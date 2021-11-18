Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Glickenhaus commits to full-season WEC 2022 entry with one car
WEC News

Jani explores other LMDh options while Porsche deal unsigned

By:
Co-author:
Rachit Thukral

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Neel Jani has revealed he has yet to conclude a new contract with Porsche and is talking to other manufacturers about the new LMDh category. 

Jani explores other LMDh options while Porsche deal unsigned

Jani told Autosport that he had "no option" but to pursue other opportunities while an extension of his deal with Porsche dating back to 2013 has not been agreed. 

"Staying with Porsche is my number one priority, because I have had great history and great success with them," said the 37-year-old Swiss, who won the Le Mans 24 Hours and the World Endurance Championship crown with the German manufacturer in 2016. 

"And who would have thought that in my first full year of GT racing I would have been fighting until five laps from the end of the season to be GTE Pro champion? But I'm definitely looking to 2023 and LMDh now. 

"Driving Porsche's new LMDh is clearly my top target, and we are discussing that, but as long as it is not signed I have to keep my options open and look at other possibilities."

Jani confirmed that he is talking to other manufacturers with already-confirmed LMDh programmes for the WEC and the IMSA SportsCar Championship in North America without naming which.

He also revealed that he is exploring options to return to the prototype ranks next year in LMP2 as he gears up for the arrival of LMDh.

"P2 is something I am interested to get back into prototypes before 2023," he said.

He explained that an LMP2 programme, rather than racing for a second season in GTE Pro in the WEC, could be a possibility if he remains with Porsche. 

"I am open to many different scenarios," he added.

#92 Porsche GT TEAM Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Kevin Estre, Neel Jani, Michael Christensen

#92 Porsche GT TEAM Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Kevin Estre, Neel Jani, Michael Christensen

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Porsche has yet to confirm drivers for its return to the prototype arena in the WEC and IMSA with the Penske factory team as well as customers running its new car. 

It is set to assemble a large roster of drivers for its LMDh programme, some of whom will race the two cars Penske will run in each of the WEC and IMSA series and some who will be placed with privateer teams buying its new prototype. 

Jani joined Porsche ahead of the start of the 919 Hybrid LMP1 programme in 2014 and claimed the Le Mans/WEC title double with Romain Dumas and Marc Lieb two years later.

He remained under contract with Porsche when he raced for the privateer Rebellion LMP1 squad in the WEC through the 2018/19 superseason.

The Swiss was subsequently part of its Formula E programme in 2019/20 prior to moving back to sportscars for 2021 in GTE Pro.

Porsche remains committed to continuing in GTE Pro in next year's WEC before the arrival of its LMDh, which is scheduled to begin testing before Christmas this year.

shares
comments

Related video

Glickenhaus commits to full-season WEC 2022 entry with one car
Previous article

Glickenhaus commits to full-season WEC 2022 entry with one car
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Glickenhaus commits to full-season WEC 2022 entry with one car
WEC

Glickenhaus commits to full-season WEC 2022 entry with one car

Corvette Racing to contest full WEC in 2022 alongside IMSA GTD Pro
WEC

Corvette Racing to contest full WEC in 2022 alongside IMSA GTD Pro

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Bahrain II Plus
WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

Neel Jani More
Neel Jani
Jani feels he's "starting my career again" with WEC GTE Pro switch Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Jani feels he's "starting my career again" with WEC GTE Pro switch

Jani explains oversteer problems with Porsche chassis in sole FE season
Formula E

Jani explains oversteer problems with Porsche chassis in sole FE season

Jani replaces Christensen in Porsche's 2021 WEC lineup
WEC

Jani replaces Christensen in Porsche's 2021 WEC lineup

Porsche Team More
Porsche Team
Porsche to give new LMDh car first run this year Bahrain II
WEC

Porsche to give new LMDh car first run this year

WeatherTech Porsche lacking top speed compared to works cars 24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans

WeatherTech Porsche lacking top speed compared to works cars

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Plus
Formula E

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Latest news

Jani explores other LMDh options while Porsche deal unsigned
WEC WEC

Jani explores other LMDh options while Porsche deal unsigned

Glickenhaus commits to full-season WEC 2022 entry with one car
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus commits to full-season WEC 2022 entry with one car

Corvette Racing to contest full WEC in 2022 alongside IMSA GTD Pro
WEC WEC

Corvette Racing to contest full WEC in 2022 alongside IMSA GTD Pro

Porsche withdraws Bahrain WEC appeal over controversial clash
WEC WEC

Porsche withdraws Bahrain WEC appeal over controversial clash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Plus

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Plus

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title Plus

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title

In the penultimate round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a better run of tyre wear for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi brought the Toyota trio its third win from five events, as the #7 squad put one hand on the title. Here's how the first of the WEC's two Bahrain enduros played out

WEC
Nov 1, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Plus

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.