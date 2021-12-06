Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Nakajima retires, replaced by Hirakawa in Toyota WEC lineup
WEC News

Kamui Kobayashi named Toyota WEC squad team principal

By:

Kamui Kobayashi will have a fully operational role in his new position as team principal of the Toyota World Endurance Championship squad.

Kamui Kobayashi named Toyota WEC squad team principal

Kobayashi, it has emerged, is a replacement for outgoing team president Hisatake Murata, who was reassigned to new duties within the Toyota Motor Company in October.

That means Toyota Gazoo Racing technical director Pascal Vasselon and team director Rob Leupen will report to the Japanese driver, who will continue to drive the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID in the WEC next season.

The logic behind promoting an active driver, who will also be racing in Super Formula next year with KCMG, to be head of the team remains unclear.

Toyota's statement announcing the reshuffle of the TGR management structure explained that Kobayashi will "enhance the organisation and optimise its driver-focused approach to WEC, alongside team and driver management responsibilities".

The move appears to have been driven by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda's belief that the drivers should be at the centre of the company's motorsport programmes.

Former Toyota, Sauber and Caterham Formula 1 driver Kobayashi, 35, thanked Toyota "for putting their trust in me".

“I look forward to fighting for the world championship as a driver and team principal," he said.

"I will bring all my experience as a race driver to my new job, and I know I have a fantastic team who will support me in my mission.

"We are preparing for a new era of Hypercar competition in WEC, when many new manufacturers will join the fight, and TGR is evolving to prepare itself for this new challenge.

"This new team structure is an important step for us to stay sharp and be ready for the next battle."

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

 

The announcement of Kobayashi as team principal came at the same time as a management role for outgoing Toyota WEC driver Kazuki Nakajima was confirmed.

The three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner, who also confirmed his retirement from the cockpit, will be vice-chairman of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe, the Cologne-based organisation that builds and runs the Japanese marque's WEC contenders.

Kobayashi explained that he was pleased fellow countryman Nakajima will be staying as part of the set-up.

"I am sure his driver’s perspective will strengthen the management team at TGRE," said Kobayashi.

"I look forward to working alongside him to make ever-better cars."

Nakajima's role will span the multiple projects undertaken in Cologne, while Kobayashi's will be specific to the WEC.

The announcement confirmed that Nakajima will be moving to Cologne, whereas it is understood that Kobayashi will retain his European base in Monaco.

Murata is the father of the Toyota hybrid programme in his former role as general manager of motorsport development, which meant he was in charge of powertrains.

He became team president of the whole TGR racing entity, its World Rally Championship team included, in 2017 and was also company president of TGRE, then known as Toyota Motorsport GmbH, in 2017-19.

shares
comments

Related video

Nakajima retires, replaced by Hirakawa in Toyota WEC lineup
Previous article

Nakajima retires, replaced by Hirakawa in Toyota WEC lineup
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Nakajima retires, replaced by Hirakawa in Toyota WEC lineup Bahrain rookie testing
WEC

Nakajima retires, replaced by Hirakawa in Toyota WEC lineup

Rossi to contest Gulf 12 Hours ahead of 2022 GT programme
Endurance

Rossi to contest Gulf 12 Hours ahead of 2022 GT programme

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus
WEC

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Latest news

Kamui Kobayashi named Toyota WEC squad team principal
WEC WEC

Kamui Kobayashi named Toyota WEC squad team principal

Nakajima retires, replaced by Hirakawa in Toyota WEC lineup
WEC WEC

Nakajima retires, replaced by Hirakawa in Toyota WEC lineup

Racing Team Nederland makes switch to IMSA SportsCar Championship
IMSA IMSA

Racing Team Nederland makes switch to IMSA SportsCar Championship

G-Drive set for full-time WEC return and Daytona 24 Hours entry in 2022
WEC WEC

G-Drive set for full-time WEC return and Daytona 24 Hours entry in 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Autosport recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Plus

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Plus

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title Plus

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title

In the penultimate round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a better run of tyre wear for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi brought the Toyota trio its third win from five events, as the #7 squad put one hand on the title. Here's how the first of the WEC's two Bahrain enduros played out

WEC
Nov 1, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Plus

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.