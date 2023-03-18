Subscribe
Previous / Sebring 1-2 "very important" for Toyota against new WEC rivals
WEC / Sebring News

Peugeot already working on gearshift fix which hurt WEC Sebring charge

Peugeot has revealed that a solution to the gearshift issue that hit both its 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars at the Sebring World Endurance Championship round is already under development.

Gary Watkins
By:
Peugeot already working on gearshift fix which hurt WEC Sebring charge

The problem encountered by the #94 car in the opening moments of the Sebring 1000 Miles on Friday and then the #93 early in the second hour was already known to the team, Peugeot Sport technical director Olivier Jansonnie explained after the race.

He described it as an issue with the actuator, which will be solved with an updated part in time for the second round of the 2023 WEC at Portimao on 16 April.

“We know we have this issue, a weak point on the car,” said Jansonnie.

“It is something we have worked on, but we could not make it [the update] available for this race.

“It doesn’t really look good, but it wasn’t such a surprise because it is something we know about. I wouldn’t say that we were expecting to have the problem, especially not so early in the race.”

Jansonnie stressed that the actuator glitch was not the same transmission issue that afflicted Peugeot at the 2022 Bahrain WEC round, the last of the three events it contested last year, nor at the Prologue pre-season WEC test the weekend ahead of the 1000 Miles.

The problem was solved on #94 shared by Loic Duval, Nico Muller and Gustavo Menezes with the loss of 21 minutes, while the sister car driven by Paul di Resta, Jean-Eric Vergne and Mikkel Jensen lost the same amount of time with a trip back to the garage.

An ignition problem for #93 in the final hour, which also cost the car 20 minutes in the pits, meant it finished 31st and ninth in the Hypercar class at the end of the race lasting eight hours.

The #94 car was unclassified after spending a further three hours in the pits with a hybrid system issue.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Müller

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Müller

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“We had an alarm on the car,” explained Jansonnie. “Given that we had nothing to fight for we wanted to identify the problem and be 100% sure the car was safe to run on track with our drivers inside.”

The best Peugeot time during the race was 2.3s off Sebastien Buemi’s fastest race lap in the second-place Toyota GR010 HYBRID.

Read Also:

Jansonnie suggested Peugeot never optimised the 9X8 on the bumps of the Sebring International Raceway, which it experienced for the first time during the Prologue.

“The main issue was the set-up on the bumps,” he said. “This track is magnifying some issues we have had since the beginning and we need to work on this.”

Peugeot’s next major test, an endurance run, is scheduled for Paul Ricard in 10 days’ time.

shares
comments

Sebring 1-2 "very important" for Toyota against new WEC rivals
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win

Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win

WEC
Sebring

Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win Ferrari didn’t expect to fight Toyota for WEC Sebring win

Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole

Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole

WEC
Sebring

Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Latest news

Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying" Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"

Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow" Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"

Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
French GP
Stephen Mosley

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.