will supply engines to the project

Photo by: James Gasperotti / Motorsport Images

“I think in two months’ time the car should be running on track, by the end of February,” he said.

“We will have the rolling chassis on the test rig and the four-wheel-drive powertrain on the dyno in January.”

He explained that the homologation process, which includes putting the car in the Sauber windtunnel, is scheduled to take place in March ahead of the proposed race debut the following month.

Asked if he is confident that Isotta will be granted an entry for the WEC despite its intention to miss the opening two rounds at Sebring and the Algarve circuit, he replied: “I think we are demonstrating that we are serious and we hope the FIA will make the correct consideration of the project.”

Further technical details of a car known as the Isotta Fraschini Hypercar have also been revealed.

The internal combustion engine is a three-litre twin-turbo V6 developed in Germany by the Hans-Werner Aufrecht’s HWA organisation, which formerly ran Mercedes’s DTM programmes.

“The engine is a project from Michelotto together with HWA; it is a special [bespoke] engine and the intellectual property is ours,” said Berro.

The Isotta LMH is being developed in the Williams windtunnel and Williams Advance Engineering is supplying both the battery and the front-axle hybrid system.

“Michelotto is the project leader, but they have found the best suppliers for all the technical aspects,” he continued.

shares
comments
Autosport 2022 Top 50: #49 Sebastien Ogier
Previous article

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #49 Sebastien Ogier
Next article

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Plus
WEC

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Jani to leave Porsche works role after 963 LMDh snub
WEC

Jani to leave Porsche works role after 963 LMDh snub

Porsche unveils driver line-ups for 2023 WEC and IMSA campaigns
WEC

Porsche unveils driver line-ups for 2023 WEC and IMSA campaigns

Latest news

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”

Calibrating the "daunting" code needed to run a GTP prototype has been the biggest mountain for Cadillac ahead of its 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship challenge according to Laura Wontrop Klauser.

Albon: 2022 was my strongest year in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: 2022 was my strongest year in Formula 1

Alex Albon believes his 2022 season with Williams was the strongest of his Formula 1 career to date, as he returned from a year on the sidelines.

F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its early woes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its early woes

McLaren had hoped to make some solid progress in the first year of Formula 1's new rules era.

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme
WEC WEC

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme

The revived Isotta Fraschini marque expects to finalise a deal with a team to run its new Le Mans Hypercar in the World Endurance Championship before the new year.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Plus

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

OPINION: Fresh from hosting a controversial 2022 football World Cup, Qatar has added its name to the 2024 World Endurance Championship calendar. Although questions may be asked about its presence on the calendar, is it simply the price to pay for having a healthy racing championship?

WEC
Dec 21, 2022
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Plus

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

WEC
Dec 5, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.