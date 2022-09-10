Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Duval: Maiden WEC podium at Fuji the target for new Peugeot Next / Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji WEC one-lap pace - Tandy
WEC News

Proton set to run customer Porsche LMDh entries in WEC and IMSA

The German Proton squad appears to be on course to field customer Porsche 963 LMDh prototypes in both the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship next year.

Gary Watkins
By:
Co-author:
Jamie Klein
Proton set to run customer Porsche LMDh entries in WEC and IMSA

The long-time Porsche GT entrant has looked certain for some time to get the second customer chassis available for the WEC in 2023, where it would join the British Jota team next year.

It has now emerged as the leading contender to secure the remaining chassis available for IMSA, where it would be the second Porsche customer after JDC-Miller Motorsports.

Proton had made a bid for the remaining car available for North American earlier in the year, but Porsche looked set to go with a new operation set up by IndyCar team owner and 1967 Le Mans 24 Hours winner AJ Foyt in conjunction with JR Hildebrand, who is driving for Foyt in the five oval races on the IndyCar schedule this year.

This deal now appears unlikely to go ahead, which has brought Proton back into the frame.

Proton Competition team boss Christian Ried confirmed that his team, which races in the WEC in GTE Am with a pair of Porsche 911 RSRs under the Dempsey-Proton Racing banner, is working on plans for a dual programme with the 963 in 2023.

“We want to do it, but there is nothing confirmed as yet,” Ried told Autosport.

“We are still interested in doing both, because it is better to have two cars even if they running in different championships.”

He explained that the plans for the WEC programme are at a more advanced stage than those for North America.

Porsche LMDh

Porsche LMDh

Photo by: Juergen Tap / Porsche

He also conceded that it is unlikely that the Proton USA branch of the team, which is a running a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the GT Daytona class this year, could be geared up to run an LMDh in time for the Daytona 24 Hours IMSA opener in January.

“Time is the issue and it is probably already too late for Daytona,” he said.

It appears, however, that the North American customers of the 963 are unlikely to get the cars in time for Daytona.

Porsche Motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach said “it will be difficult” when asked if the deliveries of the cars can be made in time for the customers to go up against the factory Porsches fielded by Penske in the opening round of the 2023 IMSA series.

“The first thing is that from the development point of view the car needs to be mature enough to be handed over to customers,” he explained.

“If this is done, then we need the parts to build up the customer cars, which is even more tricky.”

When asked if the two IMSA and two WEC cars would be ready for the SuperSebring weekend in March when the two series come together, Laudenbach said: “I would be happy if I could confirm it, but there are a lot of things out of our hands.

“We are pushing as hard as we can to get the customer cars on track as early as possible, but it is definitely too early to say.”

Thomas Laudenbach, Head of Porsche Motorsport

Thomas Laudenbach, Head of Porsche Motorsport

Photo by: Andreas Beil

He admitted that Porsche remains behind schedule in the 963 development programme.

Laudenbach wouldn’t comment on the negotiations with Proton ahead of any announcement on the destination of the second set of customer cars.

Read Also:

Porsche driver Gianmaria Bruni, who is racing for Proton in the European Le Mans Series this year, has expressed a desire to race a 963 for the team next year.

“I like working with the Proton team a lot, and if they go with LMDh, I would be very happy to drive for them if they are happy to have me,” he said.

Harry Tincknell, who is racing for Proton in GTE Am in the WEC this year, also appears to be a strong candidate for a seat in the WEC entry.

shares
comments

Related video

Duval: Maiden WEC podium at Fuji the target for new Peugeot
Previous article

Duval: Maiden WEC podium at Fuji the target for new Peugeot
Next article

Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji WEC one-lap pace - Tandy

Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji WEC one-lap pace - Tandy
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
WEC Fuji: Toyota locks out front row for home race Fuji
Video Inside
WEC

WEC Fuji: Toyota locks out front row for home race

WEC Fuji: Toyota completes practice clean sweep Fuji
WEC

WEC Fuji: Toyota completes practice clean sweep

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus
Historics

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Latest news

Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji WEC one-lap pace - Tandy
WEC WEC

Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji WEC one-lap pace - Tandy

Corvette driver Nick Tandy believes the American marque can still be a factor in this weekend’s Fuji World Endurance Championship race despite a lack of one-lap speed.

Proton set to run customer Porsche LMDh entries in WEC and IMSA
WEC WEC

Proton set to run customer Porsche LMDh entries in WEC and IMSA

The German Proton squad appears to be on course to field customer Porsche 963 LMDh prototypes in both the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship next year.

Duval: Maiden WEC podium at Fuji the target for new Peugeot
WEC WEC

Duval: Maiden WEC podium at Fuji the target for new Peugeot

Peugeot driver Loic Duval admits Toyota is too far ahead to challenge in this weekend’s World Endurance Championship race at Fuji, but thinks Alpine could be beatable.

WEC Fuji: Toyota locks out front row for home race
Video Inside
WEC WEC

WEC Fuji: Toyota locks out front row for home race

The two Toyotas were separated by just two hundredths of a second as they blocked out the front row for Sunday’s Fuji round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.